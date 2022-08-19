ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkhart County, IN

Bridge Academy of Southwest Michigan opens new space

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. - The Bridge Academy of Southwest Michigan celebrated the opening of its new space on Friday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The Bridge Academy is located inside of the Michigan Works! Berrien, Cass, Van Buren building in Benton Harbor. The public-school academy offers resources to students interested in...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
South Bend named 2022 Digital Inclusion Trailblazer

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend was named a 2022 Digital Inclusion Trailblazer on Monday by the National Digital Inclusion Alliance. The recognition was given based on the city's leadership in digital equity. South Bend met all six requirements of being a Trailblazer. The city needed to...
Washington Park Zoo closed September 19-23

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - The Washington Park Zoo will be closed to the public from September 19 to 23 for maintenance work. Staff will be making minor repairs to the zoo's Jungle Building during the closure. Animals will be removed to holding areas at this time. Construction on the zoo's...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
Juvenile suffers knife wound near Plymouth school

PLYMOUTH, Ind. - A juvenile was found with a knife wound to the hand in Plymouth on Friday, according to the Plymouth Police Department. At 11:22 p.m. on Friday, officers were called to a school on Lake Avenue for a report of a juvenile with a knife wound to the hand.
PLYMOUTH, IN
Argos student killed in crash Saturday afternoon

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. -- A student from Argos schools was killed and three others were injured in a crash that happened Saturday afternoon, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 4:37 p.m. on Saturday, Marshall County deputies were called to US 31 and 18th Road for a two vehicle...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
Spectrum Health Lakeland to host blood drive

NILES, Mich. -- Spectrum Health Lakeland Watervliet Hospital will be holding a blood drive on Monday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Area residents are encouraged to donate, as the COVID-19 pandemic caused a significant drop in blood donations, according to Spectrum Health. Donations from community blood drives go to...
NILES, MI
Legends of Notre Dame to host culinary hiring fair

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Legends of Notre Dame is set to host a Culinary Hiring Fair on Thursday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The fair will be held at Legends of Notre Dame, and is being led by the University of Notre Dame Enterprises and Events division. Interviews will...
NOTRE DAME, IN
Cub Repoter: Finn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- This week's Cub Reporter is 9-year-old Finn from South Bend. If you would like more information on being a Cub Reporter, click here for details.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Man charged in double murder in South Bend

St. Joseph County, Ind., --- 52-year-old Joseph Newgent has been charged with double murder, after two people were found dead in a South Bend home on Johnson Street. On August 9, South Bend Police Department's Violent Crimes unit found 18-year-old Rainie Best, of South Bend and 24-year-old Phil Honer, of South Bend shot and killed in a home on the 800 block of Johnson Street.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Republican caucuses to fill Jackie Walorski's seat in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- After Jackie Walorski's tragic death her district 2 seat is left to be filled by one of the 14 republicans running in the special election. Caucuses will begin at Grissom Middle School on Saturday. Each of the candidates are allowed three minutes to speak about their policies.
MISHAWAKA, IN
Art Beat returns to South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind.,--Art Beat returns to downtown South Bend for its 19th year. It is the largest concentration of artists in the region, featuring more than 500 artists. The event features more than traditional art, it will feature musicians, culinary specialists, dancers and more. Each year, Art Beat takes over...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Shooting at South Bend bus stop investigation underway

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Just after the first day of school Wednesday, several students took the bus home and were dropped off at the intersection of Huey Street and Bulla Road in South Bend. That’s when shots were fired. Luckily, no one was hurt, but an arrest has...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Five injured in three-vehicle crash in Cass county

CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- Five people were injured in a three-vehicle crash on Saturday at 6 p.m., at the intersection of Marcellus Highway and Decatur Road, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Police say that a 35-year-old Elkhart woman was traveling south on Decatur Road and stopped at a...
CASS COUNTY, MI
Intersection of Spring, Third Streets closed beginning August 22

MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The intersection of South Spring Street and West Third Street will be closed beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, according to the City of Mishawaka. The intersection will be closed until late October as part of the Third Street Sewer Improvement Project. Access to businesses in the...
MISHAWAKA, IN
Man arrested in connection with three burglaries

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested on three counts of burglary after being caught at the scene of one of the burglaries, according to the probable cause affidavit. On July 26, officers with the South Bend Police Department were called to the 3200 block of Lincoln Way West for a burglary report at a sports store.
SOUTH BEND, IN

