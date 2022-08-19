ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osage County, OK

Deadly accident closes eastbound lanes of US-60 in Osage County

By FOX23.com News Staff
 3 days ago
OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — Eastbound lanes on a highway in Osage County are closed after a deadly car accident Friday morning.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said U.S. Highway 60 eastbound at State Highway 18 is closed due to the collision.

All eastbound traffic is being diverted onto OK-18 northbound.

It is unknown how many people died in the accident, or what caused it.

KRMG

OHP: 14-year-old was driving car that struck Osage County deputy

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — A report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) has revealed new information about the crash that killed an Osage County Deputy last week. The crash happened at the intersection of US-60 and OK-18, near Burbank in Osage County last Friday. Troopers say a Lexus driven...
KRMG

Shooting near Sheridan, 31st sends two to the hospital

TULSA, Okla. — Two people have been taken to the hospital following a shooting at a grocery store near Sheridan and E. 31st Street. Homicide detectives are on the scene, though police have not confirmed if one of the victims has died. No suspect information has been released. This...
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Osage County Deputy Killed In Crash Along US-60

Authorities said an Osage County deputy died after a crash Friday morning along US-60. According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers, the crash happened eastbound around 8 a.m. Troopers closed the eastbound lanes of US-60 at OK-18. All eastbound traffic was being diverted onto OK-18 northbound. Currently, it is unclear what...
News On 6

Admiral Twin Drive-In Holds Motorcycle Swap Meet

Motorcycle enthusiasts got to have some fun at a swap meet Sunday in Tulsa. The event was held outdoors at the Admiral Twin Drive-In. Jeff Williams Motorcycle swap meets have been making stops in Oklahoma, Kansas and Missouri since April. This meet-up was the last one of the season for...
KRMG

Man arrested for stealing compound bow from ice cream truck

Tulsa police arrested a man for stealing from an ice cream truck Sunday afternoon, but he didn’t take a popsicle or drumstick like you might think when you hear of such a theft. Officers said Jim Remer stole a compound bow from the ice cream truck, which was parked...
KRMG

Man arrested in connection to BA Expressway shootout

TULSA, Okla. — A man has been arrested in connection to shootout on the BA Expressway that left one dead, according to the Tulsa Police. Brandon Jefferson was arrested for Murder in the First Degree, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and two counts of Shooting with Intent to Kill.
tncontentexchange.com

Michael Overall: How fast could Tulsa get things done a century ago compared to now?

At 3 o’clock on a Monday afternoon in November 1924, President Calvin Coolidge pressed a telegraph key in the White House to send a signal to Tulsa. Atop Reservoir Hill, 4 miles north of downtown and 1,200 miles west of Washington, D.C., a valve turned and a stream of cool, clear water gushed from a small spigot.
News On 6

OSBI Investigating Tax Disruption At Oklahoma Tax Commission

Court filing revealed that the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating a Sand Springs woman over a reported disruption of the Oklahoma Tax Commission database dating back to 2019. The woman has not been charged, so she is not being named at this time. In a request for a...
