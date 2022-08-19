ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duval County, FL

First Coast News

Jacksonville Sheriff's candidates may face four elections in nine months to become Duval's top cop

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Primary election day in Florida is Tuesday, August 23 and in Duval County the candidates vying for Jacksonville Sheriff are in for quite a marathon. There are five candidates on the ballot; Republican TK Waters, Democrat's Lakesha Burton, Ken Jefferson, Tony Cummings and Wayne Clark. The goal for these candidates during the primary election is get 50 percent of the vote plus one. Then we'd have a clear winner, a new sheriff in town possibly until March 2023 when there will be yet another election.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WOKV

Key races to watch in Tuesday’s primary election

Jacksonville, Fl — Tuesday’s Primary Election features several key races locally and statewide. VOTER GUIDE: Where to vote, candidate profiles, more. The Democratic primary for Florida Governor features a closely watched race between Nikki Fried and Charlie Crist. The winner will face incumbent Governor Ron DeSantis in November.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Field will narrow Tuesday in crowded Jacksonville Sheriff’s race

Democratic spoiler candidates may have closed Lakesha Burton's window. The battle to decide who will be Jacksonville’s next elected Sheriff is not expected to be resolved Tuesday night. The field of four Democrats and one Republican who qualified for a snap Special Election called after Mike Williams resigned due...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Renew Jax campaign seeks Northside plant closure, 100% renewables by 2050

Along with 30% renewables by 2030, Renew Jax seeks 5% rooftop solar by that time. Environmental advocates want something done about the pollution emanating from the JEA Northside Generating Station, and the utility may have given them a path toward getting that accomplished. A collaborative effort, Renew Jax seeks to...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Aaron Bell’s Nassau County Commission bid complicated by DUI charge

District 2 covers the south end of Amelia Island and the southeast portion of Nassau County's eastern mainland. Nassau County Commissioner Aaron Bell went into his re-election campaign with momentum. He stuck his neck out on opposing the Riverstone Properties 85-foot towers proposal, which opened up the county to likely continued Bert Harris Act litigation.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Nassau County School Board races flying under the radar

The Nassau Teachers’ Association endorsed Shannon Hogue and Curtis Gaus in the two races. In a year of highly politicized School Board campaigns across Florida, along with Gov. Ron DeSantis putting the significant strength of his organization behind more than two dozen candidates, the Nassau County School Board races managed to fly under the radar.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Poll: Jacksonville Sheriff’s race headed to runoff

Lakesha Burton, T.K. Waters are poised to advance to November. Fresh polling shows that while two candidates for Jacksonville Sheriff are far ahead of the competition, neither of them has majority support in Tuesday’s Special Election, ensuring a November runoff. A survey released Wednesday by the University of North...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Conn’s HomePlus building-out at Regency Court

Conn’s HomePlus is coming into the Jacksonville market with what appears to be at least three operations. The furniture, mattresses, home appliances and consumer electronics retailer is opening at the former Rooms To Go in Regency Court; hiring for a store-within-a-store at The Avenues mall Belk; and building-out a cross-dock warehouse in Northwest Jacksonville.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Hillard teen finishes second in USA Mullet Championships

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – A Nassau County teen finished in second place on Sunday in the 2022 USA Mullet Championships. Fisher Monds, a 15-year-old from Hilliard, had been in first place but he eventually finished with 3,196 votes, just 19 votes behind first-place winner Cayden Kershaw of Wisconsin. Monds...
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Sailors onboard USS Mason arrive, dock at Naval Station Mayport

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – More than 300 Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burk-class destroyer USS Mason (DDG 87) arrived at Naval Station Mayport Monday morning. Mayport is the USS Mason’s new home port. The stop is a scheduled homeport shift from Norfolk, Virginia. The sailors arrived at 8 a.m. in Jacksonville.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

JSO: Suspect sought in burglary of a local business

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a business burglary and is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying the suspect. STORY: All lanes back open after morning crash closes I-95 South in Nassau County. On Sunday, Aug. 7, officers responded to 6000 Blanding Blvd....
JACKSONVILLE, FL

