Man accused of being involved in the shooting death of TikTok star’s son, authorities say

Student shot dead in Alabama woods by woman living in violent, off-the-grid community
A Florida college student was shot dead by an Alabama woman who was living off the grid in the woods, according to police. The shooting occurred on Aug. 14 when Adam Simjee, 22, and his girlfriend, Mikayla Paulus, were driving near Cheaha State Park while on vacation when they pulled over to help what appeared to be a woman who needed help with her car, according to a statement from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.
Alabama man who drove 330 miles to set off pipe bombs at former work place now headed to prison
An Alabama man who drove 330 miles (530 kilometers) to set off pipe bombs at a company where he had worked was sentenced Thursday to 19 months in prison. Furmon Earl Bozeman, 61, of Gulf Shores, was sentenced Thursday for transporting destructive devices in January, U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown said in a news release.
Police: Suspect in I-85 shootings had 2,000 rounds of ammo
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) – Police are trying to determine a motive in three seemingly random shootings along an interstate highway in Alabama and Georgia that left a motorist critically wounded. A suspect was arrested without incident with more than 2,000 rounds of ammunition and a large number of weapons...
Journalist describes what she saw during Joe Nathan James’ private autopsy
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Shortly after the execution of Joe Nathan James last month, two autopsies were performed on his body. One of them was private and a journalist was in the room to witness it. Just like WBRC has reported, Elizabeth Bruenig believes there are many unanswered questions surrounding...
Body found in reservoir is missing teen Kiely Rodni, authorities believe
TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — A body found in a Northern California reservoir is believed to be that of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, who went missing weeks ago after attending a large party at a Sierra Nevada campground, authorities said Monday. Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon told a press conference that...
US marshals task force recognized for crime-stopping efforts
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Central Alabama CrimeStoppers recognized the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force for its 2021 Officer of the Year. The Gulf Coast Regional Task Force has cleared 673 felony warrants and captured 487 fugitives in 2021. Notable cases included the arrest of Jamie Williams...
Drivers seeing lower gas prices across Georgia, Alabama
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “I’m happy they are finally going down. They need to go down to the $2 range.”. As the summer driving season comes to an end, gas prices have dropped, but some drivers say it’s still not enough. “If we can go back to $1.99, that sounds pretty good,” says one driver. “I would like to see it go back down to under $2.50 a gallon,” says another driver. “It needs to go down, $.89 a gallon,” says driver Rachel Roger.
Alabama man finally wins $1 million prize after playing Florida Lottery for 34 years
An Alabama man is a new millionaire after purchasing a winning ticket from the Florida Lottery.
Lindy Blanchard withdraws from lawsuit challenging Alabama’s electronic voting machines
Former Alabama gubernatorial candidate Lindy Blanchard has asked a court to dismiss her claims in a lawsuit challenging Alabama’s use of electronic vote-counting machines. Blanchard filed the request last week in Montgomery County Circuit Court. It does not state a reason. The motion said the other plaintiffs would proceed...
Ignoring the Voters: Alabama commission dissolves judicial seat won by Black woman
The rain was coming down in sheets the day Tiara Young Hudson won the Democratic primary for circuit court judge in the Alabama county she has long served as a public defender. Voters were undeterred. When the ballots were counted in Jefferson County, the most populous and most diverse in...
Former Alabama Gov. Don Siegelman supports lawsuit to block use of electronic voting machines
Former Gov. Don Siegelman has filed a declaration in support of a lawsuit challenging Alabama’s use of electronic voting machines, citing his razor-thin loss in the governor’s race 20 years ago. “I personally experienced how votes can be electronically manipulated,” Siegelman said in the declaration. Unofficial results...
'Redneclectic' Unicorn
Christy Munsterman and Tom Schlinkert had been searching for years for a place to call home on Lake Martin. When at the lake for a visit one day, a new listing appeared on Munsterman’s phone, so they drove straight to it and fell in love. The cabin had previously belonged to Wadynne Bolton Bishop, a family well known around the lake and in Alexander City.
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX/Gray News) – Adults looking for a day of fun in the sun without their kids have been traveling across the country to visit The Cove at Bear-X in Texas. “This summer is drastically different because we’re actually getting people that are coming from all over...
Black-owned ‘freedom farm,’ community space set to open in Alabama
Inspired by grandparents and family members in rural Arkansas, Jasmyn Story decided to create something similar in Alabama: A communal space that offers nourishment, education and healing. Story’s farm and event space, Freedom Farm Azul, opens Sunday in Prattville. It will offer, Story hopes, outdoor space and clean water that...
An Alabama native is head chef at the nation’s best new cocktail bar
The kitchen at the best new cocktail bar in the nation is helmed by an Alabama native. Happy Accidents in Albuquerque, New Mexico, took home the honor of Best New Cocktail Bar at this year’s Tales of the Cocktail Foundation Spirited Awards. Bar and spirits veterans Kate Gerwin and Blaze Montana opened Happy Accidents in Albuquerque’s Nob Hill neighborhood in 2021 and brought on Adrienne Miller, a fellow award-winning bartender, to develop the bar’s menu and run the kitchen, which serves dishes that draw inspiration from cuisine in New Orleans, New Mexico and parts of Asia.
‘Nothing else will satisfy us’: Black Alabama leaders demand resignation over ‘racist’ GOP logo
The NAACP and other Black leaders in Alabama on Friday called on a county GOP chairman who also serves on the Lawrence County School Board to resign from his board post over a social media posting that displayed Ku Klux Klan imagery embedded into a Republican Party logo. But Lawrence...
Alabama looks to change high school graduation requirements
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Education is looking to update its high school graduation requirements. The new requirements would ensure students are ready for their next step, whether that is higher education or going straight into the work force. “We’re very excited about all students being successful...
Friday night’s high school football scores
Scores compiled by the Alabama Sports Writers Association. Rogers 16, Haleyville 10 (OT) Williamson 21, Mary Montgomery 20 (OT)
11 New & Coming Soon Home Listings in Alabama-Aug. 19-21
Are you looking for a new home across Alabama? We’ve got 11 new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Shauna Wesson at 256-348-1116 or email...
Isolated severe storms possible Sunday afternoon in Alabama
Those in north Alabama could see a severe storm or two this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. Wind gusts up to 60 mph will be possible with any stronger storm that develops, as well as torrential downpours and lots of lightning. NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has the northern...
