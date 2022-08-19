Read full article on original website
Related
News4Jax.com
DeSantis endorses local school board candidates, Duval Democrats respond
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Gov. DeSantis made his rounds in Florida Sunday on his Education Tour. He made a stop in Jacksonville and brought out some of the candidates he’s endorsing for school board positions in the area. Gov. DeSantis said at the event in the last few years...
Jacksonville Sheriff's candidates may face four elections in nine months to become Duval's top cop
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Primary election day in Florida is Tuesday, August 23 and in Duval County the candidates vying for Jacksonville Sheriff are in for quite a marathon. There are five candidates on the ballot; Republican TK Waters, Democrat's Lakesha Burton, Ken Jefferson, Tony Cummings and Wayne Clark. The goal for these candidates during the primary election is get 50 percent of the vote plus one. Then we'd have a clear winner, a new sheriff in town possibly until March 2023 when there will be yet another election.
Key races to watch in Tuesday’s primary election
Jacksonville, Fl — Tuesday’s Primary Election features several key races locally and statewide. VOTER GUIDE: Where to vote, candidate profiles, more. The Democratic primary for Florida Governor features a closely watched race between Nikki Fried and Charlie Crist. The winner will face incumbent Governor Ron DeSantis in November.
floridapolitics.com
Field will narrow Tuesday in crowded Jacksonville Sheriff’s race
Democratic spoiler candidates may have closed Lakesha Burton's window. The battle to decide who will be Jacksonville’s next elected Sheriff is not expected to be resolved Tuesday night. The field of four Democrats and one Republican who qualified for a snap Special Election called after Mike Williams resigned due...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
floridapolitics.com
Renew Jax campaign seeks Northside plant closure, 100% renewables by 2050
Along with 30% renewables by 2030, Renew Jax seeks 5% rooftop solar by that time. Environmental advocates want something done about the pollution emanating from the JEA Northside Generating Station, and the utility may have given them a path toward getting that accomplished. A collaborative effort, Renew Jax seeks to...
floridapolitics.com
Development, campaign tactics dominate Nassau County Commission District 4 Primary
Sleepy western Nassau County became home to one of the most heated County Commission races in Northeast Florida as newcomer Alyson McCullough and former Commissioner George Spicer try to unseat incumbent District 4 Commissioner Thomas Ford. Like in the District 2 race, debate over development represented by the Riverstone Properties...
floridapolitics.com
Aaron Bell’s Nassau County Commission bid complicated by DUI charge
District 2 covers the south end of Amelia Island and the southeast portion of Nassau County's eastern mainland. Nassau County Commissioner Aaron Bell went into his re-election campaign with momentum. He stuck his neck out on opposing the Riverstone Properties 85-foot towers proposal, which opened up the county to likely continued Bert Harris Act litigation.
floridapolitics.com
Nassau County School Board races flying under the radar
The Nassau Teachers’ Association endorsed Shannon Hogue and Curtis Gaus in the two races. In a year of highly politicized School Board campaigns across Florida, along with Gov. Ron DeSantis putting the significant strength of his organization behind more than two dozen candidates, the Nassau County School Board races managed to fly under the radar.
RELATED PEOPLE
News4Jax.com
Ware County poll workers being shamed out of volunteering, supervisor of elections says
WARE COUNTY, Ga. – Ware County is one of the areas in Georgia affected by a poll worker shortage. The county is down about 30 poll workers, and the Supervisor of Elections believes it’s because people are being shamed out of the position. Carlos Nelson, the Supervisor of...
Stories of Service Update: Jacksonville soldier promoted within United States Army
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In this week's stories of service, we have an update on a soldier we recently featured. When we first introduced you to Neal Martin, he was an Army Staff Sergeant working inside the recruiting office on Jacksonville's Northside. "A lot of times when I look at...
floridapolitics.com
Poll: Jacksonville Sheriff’s race headed to runoff
Lakesha Burton, T.K. Waters are poised to advance to November. Fresh polling shows that while two candidates for Jacksonville Sheriff are far ahead of the competition, neither of them has majority support in Tuesday’s Special Election, ensuring a November runoff. A survey released Wednesday by the University of North...
'Chaos' at Jacksonville abortion clinic is result of police 'collusion with protesters,' clinic claims
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The head of a Jacksonville abortion clinic is calling on the FBI to investigate the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office after a crowd of around 165 anti-abortion protestors surrounded the clinic Monday, blocking access. Amber Gavin, VP of Advocacy & Operations at A Woman's Choice of Jacksonville, accuses...
IN THIS ARTICLE
All registered voters in Duval will see Republicans on the primary ballot for one race - Here's why
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Primary election day is on Tuesday, August 23. The ballot is usually straight forward. Whatever party you're registered to-- determines the candidates you'll see on your ballot in the primaries… but things are a bit different this time around. Whether you're registered Democrat, Republican, Libertarian,...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Conn’s HomePlus building-out at Regency Court
Conn’s HomePlus is coming into the Jacksonville market with what appears to be at least three operations. The furniture, mattresses, home appliances and consumer electronics retailer is opening at the former Rooms To Go in Regency Court; hiring for a store-within-a-store at The Avenues mall Belk; and building-out a cross-dock warehouse in Northwest Jacksonville.
News4Jax.com
Hillard teen finishes second in USA Mullet Championships
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – A Nassau County teen finished in second place on Sunday in the 2022 USA Mullet Championships. Fisher Monds, a 15-year-old from Hilliard, had been in first place but he eventually finished with 3,196 votes, just 19 votes behind first-place winner Cayden Kershaw of Wisconsin. Monds...
News4Jax.com
Sailors onboard USS Mason arrive, dock at Naval Station Mayport
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – More than 300 Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burk-class destroyer USS Mason (DDG 87) arrived at Naval Station Mayport Monday morning. Mayport is the USS Mason’s new home port. The stop is a scheduled homeport shift from Norfolk, Virginia. The sailors arrived at 8 a.m. in Jacksonville.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
JSO: Suspect sought in burglary of a local business
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a business burglary and is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying the suspect. STORY: All lanes back open after morning crash closes I-95 South in Nassau County. On Sunday, Aug. 7, officers responded to 6000 Blanding Blvd....
Jacksonville nonprofit rescues beagles taken from large scale breeding facility in Virginia
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Several beagles are getting some tender loving care after being taken from a large scale breeding facility in Virginia. "The magnitude is hard to wrap your head around," explained Mike Merrill, Founder of Florida Urgent Rescue. He made the road trip there and back, brining back...
State considers implementing liquefied natural gas project in Jacksonville
Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet on Tuesday will consider signing off on a proposal that would lead to a liquefied natural-gas facility in Jacksonville. STORY: Bradford County deputy resigns after video shows pregnant Jacksonville mother handcuffed at gunpoint. Eagle LNG Partners LLC is seeking to build the facility...
News4Jax.com
St. Johns County neighborhood left without lights from storm, tornado warning aftermath
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A group of severe storms moved through southern Duval County and St. Johns County Sunday evening. Residents on Fruit Cove Road experienced a power outage after the storm. Neighbors said power probably wouldn’t be restored until midnight. While Duval County did receive some of the...
Comments / 0