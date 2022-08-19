ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyatt, MO

westkentuckystar.com

Missing Johnson County man found dead in Missouri

A Johnson County, Illinois man reported missing last week was found dead in southeast Missouri on Friday. Forty-three-year-old Jason Blair of Creal Springs reportedly left Johnson County on Wednesday with the family dog. The Madison County, Missouri, sheriff's office said someone reported seeing a man and dog walking on a...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IL
KTTS

Mother is Third to Die After Missouri Home Exploded

WYATT, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a young mother is the third member of her family to die in a gas explosion at her Missouri home. Twenty-two-year-old Myranda Gale Golden was hurt Monday when her home in the far southern Missouri town of Wyatt erupted in flames and was taken to a burn unit in Memphis, Tennessee, for treatment.
WYATT, MO
wfcnnews.com

Missing Creal Springs man found dead in Missouri

MADISON COUNTY, MO - A man from Creal Springs reported missing in Missouri has been found deceased. According to the Madison County, Missouri Sheriff's Office, 43 year-old Jason Blair was found deceased after an extensive search in rural areas of the county. His dog was located and was turned over...
CREAL SPRINGS, IL
KICK AM 1530

Dad, Mother and Toddler Have Died After Missouri Home Explosion

A sad story in Missouri has become even more tragic. There are now 3 fatalities resulting from a home explosion in Wyatt, Missouri this past week. As we shared a few days ago, a Wyatt, Missouri home exploded early Monday morning, August 15 at around 7am. At that time, 22-year-old Corey Coleman had been killed while 9 others were injured. The Mississippi County Sheriff's Office in a Facebook post today announced that two other family members had now succumbed to their injuries. Myranda Gale Golden, 22 and her 3-year-old have now also passed.
WYATT, MO
KFVS12

Loved ones of missing Sikeston woman offering $5,000 reward

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The desperate search for a missing Sikeston woman continues more than year after her disappearance. Sergeant Tyler Rowe with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety said detectives need more information to help find Shyann Morrison, who disappeared over a year ago. Her loved ones are now...
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

7 travelers suffer carbon monoxide poisoning in New Madrid County

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A family traveling on Interstate 55 from Texas had their trip stopped in its tracks because of a poisonous gas. According to New Madrid County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Chris Hensley, a vehicle carrying five children, two adults and a large dog were on the road for approximately seven hours on Sunday when they noticed they were starting to feel sick.
NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Police investigating shots fired in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An investigation is underway after shots were fired in the area of Park and Independence Street. According to Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, shots were fired Sunday morning at approximately 2:14 a.m. When officers arrived, a large crowd was dispersing. Officers...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau authorities searching for hit-and-run suspect

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Police Department is searching for the suspect in a recent hit-and-run. CGPD Corporal Ryan Droege says the incident occurred at 7:22 p.m. on Friday, August 19. A child was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Ranney and Elm Street. The...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Family offering cash reward for missing Sikeston woman

Students at Southeast Missouri State are providing businesses with more employees. Marshall Co. names baseball field in honor of Preston Cope. Marshall County High School named its baseball field after Preston Cope, who was killed in the 2018 shooting. Third death confirmed in Wyatt, Mo. house explosion. Updated: 5 hours...
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

Small earthquake registers near mall in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A small earthquake registered near West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau early Monday morning, August 22. According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.0 earthquake was recorded at 2:50 a.m. The epicenter was east of a dentist’s office, which is east of West Park Mall, at...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Woman accused of hitting boyfriend with car

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau woman faces domestic assault charges, after authorities say she hit her boyfriend with her car. Alice Marie Holland, 32, faces two felony counts in connection with an incident at a Cape Girardeau gas station on Thursday, August 18. According to court documents,...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
westkentuckystar.com

Search of Farmington home finds guns, drugs, cash

A Farmington man was arrested early Sunday morning on drug and gun charges in a multi-agency bust. The Graves County Sheriff's Office said deputies, Kentucky State Police and ATF agents served a search warrant at 4am on a home near the dead end of Burnett's Chapel Road. The resident, 46-year-old...
FARMINGTON, KY
KFVS12

ISP investigating motorcycle crash on Route 146

Here are some signs that you may have a gas leak at your home. Cape Girardeau organization looking for homeless solutions. An organization in Cape Girardeau is looking for solutions to combat homelessness. Woman arrested in Cape Co. vehicle assault. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. A woman was arrested in...
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winner announced

PADUCAH — The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is finally here! Today, one lucky winner will win a gorgeous three bedroom, two full and two half bath home at Paddock at the Oaks in Paducah. St. Jude Dream Home WINNER. In addition to the grand prize, the following additional...
PADUCAH, KY

