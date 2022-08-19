Read full article on original website
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
Lighter trade winds on the way
HNN Weather: Sunny skies with Tradewinds today. One more day of sunshine and stable moderate trade winds. Those winds will begin a gradual decline today as an area of moisture brings an increase in rainfall to mainly windward portions of the Big Island and Maui. Trades will be on a decline as a surface ridge sitting north of Kauai is pushed southward and weakened.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Lighter winds, higher chance of showers ahead
HNN Weather: Sunny skies with Tradewinds today. One more day of sunshine and stable moderate trade winds. Those winds will begin a gradual decline today as an area of moisture brings an increase in rainfall to mainly windward portions of the Big Island and Maui. Trades will be on a decline as a surface ridge sitting north of Kauai is pushed southward and weakened.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Trade wind weather today, muggy and humid tomorrow
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - One more day of sunshine and stable moderate trade winds. Those winds will begin a gradual decline today as an area of moisture brings an increase in rainfall to mainly windward portions of the Big Island and Maui. Expect the initial increase in rainfall to affect windward Big Island and Maui today, while modest rainfall persists over windward Oahu and Kauai. Humidity will rise and windward portions of all islands will experience an uptick in rainfall. Daytime sea breezes will lead to afternoon clouds and scattered leeward and interior showers. Trade winds will rebuild late Thursday and Friday and may become breezy next weekend.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Lighter trades, more showers on the way
Trade winds will begin to gradually weaken late Monday, with local night land breezes and afternoon sea breezes expected midweek. A mid-level disturbance will also move in from east to west, which could result in increased clouds and showers, including for interior and leeward areas during the afternoons, mainly Tuesday and Wednesday. Humidity levels may also rise a bit with the lighter winds. Trade winds are expected to strengthen again late in the week.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hawaiinewsnow.com
What's Trending: The Mullet Champion
HNN Weather: Sunny skies with Tradewinds today. One more day of sunshine and stable moderate trade winds. Those winds will begin a gradual decline today as an area of moisture brings an increase in rainfall to mainly windward portions of the Big Island and Maui. Trades will be on a decline as a surface ridge sitting north of Kauai is pushed southward and weakened.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Stable trade wind conditions hold into Sunday
Trade winds are steady for now but will be slowing down next week. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, August 19, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News Now- Weather -...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Monday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'
Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Plans for Hawaii Island boat ramp blocked by lava rock raises community concern
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Four years after lava blocked Pohoiki Boat Ramp, controversy and frustration is growing over what to do with the area. It’s been blocked since the 2018 Kilauea eruption. The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported that an engineer presented some options to the community, including dredging a channel to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hawaiinewsnow.com
Business Report: Changes to Hawaii's population over decades
Howard Dicus digs deeper into the effect offshore buyers have on home prices. He says the high prices are credited to a lack of inventory. From food to gas and eating out, business reporter Howard Dicus shows us which parts of the economy are rising the most. Business Report: Vacation...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hundreds of farm lots in Central Oahu will go up for sale
At last check Sunday, the suspect remains at large as the investigation continues. So far, Hawaii has had 18 confirmed cases of Monkeypox in the islands. Four years ago in Thailand, flood waters trapped 12 young boys and their soccer coach deep inside a cave. Their miraculous rescue by volunteer divers captured the world’s attention. Now, director Ron Howard has turned that story into the feature film, THIRTEEN LIVES, a masterful recreation of what it must have been like for the volunteer divers to be underground and mostly under water as they struggled through two and a half miles of a claustrophobic cavern to find the stranded hikers. Watching this intense, harrowing, well made movie is a challenge even though we know it has a happy ending. (Amazon Prime)
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii News Now -Meteorologist Jen Robbins
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, August 19, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News Now- Weather - Jen. Updated: Aug. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM HST. |. Trade winds will...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Thousands across the islands walk to raise money for Hawaii charities
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - More than 2,000 people on Oahu walked from Magic Island through Waikiki and back for a good cause. “Over 100 charities on Oahu that are supported with this event. And we can do our little part, it just makes a huge difference,” said Mike Rompel, Domino’s Pizza Hawaii franchisee.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hawaiinewsnow.com
Experts: Early COVID testing in Hawaii was 'extremely lucrative' for government contractors
Jim Mendoza takes us down memory lane and looks at the work of Kini Popo. What the Tech: The FCC Speed Test app can help with a fast connection. Millions of people living in rural areas have no access to high-speed internet. And you may have noticed some pockets of poor reception on your smartphone. As Jamey Tucker explains, there's an app that can help with a fast connection.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Carl Hebenstreit, TV pioneer in Hawaii who delighted under the stage name ‘Kini Popo,’ dies at 93
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The name Carl Hebenstreit may not ring a bell. But on the all-time list of Hawaii’s television personalities, you’ll find his name at the top. Hebenstreit died on Aug. 2 at 93. His ex-wife Johnny Fribie recalled the early days of his career. “And he...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Halau seeks help after fire guts historic 1929 Holualoa Theatre near Kailua-Kona
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A historic structure just outside of Kailua-Kona on Hawaii Island was destroyed by a raging fire Sunday morning -- leaving a hula halau without a home and supplies. The 1929 Holualoa Theatre was home to several community organizations, including Kumu Lehua Bray’s Hula Maunalei Halau for the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Filipino Chamber of Commerce of Hawaii celebrates 68 years of supporting local businesses
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Governor David Ige joined local business leaders at a banquet tonight in Waikiki to celebrate the 68th anniversary of the Filipino Chamber of Commerce of Hawaii. Members say it is the largest and oldest Filipino chamber in the United States and supports hundreds of Filipino entrepreneurs across...
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD: Chinatown shooting that killed a woman likely not a random act
So far, Hawaii has had 18 confirmed cases of Monkeypox in the islands. Four years ago in Thailand, flood waters trapped 12 young boys and their soccer coach deep inside a cave. Their miraculous rescue by volunteer divers captured the world’s attention. Now, director Ron Howard has turned that story into the feature film, THIRTEEN LIVES, a masterful recreation of what it must have been like for the volunteer divers to be underground and mostly under water as they struggled through two and a half miles of a claustrophobic cavern to find the stranded hikers. Watching this intense, harrowing, well made movie is a challenge even though we know it has a happy ending. (Amazon Prime)
hawaiinewsnow.com
Study: Out-of-state buyers aren’t the only ones to blame for Hawaii’s hot housing market
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Oahu’s median home price is well above $1 million. Out-of-state buyers have been long blamed for driving up the cost, but a recent study shows they aren’t the only ones at fault. Grassroot Institute of Hawaii, which conducted the study, said government regulations also play...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Experts: Nonprofit’s non-bid COVID contract was a lucrative ‘sweetheart deal’ that gouged taxpayers
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - COVID testing in Hawaii early in the pandemic was extremely lucrative for government contractors, experts say. They also say the city’s airport testing program meant big profits for a local non-profit and its partners. When former Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s administration wanted to set up a...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Maui man’s love for cars fuels an important mission: Helping kids battling cancer
KAHULUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Maui man who loves cars is on a mission to help families fighting cancer by easing their financial burdens. “The whole reason for it is getting the whole car community together, to come together for a good cause,” Brandon Harima said. The Endless Summer Cruise...
Comments / 0