Miami Gardens, FL

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel holds players accountable in his own way

By Mike Masala
 3 days ago
Anybody who’s followed the Miami Dolphins over the last few years knows that there have been some fundamental changes with new head coach Mike McDaniel replacing Brian Flores.

Flores was often seen as strict or stern and was known to yell at his players with some regularity, and that’s not that infrequent when it comes to coaching football at any level.

With McDaniel, while he’s said he can get animated at times, it’s clear they have different demeanors.

This week, McDaniel hopped on “The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz” and talked about a number of things, including his way of holding his players accountable for their mistakes.

“You could ask the players that have gotten used to me, now, since I’ve been here, I will not hesitate to hold people accountable,” McDaniel said. “You don’t have to do it through MF-ing. You can do it like ‘Hey, here’s the issue. You’re doing this.’ You show it in front of the team and say, “This is f-ing your teammate because if you don’t do this then this happens to your teammate. Because you ran the wrong route your quarterback’s helmet just flew off because he got hit so hard. Because you didn’t know your assignment it put this person in this position.'”

McDaniel wants his players to know that the mistakes they make could negatively impact the team and their teammates, and that’s a great way to teach it. It’s a real-life application for these lessons. They’re grown men playing a game for a living, they don’t have to be talked down to, to understand a point.

