Sheriff: 26 arrested on drug charges after undercover operations in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, S.C. — More than two dozen people are facing drug charges after undercover operations, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.

According to the sheriff’s office, the undercover investigations took place over the last few months across the county, and they were conducted by LCSO’s narcotics task force.

LCSO says deputies found heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, crack cocaine, and marijuana. According to the sheriff’s office, many of the suspects were allegedly involved with drugs near schools and parks. Four charges were also filed for drug trafficking due to the large quantities seized.

Twenty-six people were taken into custody on 89 warrants, the sheriff’s office said.

