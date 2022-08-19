ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Cryptocurrency Flow Decreases More Than 3% Within 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Flow's FLOW/USD price has fallen 3.95% to $2.08. This continues its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 24.0% loss, moving from $2.75 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Flow over the past...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Looking Into C3.ai's Recent Short Interest

C3.ai's (NYSE:AI) short percent of float has fallen 3.22% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 12.72 million shares sold short, which is 15.93% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 4.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Doge
Benzinga

Cryptocurrency Filecoin Falls More Than 3% In 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Filecoin's FIL/USD price has fallen 3.59% to $6.18. This continues its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 24.0% loss, moving from $8.19 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Filecoin over the past...
MARKETS
Benzinga

$10 Million Bet On This Casino Stock? 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed lower on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Crude Oil Is Depressed Again

The commodity market remains under bearish control on Monday; Brent is falling to reach $95.45. Oil is being pressured by the expensive “greenback”, as well as public concerns about a global recession around the world. Today’s economic slump might reduce interest in energies, having a negative impact on prices.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Dollar General To $280? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Monday

Telsey Advisory Group raised the price target on Dollar General Corporation DG from $260 to $280. However, Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained the stock with an Outperform. Dollar General shares rose 0.1% to $253.96 in pre-market trading. Cowen & Co. cut V.F. Corporation VFC price target from $52...
STOCKS
Benzinga

How Is The Market Feeling About Blink Charging?

Blink Charging's (NASDAQ:BLNK) short percent of float has fallen 15.79% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 10.70 million shares sold short, which is 27.41% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 10.2 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Bearish Monday For Marijuana Stocks

Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed down 13.61% at $3.30. Green Organic Dutchman TGODF shares closed down 8.97% at $0.06. Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed down 8.92% at $0.05. GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed down 7.63% at $4.60. HEXO HEXO shares closed down 6.59% at $0.21. Innovative Ind Props IIPR shares...
STOCKS
Benzinga

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Wag Group PET shares moved upwards by 25.2% to $6.5 during Monday's regular session. Wag Group's stock is trading at a volume of 4.3 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 1369.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $246.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
STOCKS
Benzinga

What 8 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About VF

Over the past 3 months, 8 analysts have published their opinion on VF VFC stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
STOCKS
Benzinga

What Are Whales Doing With MicroStrategy

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on MicroStrategy MSTR. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

On Monday, 195 stocks hit new 52-week lows. The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Intel INTC. Reshape Lifesciences RSLS was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Advanced Emissions Solns ADES saw the most significant move...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Dow Dips 450 Points; Crude Oil Falls Sharply

U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 450 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 1.38% to 33,243.24 while the NASDAQ fell 2.11% to 12,436.54. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.69% to 4,156.92. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares fell by just...
STOCKS
Benzinga

10 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
72K+
Followers
160K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy