Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Cyclist Rab Wardell dies two days after winning Scottish title
Mountain biker Rab Wardell has died in his sleep aged 37 - just two days after winning the Scottish championship. Wardell won the elite men's title at the Scottish MTB XC Championships in Dumfries and Galloway at the weekend. The rider appeared on BBC Scotland's The Nine programme on Monday...
BBC
UFC 278: Leon Edwards shocks Kamaru Usman to win UFC welterweight title
Britain's Leon Edwards sensationally knocked out Kamaru Usman to win the welterweight title at UFC 278 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Behind on points in the fifth, Edwards, 30, landed a left high-kick to stun Nigeria's pound-for-pound number one fighter. Edwards becomes the first British champion since Michael Bisping in...
UFC・
BBC
PwC sued by worker over 'pub golf' head injury
PwC is being sued by an employee who claims a work party involving the drinking game called "pub golf" left him with a serious head injury. Michael Brockie claimed the accountancy giant owed him a "duty of care" when he attended the event in early 2019, the Financial Times reported.
GOLF・
Comments / 0