Sights from around the Little League World Series 2022, days 1 and 2

South Williamsport, Pa. — The Little League Baseball complex is literally a back yard ballfield for the residents of South Williamsport, a community of about 6,200.

It's a quick trip over the West Branch of the Susquehanna River for fans from Williamsport and points north. The area in northcentral Pennsylvania is rural, but accessable via a few hours' drive from major metropolitan areas, including New York City, Philadelphia, Baltimore, and Pittsburgh.

