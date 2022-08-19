Read full article on original website
Related
cenlanow.com
APSO increases Avoyelles patrols
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Sheriff David L. Dauzat increased criminal patrols in Avoyelles Parish. These Criminal Patrol Units will on occasion patrol the Parish in addition to the regular shift of Patrol Deputies on duty. We recognize that sometimes the Patrol Deputies are so busy responding to calls for service that additional focused Criminal Patrols are needed. The Criminal Patrol Units will focus on identifying suspicious persons in high crime areas, burglars, drug interdiction, and the apprehension of wanted criminals, violent offenders, and sex offenders. On July 1, 2022, the additional Criminal Patrol shift implemented resulted in the following:
westcentralsbest.com
Beauregard Parish Arrest Report 08/18/2022-08/21/2022
According to Sheriff Mark Herford the following felony arrest were made for the week of 08/15/22 - 08/21/22. On 08/18/22 Morgan Douglas was arrested by BPSO and charged with 2 counts of Obstruction of Justice. Morgan was booked into the BPSO jail with no bond set. On 08/20/22 Jessika Gilley...
theleesvilleleader.com
Leesville man accused of timber thefts
A Vernon Parish man has been arrested and charged for multiple timber and timber-related thefts across Vernon and Rapides Parishes, according to authorities. James Travis Johnson, 48, of Leesville and formerly of Pitkin, was booked into the Vernon Parish Detention Center on Aug. 9 for one count of timber theft less than $25,000 and three counts of making false statements regarding rightful ownership of forest products.
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed and Another Injured in Head-On Crash on LA 3042, Charges Pending
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed and Another Injured in Head-On Crash on LA 3042, Charges Pending. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on August 20, 2022, shortly before 2:30 a.m., LSP Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 3042 near Theophile Road in Evangeline Parish. Lionel Gabe Bangs, 22, of Ville Platte, Louisiana, died in the crash.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kalb.com
Pineville man arrested in connection with Alexandria laundromat shooting
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A Pineville man has been accused of attempted second-degree murder in connection with a shooting that occurred at an Alexandria laundromat on Friday, August 19, 2022. The Alexandria Police Department said they responded to the shooting, which occurred on MacArthur Drive, around 5:40 p.m. Upon arrival,...
theleesvilleleader.com
Leesville man pleads guilty to 4th DWI
A Leesville man pleaded guilty Monday to his 4th Driving While Intoxicated offense, according to officials with the Vernon Parish District Attorney’s Office. Anthony Scott Kezerle, 29, entered his plea before 30th Judicial District Judge Tony Bennett and was immediately sentenced to serve 25 years with the department of corrections. Bennett ordered the sentence be served in addition to the remainder of a 12-year sentence Kezerle was still serving at the time of his most recent arrest.
kalb.com
Mansura man killed in Avoyelles Parish Crash
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (LSP) - A Mansura man was killed in a crash on Louisiana Highway 114 near Hessmer on Saturday, Aug. 20. Louisiana State Police said Bobbie J. Moses, 71, was traveling east on Louisiana Highway 114 in a 1988 Toyota pickup truck, when for reasons still under investigation, Moses’ vehicle traveled off the roadway, down the ditch embankment, before overturning. Moses was ejected from the vehicle.
kalb.com
Ball man involved in 2016 fatal crash arrested for third DUI, bond set at $100K
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Micah Baden, the Ball man found guilty of negligent homicide back in 2018 for a car accident that killed a 16-year-old passenger in 2016, has been arrested once again for his third offense of DUI. On Monday morning, a judge set his bond at $100,000.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ville Platte man dies in Evangeline Parish crash
Lionel Gabe Bangs, 22, was pronounced dead at the scene of the 2:30 a.m. accident on La. 3042, troopers say.
St. Landry Parish Correctional Officer arrested for malfeasance in office [VIDEO]
A St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office Correctional Officer was arrested on Wednesday for misconduct within the St. Landry Parish Jail.
westcentralsbest.com
Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office Arrest Equipment Thieves
Sabine Parish, La - Sheriff Aaron Mitchell reports two men have been arrested the past two months for stealing equipment from gas/oil well locations in Sabine Parish. In the months of June and July items were reported stolen from 2 locations belonging to Chesapeake Energy in the Sabine Parish area. Following investigations, the items were found at different residences and returned to Chesapeake Energy, resulting in two arrests.
22-year-old of Ville Platte killed in two-vehicle crash
A 22-year-old was killed in a crash in Evangeline Parish early Saturday morning.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Eunice News
St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers: Fugitives in murder cases sought
St. Landry Crime Stopper is seeking information and offering up $2,500 for it on two suspects in murder cases Ricky Dejaylon Washington, 18-year-old black male who is 5 foot 7 and weighs 156 lbs., has active arrest warrant for attempted second-degree murder. His last known address is the 500 block of West South Street in Opelousas. Tevin Tevonte Jenkins is a 29-year-old black male who is 5…
kalb.com
RADE operation results in drugs, firearms siezed
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, a Pineville man has been arrested on multiple charges during a traffic stop on Hwy 1 in Alexandria. On August 17, Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Task Force Officers, with the assistance of the RPSO Crime Suppression...
westcentralsbest.com
Beauregard Detective Awarded Narcotics Agent of the Year
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s office proudly announces that Detective Courtney Spikes is being recognized for all of her hard work and dedication by the Louisiana Narcotics Officers Association and was awarded the Narcotics Agent of the Year 2022. Congratulations Detective Spikes and thank you for all of your hard work.
Deputies arrested 32-year-old man who was caught selling fuel he stole from his employer
Caddo Parish, LA – According to the CPSO officials, the 32-year-old suspect was arrested and taken into custody on Wednesday. His name is Justin Price and and he was charged with illegal possession of stolen things. The 32-year-old suspect was reportedly caught selling fuel he stole from his employer.
kalb.com
Motions hearing set for September for convicted killer in 1994 Rita Rabalais case
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - In September, one of the nine defendants who was convicted in the Oct. 24, 1994 death of Rita Rabalais, 82 of Alexandria, will be back in the Rapides Parish Courthouse for several motions in preparation of a hearing that will determine if he is among the “worst of the worst” offenders who should not get a chance to be resentenced.
kalb.com
Deville man arrested for rape, molestation of a juvenile
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Deville man has been arrested and charged with first degree rape and two counts of molestation of a juvenile under 13 years old. Mark Bryant, 62, was arrested on August 4 and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center. According to the Rapides Parish...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
State Audit: Natchitoches Parish made the list – Embarrassing!
A performance audit evaluated the state of Louisiana’s role in animal welfare and control activities. Overall, the state should expand and strengthen its role to better ensure the humane treatment of animals in different types of facilities. Natchitoches Parish was used as an example of animal cruelty as part...
kalb.com
Mayor Hall answers concern over not asking RPSO for patrol help
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall said he has not needed to ask the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office for help with patrolling the streets of the city, despite being short of officers at the Alexandria Police Department. In an interview with News Channel 5, Mayor Hall said...
Comments / 0