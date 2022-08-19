Read full article on original website
Bridge Academy of Southwest Michigan opens new space
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. - The Bridge Academy of Southwest Michigan celebrated the opening of its new space on Friday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The Bridge Academy is located inside of the Michigan Works! Berrien, Cass, Van Buren building in Benton Harbor. The public-school academy offers resources to students interested in...
South Bend named 2022 Digital Inclusion Trailblazer
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend was named a 2022 Digital Inclusion Trailblazer on Monday by the National Digital Inclusion Alliance. The recognition was given based on the city's leadership in digital equity. South Bend met all six requirements of being a Trailblazer. The city needed to...
Van Buren-Cass District Health Department to host a car seat safety check
HARTFORD, Mich. -- The Van Buren-Cass District Health Department will be holding a car seat safety check. On Sunday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. you can get your child's car seat installed properly along with tips on car safety for free at the Hartford Fire Department.
Washington Park Zoo closed September 19-23
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - The Washington Park Zoo will be closed to the public from September 19 to 23 for maintenance work. Staff will be making minor repairs to the zoo's Jungle Building during the closure. Animals will be removed to holding areas at this time. Construction on the zoo's...
Juvenile suffers knife wound near Plymouth school
PLYMOUTH, Ind. - A juvenile was found with a knife wound to the hand in Plymouth on Friday, according to the Plymouth Police Department. At 11:22 p.m. on Friday, officers were called to a school on Lake Avenue for a report of a juvenile with a knife wound to the hand.
Proposal for animal race track denied by Elkhart County Board of Zoning Appeals
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- A proposal for an outdoor horse racing track on County Road 14 has been denied by the Elkhart County Board of Zoning Appeals. While the choice can still be appealed, the track was denied after board members said that the proposed plan did not account for accommodations to local residents, traffic and parking.
Birdsell Mansion, Kamm and Schellinger Brewery on 10 Most Endangered list
Two St. Joseph County properties are on Indiana Landmarks' annual list of 10 Most Endangered landmarks. The Birdsell Mansion is on the list for the first time, but the Kamm and Schellinger Brewery was also on last year's list. 10 Most Endangered in 2022:. Birdsell Mansion, South Bend. Kamm and...
Argos student killed in crash Saturday afternoon
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. -- A student from Argos schools was killed and three others were injured in a crash that happened Saturday afternoon, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 4:37 p.m. on Saturday, Marshall County deputies were called to US 31 and 18th Road for a two vehicle...
Spectrum Health Lakeland to host blood drive
NILES, Mich. -- Spectrum Health Lakeland Watervliet Hospital will be holding a blood drive on Monday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Area residents are encouraged to donate, as the COVID-19 pandemic caused a significant drop in blood donations, according to Spectrum Health. Donations from community blood drives go to...
Legends of Notre Dame to host culinary hiring fair
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Legends of Notre Dame is set to host a Culinary Hiring Fair on Thursday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The fair will be held at Legends of Notre Dame, and is being led by the University of Notre Dame Enterprises and Events division. Interviews will...
Cub Repoter: Finn
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- This week's Cub Reporter is 9-year-old Finn from South Bend. If you would like more information on being a Cub Reporter, click here for details.
Man charged in double murder in South Bend
St. Joseph County, Ind., --- 52-year-old Joseph Newgent has been charged with double murder, after two people were found dead in a South Bend home on Johnson Street. On August 9, South Bend Police Department's Violent Crimes unit found 18-year-old Rainie Best, of South Bend and 24-year-old Phil Honer, of South Bend shot and killed in a home on the 800 block of Johnson Street.
Republican caucuses to fill Jackie Walorski's seat in Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- After Jackie Walorski's tragic death her district 2 seat is left to be filled by one of the 14 republicans running in the special election. Caucuses will begin at Grissom Middle School on Saturday. Each of the candidates are allowed three minutes to speak about their policies.
Art Beat returns to South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind.,--Art Beat returns to downtown South Bend for its 19th year. It is the largest concentration of artists in the region, featuring more than 500 artists. The event features more than traditional art, it will feature musicians, culinary specialists, dancers and more. Each year, Art Beat takes over...
Shooting at South Bend bus stop investigation underway
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Just after the first day of school Wednesday, several students took the bus home and were dropped off at the intersection of Huey Street and Bulla Road in South Bend. That’s when shots were fired. Luckily, no one was hurt, but an arrest has...
Five injured in three-vehicle crash in Cass county
CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- Five people were injured in a three-vehicle crash on Saturday at 6 p.m., at the intersection of Marcellus Highway and Decatur Road, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Police say that a 35-year-old Elkhart woman was traveling south on Decatur Road and stopped at a...
Intersection of Spring, Third Streets closed beginning August 22
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The intersection of South Spring Street and West Third Street will be closed beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, according to the City of Mishawaka. The intersection will be closed until late October as part of the Third Street Sewer Improvement Project. Access to businesses in the...
Shakespeare at Notre Dame's Romeo and Juliet runs through August 28
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Shakespeare at Notre Dame's production of Romeo and Juliet runs through August 28 on the campus of the University of Notre Dame. Tickets start at $20 and are available online. Performances are held at the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center.
Man arrested in connection with three burglaries
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested on three counts of burglary after being caught at the scene of one of the burglaries, according to the probable cause affidavit. On July 26, officers with the South Bend Police Department were called to the 3200 block of Lincoln Way West for a burglary report at a sports store.
