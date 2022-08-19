ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lighter trade winds on the way

HNN Weather: Sunny skies with Tradewinds today. One more day of sunshine and stable moderate trade winds. Those winds will begin a gradual decline today as an area of moisture brings an increase in rainfall to mainly windward portions of the Big Island and Maui. Trades will be on a decline as a surface ridge sitting north of Kauai is pushed southward and weakened.
Lighter winds, higher chance of showers ahead

Trade wind weather today, muggy and humid tomorrow

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - One more day of sunshine and stable moderate trade winds. Those winds will begin a gradual decline today as an area of moisture brings an increase in rainfall to mainly windward portions of the Big Island and Maui. Expect the initial increase in rainfall to affect windward Big Island and Maui today, while modest rainfall persists over windward Oahu and Kauai. Humidity will rise and windward portions of all islands will experience an uptick in rainfall. Daytime sea breezes will lead to afternoon clouds and scattered leeward and interior showers. Trade winds will rebuild late Thursday and Friday and may become breezy next weekend.
Lighter trades, more showers on the way

Trade winds will begin to gradually weaken late Monday, with local night land breezes and afternoon sea breezes expected midweek. A mid-level disturbance will also move in from east to west, which could result in increased clouds and showers, including for interior and leeward areas during the afternoons, mainly Tuesday and Wednesday. Humidity levels may also rise a bit with the lighter winds. Trade winds are expected to strengthen again late in the week.
What's Trending: The Mullet Champion

Stable trade wind conditions hold into Sunday

Trade winds are steady for now but will be slowing down next week. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, August 19, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News Now- Weather -...
Monday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'

Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Plans for Hawaii Island boat ramp blocked by lava rock raises community concern

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Four years after lava blocked Pohoiki Boat Ramp, controversy and frustration is growing over what to do with the area. It’s been blocked since the 2018 Kilauea eruption. The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported that an engineer presented some options to the community, including dredging a channel to...
Business Report: Changes to Hawaii's population over decades

Howard Dicus digs deeper into the effect offshore buyers have on home prices. He says the high prices are credited to a lack of inventory. From food to gas and eating out, business reporter Howard Dicus shows us which parts of the economy are rising the most. Business Report: Vacation...
Hundreds of farm lots in Central Oahu will go up for sale

At last check Sunday, the suspect remains at large as the investigation continues. So far, Hawaii has had 18 confirmed cases of Monkeypox in the islands. Four years ago in Thailand, flood waters trapped 12 young boys and their soccer coach deep inside a cave. Their miraculous rescue by volunteer divers captured the world’s attention. Now, director Ron Howard has turned that story into the feature film, THIRTEEN LIVES, a masterful recreation of what it must have been like for the volunteer divers to be underground and mostly under water as they struggled through two and a half miles of a claustrophobic cavern to find the stranded hikers. Watching this intense, harrowing, well made movie is a challenge even though we know it has a happy ending. (Amazon Prime)
Hawaii News Now -Meteorologist Jen Robbins

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, August 19, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News Now- Weather - Jen. Updated: Aug. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM HST. |. Trade winds will...
Thousands across the islands walk to raise money for Hawaii charities

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - More than 2,000 people on Oahu walked from Magic Island through Waikiki and back for a good cause. “Over 100 charities on Oahu that are supported with this event. And we can do our little part, it just makes a huge difference,” said Mike Rompel, Domino’s Pizza Hawaii franchisee.
Experts: Early COVID testing in Hawaii was 'extremely lucrative' for government contractors

Jim Mendoza takes us down memory lane and looks at the work of Kini Popo. What the Tech: The FCC Speed Test app can help with a fast connection. Millions of people living in rural areas have no access to high-speed internet. And you may have noticed some pockets of poor reception on your smartphone. As Jamey Tucker explains, there's an app that can help with a fast connection.
HPD: Chinatown shooting that killed a woman likely not a random act

So far, Hawaii has had 18 confirmed cases of Monkeypox in the islands. Four years ago in Thailand, flood waters trapped 12 young boys and their soccer coach deep inside a cave. Their miraculous rescue by volunteer divers captured the world’s attention. Now, director Ron Howard has turned that story into the feature film, THIRTEEN LIVES, a masterful recreation of what it must have been like for the volunteer divers to be underground and mostly under water as they struggled through two and a half miles of a claustrophobic cavern to find the stranded hikers. Watching this intense, harrowing, well made movie is a challenge even though we know it has a happy ending. (Amazon Prime)
