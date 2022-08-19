Read full article on original website
Florence County SWAT, police conduct special operation at Pamplico home
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Pamplico police and the Florence County SWAT conducted a special operation Monday afternoon at a home on East 5th Avenue in Pamplico, according to Pamplico Police Chief Chad Reid. Reid said they executed a search warrant and seized cocaine, marijuana and one gun. The...
Florence Co. Violent Crime Task Force makes 10 arrests, seized meth & marijuana
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Florence County Violent Crime Task Force continued their operations in the high-crime areas of the county. According to a release from the Florence County Sheriff's Office, during the week of Aug. 15, they made 10 arrests and seized the following:. 1.9 grams of...
Darlington Co. woman charged in connection with deadly overdose of man
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — 29-year-old Haley Mooneyham is charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death of a man due to a drug overdose, according to Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson. Deputies arrested Mooneyham Friday following a four month investigation. Hudson said the 26-year-old man passed away...
Death investigation underway on Whippoorwill Road in Darlington County
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A death investigation is underway Sunday night on Whippoorwill Road just outside of Hartsville and Darlington County, according to Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson. Hudson said right now they’re not sure of a cause of death and they’ve called out their homicide team to...
Man charged with murder after deputies found Timmonsville victim shot, killed inside car
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Florence County deputies arrested a man in connection to a deadly shooting last week near Timmonsville. Authorities charged 23-year-old Nicaise Stevenson on Sunday with the murder of 22-year-old Malik Zimmerman. Deputies were called last Monday to Riverbend Road. A passerby found 20-year-old Malik Daveon...
Man charged with murder in the killing of a Dillon woman, sheriff says
DILLON, S.C. (WPDE) — Man charged with murder in the killing of Dillon woman according to the Dillon County Sheriff's Office. Kyle Church is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in the death of a woman Sunday morning at a home on Southwind Road just outside of Dillon, according to Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell.
Dillon school mourns after principal shot, killed; No bond set for man charged with murder
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Kyle Church, 31, made his initial court appearance Monday afternoon on charges of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in the death of a woman Sunday morning at a home on Southwind Road just outside of Dillon.
Williamsburg County football coach charged with DUI in Florence
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — 36-year-old Byron L. Abram was arrested just after 10 p.m. Friday night and charged with DUI following a wreck, according to Captain Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. Brandt said Abram struck a utility pole. No other car was involved in the crash. Abram's...
Police search for missing Myrtle Beach woman likely 'confused and unable to speak'
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Myrtle Beach Police Dept. is searching for a missing woman last seen Monday morning, according to a Facebook post. Darlene Gist, 58, was last seen on Wedgewood Street and is believed to be wearing a white hat, blue and white tie dye shirt and multicolored stretch pants.
Horry Co. committee to discuss request for SLED, state officials investigate June runoff
This week county leaders will take up a request by the Horry County GOP to ask the state to look into the June primary runoff election. Council members will meet Monday in the Administrative Committee to discuss an array of things, one being a resolution. They will look at a...
Florence woman missing; family says she was last heard from while in North Myrtle Beach
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A family in Florence is looking to the public to help find their missing loved one. According to a post on Facebook, 32-year-old Ashlyn Adams Wyatt was last seen in Florence County, but her family said they last heard from her during a phone call when she was in the North Myrtle Beach area.
CCU receives $13K+ donation from Walmart during annual move-in day event
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — After more than 10 years of partnering to host the annual back-to-school pep rally event, Coastal Carolina University received a $13,750 donation from area Walmart stores Friday. Donations were collected from several area Walmart stores, and the store managers presented a check to CCU President...
Crash with injuries impacts traffic on Highway 501
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — At least one lane going northbound on Highway 501 is closed due to a crash with injuries. SC Highway Patrol online records report the crash is at Highway 501 at Waccamaw Pines Drive. DOT cameras show that EMS is responding to the scene.
Motorcycle club rides in honor of fallen Florence Co. paramedic and motorcyclist
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — It’s been more than a week since a car wreck in Florence took the lives of motorcyclist Cedric Gregg and paramedic Sara Weaver. Saturday, a motorcycle club honored Gregg and Weaver by riding from the Bass Pro Shops in North Myrtle Beach to Black Jack Harley Davidson in Florence.
SkyWheel reopens, problem identified after fire crews had to rescue trapped passengers
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Skywheel in Myrtle Beach had to be shut off following a manual extraction of passengers according to Myrtle Beach Fire Captain Christian Sliker. During the stop, around 5:30 p.m., Sunday, three groups were on the wheel while crews worked to get the gondolas...
Nominee for SC gov. to speak at Seminar Brewing in Florence on Tuesday
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Democratic nominee for Governor Joe Cunningham and his running mate Tally Casey will be in the Pee Dee on Tuesday. Cunningham and Casey have planned a visit to Seminar Brewing in Florence to speak with supporters. During their “Rally with Joe and Tally”, they plan...
Humane Society of Marlboro County closed Saturday as they have no more space
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Humane Society of Marlboro County shelter will be closed on Saturday. In a Facebook post from the shelter, they said they have absolutely nowhere else to put another dog or cat; until they can get a rescue transport on the road. The post...
Fire crews rescue trapped passengers on Myrtle Beach Skywheel
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Skywheel in Myrtle Beach had to be shut off following a manual extraction of passengers according to Myrtle Beach Fire Captain Christian Sliker. Sliker confirmed to ABC 15 News that they responded just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21 for a report of...
Possum Trot, Outrigger Road in North Myrtle Beach closed Tuesday for maintenance
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The City of North Myrtle Beach is notifying drivers to expect partial or complete closure of Possum Trot Road at Outrigger Road on Tuesday. Santee Cooper will be replacing a failing, overhead transmission line pole at the intersection starting at 8 a.m. if weather conditions permit. They said it may take all day to complete.
Mosquito spraying planned around Aynor this week
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Mosquito Control will be conducting aerial spraying on Tuesday, Aug. 23, weather permitting. Aerial spraying will be conducted one hour prior to sunset and one hour after sunset. Spraying will occur in these areas:. Zion Road. Ridge Road. Gore Road. Hwy 129.
