ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Florida Lottery Players Check Your Tickets, $175,000 Winner Set To Expire

By Jake Grissom
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=208jeZ_0hNTbVOY00

Today, the Florida Lottery announced that a FANTASY 5® top prize-winning ticket worth $175,769.38 remains unclaimed. The deadline to claim the top prize is Saturday, September 3, 2022, at midnight ET

The winning FANTASY 5 numbers for the March 7, 2022, drawing were: 2 – 4 – 15 – 20 – 28

The winning ticket was purchased at Publix, located at 14185 Lake Nona Boulevard in Orlando. Players who may have purchased a FANTASY 5 ticket from this retail location are encouraged to check their tickets from the March 7 drawing.

Players can download the Lottery’s free mobile app for iOS and Android devices to quickly and effectively scan a ticket barcode to see if it is a winner.

While any Florida Lottery retailer can validate the winning ticket, the FANTASY 5 top prize must be claimed at a Florida Lottery District Office. Players can obtain additional information by calling the Lottery’s Customer Service Department at (850) 487-7787 or visiting the Florida Lottery’s website at www.flalottery.com .

FANTASY 5 is a pari-mutuel game in which players win the top prize by matching 5-of-5 winning numbers drawn in any order. Additionally, players win cash prizes or a free Quick Pick ticket by matching two, three, or four of the numbers drawn in the official drawing for the date played. If there is no top prize winner, the money in the top prize pool rolls down and is shared among players who match 4-of-5 or 3-of-5 winning numbers.

Since the game’s inception, more than 974 million FANTASY 5 and FANTASY 5 with EZmat

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Advertisement

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
L. Cane

Where in Florida Can You Live for Under $2500 Per Month?

The Lakeland Public Library, PDM-owner, via Wikimedia Commons, Unsplash. Many retirees like to carefully budget their living expenses, considering social security and other income. (And many people and families who aren't retired are trying to live as cheaply as possible due to inflation and the rising cost of living.)
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
State
Florida State
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Orlando, FL
Sports
Orlando, FL
Lifestyle
mypcblife.com

Understanding the Florida Property Tax Cycle

We’re still a few months away from collecting property taxes, but as new residents move to Bay County we wanted to make sure all taxpayers understand the property tax cycle in Florida. Each state’s property tax laws are different. Collection times vary between states as do the names of...
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

Three Great Seafood Restaurants in Florida

If you love to spend your holidays in Florida or even better, if you are lucky to live in Florida and you love seafood then you are in the right place because that's what today's article is all about: three amazing seafood restaurants in Florida that you should definitely visit, if you haven't already.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lottery#Free Mobile#Ios#Android#The Florida Lottery#Quick Pick
thefloridapundit.com

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis adds more than 70,000 jobs

Florida’s unemployment rate fell to 2.7% in July, and the state added 70,000 new private-sector jobs, according to Governor Ron DeSantis’ Twitter account. “We are here because we are proud that Florida is leading the way in economic recovery,” Governor Ron DeSantis began his speech at a press conference in North Venice, Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
WPTV

This Jupiter doughnut shop closes when it sells out

JUPITER, Fla. — Jupiter Donuts opened in 2013, they now have seven locations throughout South Florida. The workers are a bit like characters on Cheers and know everyone's name when they come in to buy their sweet treats. "We just make everything fresh every day. We try to put,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Publix
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Lottery
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: August 19, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
westorlandonews.com

Two New Landsea Homes Communities Now Open in Polk County, Florida

Landsea Homes Corporation recently announced two new Central Florida communities, Legacy Landings in Davenport and Hammock Reserve in Haines City. The new homes in Polk County are now open for sale and model homes are available to tour. “Legacy Landings and Hammock Reserve represent the best of what Polk County...
westorlandonews.com

85 Arrested, Millions of Dollars of Illegal Narcotics Seized in Central Florida

In a major drug trafficking bust, detectives with the Central Florida High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) task force, working with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies across the country, conducted a two-year-long undercover drug trafficking investigation that resulted in 85 suspects being arrested, and three other suspects charged via warrants.
ORLANDO, FL
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
131K+
Followers
17K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy