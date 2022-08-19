Deadly accident closes eastbound lanes of US-60 in Osage County

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — Eastbound lanes on a highway in Osage County are closed after a deadly car accident Friday morning.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said U.S. Highway 60 eastbound at State Highway 18 is closed due to the collision.

All eastbound traffic is being diverted onto OK-18 northbound.

It is unknown how many people died in the accident, or what caused it.

