Beaufort Co. to hold electronics recycling event Saturday
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Beaufort County Department of Solid Waste and Recycling will host an electronics recycling event Saturday. According to Beaufort County officials, an electronics waste collection event will be held at two Beaufort County locations to recycle old electronics on Saturday. The following electronics will be accepted: Personal computers Laptops CRT monitors […]
WJCL
Shooting near Savannah park leaves several people hurt
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A shooting near Avondale Park in Savannah Saturday night left two people hurt. The shooting happened at around 9 p.m. at Alabama Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue, according to Chatham EMS. Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.
wtoc.com
Two people injured in shooting on Alabama Ave.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting in the area of Alabama Avenue and Avondale Park in Savannah Saturday evening, according to Chatham Emergency Services. Chatham Emergency Services officials say the two people have non-life threatening injuries. Portions of Florida and Alabama Avenues...
Body of missing woman found in SC river, ex committed suicide
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner has confirmed that the body of a woman missing for the past week was located in a river Friday. Shortly after, her ex — who had been arrested in connected to her disappearance — was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Megan Rich was last […]
Road work to impact traffic on St. Helena
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Motorists can expect delays along Fripp Point Road due to construction through Friday. According to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, APAC will pave the roadway along Fripp Point Road. Paving activities will include lane closures and traffic flagging. BCSO says construction will take place between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. August […]
Coroner ID’s victim in deadly James Island shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner identified a man killed in a Saturday shooting on James Island. Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal identified Trever Heyward Jr. (27), of Charleston, who was pronounced dead in the shooting. Charleston County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a Grimball Road bar in reference to shots fired around 2 a.m. […]
WJCL
Georgia State trooper involved in wreck in Downtown Savannah
A Georgia trooper was involved in a wreck in downtown Savannah on Saturday night. The crash happened at approximately 10:35 p.m. on Bay Street near the intersection with Fell Street. According to Georgia State Patrol, a vehicle stopped at the stop sign on Fell Street at its intersection with Bay...
Police respond to ‘disturbance’ at North Charleston Chuck E Cheese
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities responded to a North Charleston Chuck E Cheese on Saturday evening for reports of a disturbance. Officials with the North Charleston Police Department said the disturbance took place “between numerous adults.” It is unknown if any arrests have been made. An investigation is ongoing.
SPD: search underway for missing teen
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department needs help locating a missing teen. According to police, Zhawaun Kwame Ruth, 17, was last seen around 1:15 p.m. on August 13 leaving Brewer St. Ruth was wearing a black shirt, jeans, and black tennis shoes. He is described as being 5 feet, 11 inches tall and […]
Former Savannah Fire chief passes away at 84
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The City of Savannah and the Savannah Fire Department are mourning the loss of former Fire Chief Joseph Hobby. Hobby died Tuesday morning in Raleigh, North Carolina at the age of 84. Hobby served as chief from 1988 to 1997 and was committed to protecting the community and saving lives. Hobby […]
WJCL
Beaufort fishermen reel in 490-pound swordfish
BEAUFORT, S.C. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Some Beaufort fishermen are celebrating the catch of a lifetime. Bailey Scarboro, Nations Finley, McNeal Finley, and Owen Savage shared with WJCL News photos of a 490-pound swordfish they reeled in on Sunday. The fisherman say it took an electric reel...
1 Person Injured In A Car Crash On Bay Street (Savannah, GA)
A car crash on Saturday involved a Georgia State Trooper. According to the police, around 10:35 p.m., a trooper was traveling east on Bay Street, approaching Fell Street. A car stopped at the Fell Street stop sign and entered the Bay Street [..]
blufftontoday.com
New school year begins for Jasper County students
Jasper County students who did not already return to school a few weeks ago began their new school year this past week. Thomas Heyward Academy, Royal Live Oaks Academy of the Arts and Sciences, Polaris Tech Charter School, John Paul II Catholic School, Step of Faith Christian Academy and Legacy Christian all started classes this week.
wtoc.com
1 person dead following crash in Liberty County
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead after an early morning crash in Liberty County. A woman standing outside her car on North Coastal Highway in Midway was struck and killed around 8:30 a.m. Monday, according to Georgia State Patrol Trooper David Laff. Laff says the 32-year-old woman...
Extra Yard for Teachers to give back locally with classroom grants; Applications due 8/29
This year, Georgia Southern University Athletics (GSUA) is partnering with the College Football Playoff (CFP) Foundation to give back to teachers in our area. The Extra Yard for Teachers initiative’s goal is to show appreciation for local educators. Classroom grants of $250 each will be awarded to 20 teachers...
The Post and Courier
The unintended consequence of Charleston's population changes: School diversity
Two things are true: Racially integrated public schools offer learning advantages that result in better social and academic outcomes. The Charleston County School District includes many schools that are mostly White or mostly Black. In recent years, though, many of the district’s schools have become more racially diverse. As more...
West Chatham residents speak out against potential rezoning of 630-acre project
BLOOMINGDALE, Ga. (WSAV) – West Chatham County residents are voicing their concerns about the potential rezoning of land next to their neighborhood. Off John Carter Road in Bloomingdale sits 630 acres of undeveloped land. It’s owned by the Savannah Economic Development Authority and officials said they intend for it to be a manufacturing park. Residents […]
wtoc.com
Man shot and killed by SPD officer case turned over to District Attorney’s office
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation finished its report of an officer-involved shooting in Savannah. GBI officials confirmed Saturday that they’ve turned over Saudi Lee’s case to the District Attorney’s office. Lee was shot and killed by a Savannah police officer on June 24.
wtoc.com
Hampton Co. school district buys land for new high school
HAMPTON COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - “The new name is Hampton County High School and the mascot is the Hurricanes,” said Hampton County School District Superintendent Dr. Ronald Wilcox. These just-purchased 62 acres will soon be turned into a home for up to 1,000 Hampton county high school students....
Fight causes chaos at Memorial Stadium Friday night
Editor’s note: This story was originally posted Friday night at 10:05. SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police say it stopped a fight before it happened at Memorial Stadium and circulating rumors caused the teams and fans to flee the stadium. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the suspects then fled into the stands causing panic among […]
