This New York Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the CountryTravel MavenPenfield, NY
"Fall Preview" Memories of TV GuideHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Nursing Home Sues Relatives for as Much as $100,000 for Loved One's Medical BillsSharee B.Monroe County, NY
Dogs Are Good Teachers of Unconditional LoveHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
MASSIVE! The Largest Residential Home in the Country is Here in New York
How much living space does a person really need? Obviously, that can only be answered on a case-by-case basis. A newlywed couple with no children probably needs far less space than, say, the Kardashian clan. But the fact is, the size of the average newly-constructed home in the United States...
CNY Corn Field Transformed Into Tribute for Our Farmers Feeding America
A Central New York farm is honoring all the farmers who keep America fed. The Teel Farm in Barneveld, New York has transformed its cornfield into a tribute to our hard-working farmers and a thank you to those who support them. "We wanted to thank everyone for the continued support this sweetcorn season."
Someone Tried Owning A Pet Alligator In New York State… And Failed
Some people will do everything they can to have the craziest pets imaginable, this case is no different. There have been pet raccoons, ducks, geese, deer and so many more. You can own several of these animals legally in New York with a permit, others not so much. Thiis one has to top the list of craziest pets to own.
rcbizjournal.com
Plans To Build Holiday Inn Express In Nanuet Scrapped; Developer Proposes Storage Facility; American Dream Defaults; Briefs
Plans To Build Holiday Inn Express In Nanuet Are Being Scrapped; Developer Proposes Self-Storage Facility. The folks who are redeveloping the former Thruway Plaza Shopping Center on Route 59 have had a change of heart. They are scrapping the planned Holiday Inn Express for a self-storage facility, pending needed approvals....
World’s largest indoor go-kart track coming to New Jersey
Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines! (Well, almost.) A new entertainment complex is under construction along Route 1 South in Edison, NJ, next to Topgolf. It is set to open this fall. And they make the bold claim that it will include the largest indoor go-kart track in the world.
Forget the Hamptons: These Luxe Getaways Have New Yorkers Heading Upstate
Can the Catskills finally claim some cachet? A host of new openings suggests that the quiet, sylvan areas north of Manhattan are on the upswing. Take the much-delayed 11-room Chatwal Lodge, which at long last debuted earlier this summer as an all-inclusive camp with a design that nods to the classic Adirondack estates of the Gilded Age. Room rates at the Sullivan County resort, starting at $1,200 per couple, include meals and outdoor activities—such as boating, canoeing and paddleboarding—around the 100-acre site. This hotel will soon be joined by the first New York state location from Auberge Resorts Collection, Wildflower...
4 Capital Region smoke shops lose tobacco licenses
Four Capital Region smoke shops have lost their licenses to sell cigarette and tobacco products after large amounts of untaxed tobacco and cannabis were reportedly found at each location. Two people were also arrested and charged in connection with the incidents.
Find the Wine Inside 2 A-Maze-Ing NY Corn Maze Adventures
Two New York farms are taking their corn mazes to a whole new level. They've included wine! Who's in?. Find the wine at not one, but two a-MAZE-ing corn maze events in New York this fall. Long Acre Farms Wine Walk. Move over kids. This corn maze is just for...
Here Are the Top 10 Community Colleges In New York State
As inflation has a stranglehold on people in New York, many families are considering community colleges, rather than four-year colleges. In addition to cost, it's important to recognize that not every teen is ready to go to a 4-year college or university. WalletHub took a look at community colleges across the country and ranked them by state.
New Jersey deli named among the country’s best
Another day, another accolade for a New Jersey restaurant. This time it’s Hobby’s Deli in Newark; it was named by Tasting Table as one of the top Jewish delis in the country. They didn’t rank the delicatessens, so there’s no way to know if it is considered the...
Is It Legal to Bet on the Pig Races at the New York State Fair?
It seems like you can bet on everything these days. Legal online betting took effect in New York at the beginning of the year, and many people started dabbling in it, using popular apps such as FanDuel and DraftKings. And anyone who's familiar with these apps knows you can sometimes make some pretty bizarre prop bets. A prop bet is a wager on something that happens during the competition that isn't tied to the final score or end result. The Super Bowl is full of these -- you can even bet on the color of the Gatorade that gets splashed on the coach at the end of the game.
New York State Is Moving Closer To Opening First Marijuana Retail Stores
New York is getting closer to seeing its first retail dispensaries for adult-use cannabis. The state will soon start accepting applications for the first adult-use recreational marijuana dispensaries. The first licenses will go to people most impacted by previous marijuana laws in the state. New York will accept applications for Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary licenses beginning on August 25, 2022. Both business and non-profit licenses will be granted to certain applicants.
Largest Mcintosh Apple Orchard In The World Is Here In New York State- Delicious
New York State often gets referred to as the Big Apple. We honestly deserve that title. Did you know that New York State is home to the largest Mcintosh apple orchard in the world?. Mcintosh apples are considered to be the best tasting apples in the world. Their history has...
Peak inside a Magical Little Hobbit House – Coming Soon to June Farms in Upstate NY!
It's no wonder why June Farms in West Sand Lake has become one of Upstate NY's best-kept secrets. Over the last few years, Matt Baumgartner - the owner of the farm - has worked tirelessly to create a unique experience for guests and he never stops adding new and exciting things.
What Are The Covid Restrictions At The 2022 New York State Fair?
What are some, if any, COVID restrictions at the 2022 Great New York State Fair?. In the 2022 Rules of Conduct for the Great New York State Fair, there are no COVID restrictions in place. This is a change from last years fair, or no fair at all in 2020.
Amazon Set To Get Massive Tax Break In New York
One of the biggest online retailers in the world is set to get a multi-million dollar tax break for building a new facility. According to the New York Post, Amazon is set to get around $124 million dollars in tax breaks when they build a new facility in Niagara County.
Free Food & Drink Inside Taste NY Marketplace, 25 Cent Milk at NYS Fair
It's almost fair time and there are lots to see and do. From free food and drink samples to 25-cent milk, including strawberry, it's all at the New York State Fair this year. Taste the best New York has to offer inside the Taste NY market. Buy and sample homegrown and homemade New York food and beverage products from across the State. More than 100 unique food and craft beverages will be available.
Here’s How to Get Into The NY State Fair For $3 & Other Ticket Tips!
Get ready because the Great New York State Fair begins this Wednesday, August 24th. There is still time to get your tickets. Not only can you get them for three dollars but there are also some helpful hints if you are heading out to Syracuse. There are Several Ticket Tips...
Hudson Valley Father Killed In 3-Vehicle Crash On 17K
Police are trying to piece together what happened in the moments before a three-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Hudson Valley father. On Friday, August 19, 2022, the Town of Crawford Police Department responded to a 911 call for a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of State Route 302 and 17K Bullville in the Town of Crawford. The three-vehicle collision ended up claiming the life of a 39-year-old Orange County man.
manhattantimesnews.com
Additional $234 million in SNAP benefits for August $234 millones de dólares adicionales en prestaciones de SNAP para agosto
Additional $234 million in SNAP benefits for August. All households participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) — including those already at the maximum level of benefits — will receive a supplemental allotment later this month, totaling roughly $234 million for New York State. As announced by...
