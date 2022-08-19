ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brighton, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lite 98.7

Someone Tried Owning A Pet Alligator In New York State… And Failed

Some people will do everything they can to have the craziest pets imaginable, this case is no different. There have been pet raccoons, ducks, geese, deer and so many more. You can own several of these animals legally in New York with a permit, others not so much. Thiis one has to top the list of craziest pets to own.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brighton, NY
Brighton, NY
Government
City
East Aurora, NY
City
Rochester, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
Robb Report

Forget the Hamptons: These Luxe Getaways Have New Yorkers Heading Upstate

Can the Catskills finally claim some cachet? A host of new openings suggests that the quiet, sylvan areas north of Manhattan are on the upswing. Take the much-delayed 11-room Chatwal Lodge, which at long last debuted earlier this summer as an all-inclusive camp with a design that nods to the classic Adirondack estates of the Gilded Age. Room rates at the Sullivan County resort, starting at $1,200 per couple, include meals and outdoor activities—such as boating, canoeing and paddleboarding—around the 100-acre site. This hotel will soon be joined by the first New York state location from Auberge Resorts Collection, Wildflower...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

4 Capital Region smoke shops lose tobacco licenses

Four Capital Region smoke shops have lost their licenses to sell cigarette and tobacco products after large amounts of untaxed tobacco and cannabis were reportedly found at each location. Two people were also arrested and charged in connection with the incidents.
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States#Business Industry#Linus Realestate#Linus Housing Market#Linus Business#Realtor Com
WIBX 950

Here Are the Top 10 Community Colleges In New York State

As inflation has a stranglehold on people in New York, many families are considering community colleges, rather than four-year colleges. In addition to cost, it's important to recognize that not every teen is ready to go to a 4-year college or university. WalletHub took a look at community colleges across the country and ranked them by state.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Lite 98.7

Is It Legal to Bet on the Pig Races at the New York State Fair?

It seems like you can bet on everything these days. Legal online betting took effect in New York at the beginning of the year, and many people started dabbling in it, using popular apps such as FanDuel and DraftKings. And anyone who's familiar with these apps knows you can sometimes make some pretty bizarre prop bets. A prop bet is a wager on something that happens during the competition that isn't tied to the final score or end result. The Super Bowl is full of these -- you can even bet on the color of the Gatorade that gets splashed on the coach at the end of the game.
LIFESTYLE
Lite 98.7

New York State Is Moving Closer To Opening First Marijuana Retail Stores

New York is getting closer to seeing its first retail dispensaries for adult-use cannabis. The state will soon start accepting applications for the first adult-use recreational marijuana dispensaries. The first licenses will go to people most impacted by previous marijuana laws in the state. New York will accept applications for Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary licenses beginning on August 25, 2022. Both business and non-profit licenses will be granted to certain applicants.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Lite 98.7

Free Food & Drink Inside Taste NY Marketplace, 25 Cent Milk at NYS Fair

It's almost fair time and there are lots to see and do. From free food and drink samples to 25-cent milk, including strawberry, it's all at the New York State Fair this year. Taste the best New York has to offer inside the Taste NY market. Buy and sample homegrown and homemade New York food and beverage products from across the State. More than 100 unique food and craft beverages will be available.
FOOD & DRINKS
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Father Killed In 3-Vehicle Crash On 17K

Police are trying to piece together what happened in the moments before a three-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Hudson Valley father. On Friday, August 19, 2022, the Town of Crawford Police Department responded to a 911 call for a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of State Route 302 and 17K Bullville in the Town of Crawford. The three-vehicle collision ended up claiming the life of a 39-year-old Orange County man.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
manhattantimesnews.com

Additional $234 million in SNAP benefits for August $234 millones de dólares adicionales en prestaciones de SNAP para agosto

Additional $234 million in SNAP benefits for August. All households participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) — including those already at the maximum level of benefits — will receive a supplemental allotment later this month, totaling roughly $234 million for New York State. As announced by...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Lite 98.7

Lite 98.7

Marcy, NY
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

LITE 98.7 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy