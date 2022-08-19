Read full article on original website
Excessive Rain Threat Continues for Louisiana
The entire state of Louisiana has been placed at risk for "excessive rainfall" through at least the middle of the week and possibly longer. The high water threat comes almost six years to the day that much of South Louisiana was inundated by floodwaters in the Flood of 2016. You...
Louisiana Alligator Season Set To Open In About 2 Weeks
I have to admit that even though I have always wanted to, I have never actually gone alligator hunting. I have hunted everything from deer and squirrels to ducks, frogs, rabbits and raccoons, but as of yet, have never been there when someone hollered in their best Troy Landry impersonation, "Choot 'em."
LSU Reveille
COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations in Louisiana are beginning to decrease after prolonged surge
COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Louisiana are beginning to decrease after the state’s longest surge, according to a Louisiana Department of Health Official. The latest surge is the state’s sixth and was originally caused by the BA.2 variant but prolonged by the BA. 5 variant, causing many to refer to it as a “surge within a surge.”
cenlanow.com
Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 2,811 new cases, 18 new deaths on August 22
BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,811 new cases and 18 new deaths on Monday, August 22, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,413,628 and the total number of deaths to 17,795. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may...
cenlanow.com
ULM awarded $2.5 million grant for Louisiana harm reduction education; largest award in a decade
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The University of Louisiana at Monroe College of Pharmacy received a fully-funded grant to provide harm reduction education to first responders and decreased opioid overdose deaths in the state of Louisiana. According to reports, the grant is the largest award given to the University in more than a decade.
westcentralsbest.com
Parishes with the most super commuters in Louisiana
Stacker compiled a list of parishes with the most super commuters in Louisiana using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
NOLA.com
Louisiana is failing its most vulnerable children, with deadly consequences
HOUMA — Ezekiel Harry’s name echoed through the streets. Neighbors and strangers alike spent hours this summer looking for the toddler, last seen in a dinosaur shirt and burgundy shorts. “Missing” posts blanketed social media. But as they searched, the 2-year-old who loved Spider-Man already lay...
Louisiana Guinness World Records You Probably Didn’t Know Existed
Remember the Scholastic Book Club from when you were a kid? The Guinness Book of World Records was always a perennial "must have". We took a look to see what Guinness World Records were held by people in Louisiana or achieved in Louisiana and found some pretty off-beat and amazing records you probably didn't know existed.
The Largest Residential Home in Louisiana
There are a lot of really large inhabited homes in Louisiana, but there's none that are quite as large as this!. Over the last 75 years, the size of homes in the U.S. has more than tripled. The average house size went from 797 square feet in 1945 to 2,491 square feet in 2020. In fact that leaves the U.S. with more floor area per resident of any country in the world!
theadvocate.com
This garbage pile was old enough to have Shaq sodas. Louisiana is finally cleaning it up.
It’s hard to guess the age of the 81 tons of litter in the borrow pit at LSU’s Burden Museum and Gardens, but resident director Jeff Kuehny said one type of trash did stand out: soda cans with Shaquille O’Neal’s face on them. “Shaq was a...
kalb.com
Solar farm planned by Cleco at closed Louisiana coal power plant site
PINEVILLE, La. (AP) — Cleco and a New York-based renewable energy company said a big solar farm will be built near a coal-fired Louisiana plant that closed last year in DeSoto Parish. Cleco Power and D.E. Shaw Renewable Investments, LLC have a long-term agreement under which Shaw Renewable will...
theadvocate.com
Made in Acadiana: Richard family back in the smoked meat business in Church Point
What are some of the up-and-coming food products made in Acadiana? As part of the Made in Acadiana series, we’re focusing on local items that have recently gone to market and the compelling stories behind them. It’s an idea we launched in 2019 and decided to revisit because food is such an important part of life in South Louisiana.
Governor Edwards issued a statement on Louisiana setting another record low unemployment rate of 3.6 percent
Shreveport, LA – According to the state officials, for the second month in a row, the state set a record for its lowest unemployment rate ever as the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported the state’s seasonally adjusted rate is 3.6 percent. The July 2022 estimate for employed individuals...
Three Louisiana women arrested for defrauding state disaster relief program
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Three individuals are behind bars for falsifying documents to collect refunds on personal property destroyed in a natural disaster. According to the Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR), Starr Carbo, Johnnie Mae Ricard, and Erica Williams, all of Westwego, are charged in connection with fraudulently preparing and submitting Natural Disaster Claim […]
KNOE TV8
Utility assistance applications closed for United Way of Northeast Louisiana
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - After receiving a large number of applications from Entergy customers who want help in paying their utility bills, the United Way of Northeast Louisiana has closed the application process, according to a news release issued Thursday morning. According to the United Way, applications already submitted through...
KPLC TV
Golden Nugget owner pursuing pandemic business losses
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Businesses lost millions of dollars when they had to close or open at reduced capacity during the pandemic. Attorneys say Louisiana law allows businesses to recover losses from their insurance companies, depending on the kind of policy they have. Billionaire Tilman Fertitta owns the Golden...
theadvocate.com
Kratom, an herbal extract, is raising addiction fears. Ascension is the 1st parish to ban it.
Ascension Parish will become the first parish in Louisiana next month to ban the sale of kratom, an unregulated "herbal supplement" that has raised concerns about addiction. But officials backed away from wider restrictions that would also have made it illegal to possess or consume the product, waiting for clarity on what actions state or federal regulators might take.
United Way To Help Louisiana Residents With Electric Bill
The United Way of Southwest Louisiana and Entergy Louisiana have formed a partnership to help residents in Southwest Louisiana pay their electric bills. Entergy Louisiana prices have skyrocketed over the last few months and customers all over the state are struggling to cover the cost. However, it appears that there may be a light at the end of the tunnel.
OSBI releases more info in search for missing Louisiana woman
Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents released new information in the search for a missing Louisiana woman whose vehicle was found abandoned in Oklahoma.
