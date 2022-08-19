ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlboro County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
wpde.com

Florence County SWAT, police conduct special operation at Pamplico home

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Pamplico police and the Florence County SWAT conducted a special operation Monday afternoon at a home on East 5th Avenue in Pamplico, according to Pamplico Police Chief Chad Reid. Reid said they executed a search warrant and seized cocaine, marijuana and one gun. The...
PAMPLICO, SC
wpde.com

Darlington Co. woman charged in connection with deadly overdose of man

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — 29-year-old Haley Mooneyham is charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death of a man due to a drug overdose, according to Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson. Deputies arrested Mooneyham Friday following a four month investigation. Hudson said the 26-year-old man passed away...
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dillon, SC
Crime & Safety
Marlboro County, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Marlboro County, SC
Marion, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Dillon, SC
City
Marion, SC
wpde.com

Man charged with murder in the killing of a Dillon woman, sheriff says

DILLON, S.C. (WPDE) — Man charged with murder in the killing of Dillon woman according to the Dillon County Sheriff's Office. Kyle Church is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in the death of a woman Sunday morning at a home on Southwind Road just outside of Dillon, according to Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell.
DILLON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Correctional Officers#Prison#Marlboro Co
wpde.com

CCU receives $13K+ donation from Walmart during annual move-in day event

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — After more than 10 years of partnering to host the annual back-to-school pep rally event, Coastal Carolina University received a $13,750 donation from area Walmart stores Friday. Donations were collected from several area Walmart stores, and the store managers presented a check to CCU President...
CONWAY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
wpde.com

Crash with injuries impacts traffic on Highway 501

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — At least one lane going northbound on Highway 501 is closed due to a crash with injuries. SC Highway Patrol online records report the crash is at Highway 501 at Waccamaw Pines Drive. DOT cameras show that EMS is responding to the scene.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Motorcycle club rides in honor of fallen Florence Co. paramedic and motorcyclist

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — It’s been more than a week since a car wreck in Florence took the lives of motorcyclist Cedric Gregg and paramedic Sara Weaver. Saturday, a motorcycle club honored Gregg and Weaver by riding from the Bass Pro Shops in North Myrtle Beach to Black Jack Harley Davidson in Florence.
wpde.com

Fire crews rescue trapped passengers on Myrtle Beach Skywheel

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Skywheel in Myrtle Beach had to be shut off following a manual extraction of passengers according to Myrtle Beach Fire Captain Christian Sliker. Sliker confirmed to ABC 15 News that they responded just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21 for a report of...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Possum Trot, Outrigger Road in North Myrtle Beach closed Tuesday for maintenance

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The City of North Myrtle Beach is notifying drivers to expect partial or complete closure of Possum Trot Road at Outrigger Road on Tuesday. Santee Cooper will be replacing a failing, overhead transmission line pole at the intersection starting at 8 a.m. if weather conditions permit. They said it may take all day to complete.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Mosquito spraying planned around Aynor this week

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Mosquito Control will be conducting aerial spraying on Tuesday, Aug. 23, weather permitting. Aerial spraying will be conducted one hour prior to sunset and one hour after sunset. Spraying will occur in these areas:. Zion Road. Ridge Road. Gore Road. Hwy 129.
HORRY COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy