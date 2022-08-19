ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper County, SC

Comments / 1

Related
WCBD Count on 2

Beaufort Co. to hold electronics recycling event Saturday

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Beaufort County Department of Solid Waste and Recycling will host an electronics recycling event Saturday.  According to Beaufort County officials, an electronics waste collection event will be held at two Beaufort County locations to recycle old electronics on Saturday. The following electronics will be accepted:  Personal computers  Laptops  CRT monitors  […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WJCL

Shooting near Savannah park leaves several people hurt

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A shooting near Avondale Park in Savannah Saturday night left two people hurt. The shooting happened at around 9 p.m. at Alabama Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue, according to Chatham EMS. Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Two people injured in shooting on Alabama Ave.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting in the area of Alabama Avenue and Avondale Park in Savannah Saturday evening, according to Chatham Emergency Services. Chatham Emergency Services officials say the two people have non-life threatening injuries. Portions of Florida and Alabama Avenues...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSPA 7News

Body of missing woman found in SC river, ex committed suicide

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner has confirmed that the body of a woman missing for the past week was located in a river Friday. Shortly after, her ex — who had been arrested in connected to her disappearance — was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Megan Rich was last […]
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Beaufort County, SC
Beaufort County, SC
Society
City
Ridgeland, SC
Jasper County, SC
Government
County
Jasper County, SC
Ridgeland, SC
Government
City
Beaufort, SC
Beaufort County, SC
Government
WCBD Count on 2

Road work to impact traffic on St. Helena

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Motorists can expect delays along Fripp Point Road due to construction through Friday.  According to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, APAC will pave the roadway along Fripp Point Road.  Paving activities will include lane closures and traffic flagging.  BCSO says construction will take place between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. August […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Coroner ID’s victim in deadly James Island shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner identified a man killed in a Saturday shooting on James Island. Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal identified Trever Heyward Jr. (27), of Charleston, who was pronounced dead in the shooting. Charleston County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a Grimball Road bar in reference to shots fired around 2 a.m. […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WJCL

Georgia State trooper involved in wreck in Downtown Savannah

A Georgia trooper was involved in a wreck in downtown Savannah on Saturday night. The crash happened at approximately 10:35 p.m. on Bay Street near the intersection with Fell Street. According to Georgia State Patrol, a vehicle stopped at the stop sign on Fell Street at its intersection with Bay...
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Board#Protest
WSAV News 3

SPD: search underway for missing teen

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department needs help locating a missing teen. According to police, Zhawaun Kwame Ruth, 17, was last seen around 1:15 p.m. on August 13 leaving Brewer St. Ruth was wearing a black shirt, jeans, and black tennis shoes. He is described as being 5 feet, 11 inches tall and […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Former Savannah Fire chief passes away at 84

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The City of Savannah and the Savannah Fire Department are mourning the loss of former Fire Chief Joseph Hobby. Hobby died Tuesday morning in Raleigh, North Carolina at the age of 84. Hobby served as chief from 1988 to 1997 and was committed to protecting the community and saving lives. Hobby […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Beaufort fishermen reel in 490-pound swordfish

BEAUFORT, S.C. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Some Beaufort fishermen are celebrating the catch of a lifetime. Bailey Scarboro, Nations Finley, McNeal Finley, and Owen Savage shared with WJCL News photos of a 490-pound swordfish they reeled in on Sunday. The fisherman say it took an electric reel...
BEAUFORT, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
blufftontoday.com

New school year begins for Jasper County students

Jasper County students who did not already return to school a few weeks ago began their new school year this past week. Thomas Heyward Academy, Royal Live Oaks Academy of the Arts and Sciences, Polaris Tech Charter School, John Paul II Catholic School, Step of Faith Christian Academy and Legacy Christian all started classes this week.
JASPER COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

1 person dead following crash in Liberty County

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead after an early morning crash in Liberty County. A woman standing outside her car on North Coastal Highway in Midway was struck and killed around 8:30 a.m. Monday, according to Georgia State Patrol Trooper David Laff. Laff says the 32-year-old woman...
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Hampton Co. school district buys land for new high school

HAMPTON COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - “The new name is Hampton County High School and the mascot is the Hurricanes,” said Hampton County School District Superintendent Dr. Ronald Wilcox. These just-purchased 62 acres will soon be turned into a home for up to 1,000 Hampton county high school students....
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Fight causes chaos at Memorial Stadium Friday night

Editor’s note: This story was originally posted Friday night at 10:05. SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police say it stopped a fight before it happened at Memorial Stadium and circulating rumors caused the teams and fans to flee the stadium. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the suspects then fled into the stands causing panic among […]
SAVANNAH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy