Man accused of being involved in the shooting death of TikTok star’s son, authorities say

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “I’m happy they are finally going down. They need to go down to the $2 range.”. As the summer driving season comes to an end, gas prices have dropped, but some drivers say it’s still not enough. “If we can go back to $1.99, that sounds pretty good,” says one driver. “I would like to see it go back down to under $2.50 a gallon,” says another driver. “It needs to go down, $.89 a gallon,” says driver Rachel Roger.

COLUMBUS, GA ・ 3 HOURS AGO