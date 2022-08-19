ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildwood Crest, NJ

Daily Voice

Teenager Shot In South Jersey

A 19-year-old man was shot in Pleasantville. On Sunday, Aug. 21 at approximately 725 p.m,, Pleasantville police responded to Lake Place and Linden Avenue for a Shotspotter activation as well as multiple 911 calls. Police found Messiah Burton of Pleasantville with a gunshot wound to his lower leg. He was...
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

It Was a 31-Year Old Pleasantville Man Who Was Shot and Killed in EHT

Atlantic County Authorities have now released the identity of the man who was shot and killed at a Delilah Road business address early Friday morning. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says it was Charles Wynn, 31, from Pleasantville, who was shot and killed around 4 am. They say Wynn suffered multiple gunshot wounds and the matter is being investigated as a homicide.
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Victim identified in fatal South Jersey shooting

A man shot multiple times early Friday morning in Egg Harbor has been identified, authorities said. Charles Wynn, 31, of Pleasantville, was pronounced dead shortly after police responded to a report of gunshot victim, Atlantic County Prosecutor William E. Reynolds said. Wynn was found by officers shortly after 4 a.m....
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
Wildwood Crest, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Brigantine, NJ, Woman Charged With Vehicular Homicide For 2021 Crash

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says a Brigantine woman has been charged with vehicular homicide in connection to a fatal crash in June, 2021. Authorities say around lunchtime on June 26, 2021, 54-year-old Hector Salgado was loading a van on Brigantine Blvd. in Brigantine when he was struck by a Honda Civic being driven by 34-year-old Bao "Joanna" Huynh of Brigantine.
WMDT.com

Police: Del. elementary school burglarized, investigation underway

FELTON, Del. – Felton Police are asking for the public’s help after a local elementary school was burglarized over the weekend. We’re told on Sunday, two unknown suspects broke into Lake Forest North Elementary School through a window, ransacked the school, and stole a computer. The suspects then fled in an unknown direction.
FELTON, DE
#Nj
Cat Country 107.3

One Killed, 16 Hurt in Salem County, NJ, Crash

Published reports say one person was killed and 16 were injured in a crash in Salem County Friday evening. According to WPVI-TV, the accident happened just after 6 PM at Route 77 and County Route 612. Police say 29-year-old Heriberto Espinoza of Elmer was driving a large van when he...
SoJO 104.9

Murder in Egg Harbor Township: Man Shot to Death

Investigators in Egg Harbor Township are investigating a fatal shooting of a man that happened early Friday Morning. According to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, the Atlantic County Major Crimes Unit and the Egg Harbor Township Police Department are investigating the fatal shooting that was reported just after 4am. Officials...
SoJO 104.9

Glassboro NJ Woman Killed in Accident on Route 42

An early morning crash Saturday off Route 42 in Gloucester County took the life of a Glassboro woman. The accident reportedly happened in the northbound lanes of Route 42 (Black Horse Pike) in Washington Township just before 4 a.m. Saturday, NJ.com reports. A Jeep Shaneira A. Mcpherson was a passenger...
GLASSBORO, NJ
MyChesCo

New Jersey Correctional Officer Caught Smuggling Phone for Bribe

CAMDEN, NJ — A correctional officer at the Salem County Correctional Facility admitted accepting a bribe in exchange for agreeing to smuggle a telephone into the jail for a prisoner, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Marcus Kidd, 36, of Elmer, New Jersey, pleaded guilty on Tuesday, August 16,...
ELMER, NJ
NJ.com

South Jersey man killed in ATV crash, police say

A 24-year-old man was killed after crashing an all-terrain vehicle on Friday in Gloucester County, authorities said. Officers from the Franklin Township police department and first responders from the Franklinville fire department and Gloucester County EMS found James McCormick with severe injuries when they arrived just before 11 p.m., Franklin police said in a statement.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Shooting leaves 1 dead in South Jersey

A man was shot and killed Friday morning in Egg Harbor Township, according to officials. Police responded to a 911 call about a person shot shortly after 4 a.m. on Delilah Road, near Margaret Avenue, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement. The victim, whose name was withheld, later died.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Cat Country 107.3

