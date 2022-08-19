ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsport, PA

Sights from around the Little League World Series 2022, days 1 and 2

By NCPA Staff
 3 days ago

South Williamsport, Pa. — The Little League Baseball complex is literally a back yard ballfield for the residents of South Williamsport, a community of about 6,200.

It's a quick trip over the West Branch of the Susquehanna River for fans from Williamsport and points north. The area in northcentral Pennsylvania is rural, but accessable via a few hours' drive from major metropolitan areas, including New York City, Philadelphia, Baltimore, and Pittsburgh.

Whether you are a few minutes' drive away, or from the other side of the world, you can catch a glimpse of the fun here in photos on NorthcentralPa.com. Enjoy our photo galleries and coverage throughout the series.

