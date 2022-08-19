Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Dust Advisory issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-23 16:14:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-23 17:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Dust Advisory for Maricopa County in south central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 515 PM MST. * At 414 PM MST, a wall of dust was along a line extending from Freestone Park to near San Tan Valley to 12 miles east of Florence, moving southwest at 35 mph. HAZARD...Less than two miles visibility with strong wind in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Hazardous travel. * This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 154 and 204. AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 154 and 178. US Highway 60 between mile markers 173 and 189. Locations impacted include Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert, Tempe, Avondale, Casa Grande, Florence, Coolidge, Sun Lakes, Maricopa, Queen Creek, Arizona City, San Tan Valley, Seville and South Mountain Park. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake.
weather.gov
Dust Storm Warning issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-23 16:36:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-23 17:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 530 PM MST. * At 435 PM MST, a wall of dust was along a line extending from Downtown Mesa to Seville to near Magma to near Coolidge, moving southwest at 40 mph. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. * This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 152 and 204. AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 154 and 178. US Highway 60 between mile markers 173 and 184. Locations impacted include Phoenix, Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert, Tempe, Casa Grande, Coolidge, Sun Lakes, Maricopa, Queen Creek, Arizona City, La Palma, Tempe Marketplace, Salt River Indian Community and San Tan Village Mall. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake.
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-23 16:09:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-23 16:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM MST FOR MARICOPA AND PINAL COUNTIES At 421 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lost Dutchman State Park, or near Apache Junction, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Mesa, Gilbert, Apache Junction, East Mesa, Gold Canyon, Queen Creek, Granite Reef Dam, Gold Camp, Falcon Field Airport, Lost Dutchman State Park, Goldfield, Usery Mountain Park, Superstition Springs Mall, Superstition Mountains and Kings Ranch. This includes the following highways US Highway 60 between mile markers 186 and 204. AZ Route 87 between mile markers 185 and 187. AZ Route 202 between mile markers 20 and 38. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-23 16:21:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-23 16:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM MST FOR MARICOPA AND PINAL COUNTIES At 421 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lost Dutchman State Park, or near Apache Junction, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Mesa, Gilbert, Apache Junction, East Mesa, Gold Canyon, Queen Creek, Granite Reef Dam, Gold Camp, Falcon Field Airport, Lost Dutchman State Park, Goldfield, Usery Mountain Park, Superstition Springs Mall, Superstition Mountains and Kings Ranch. This includes the following highways US Highway 60 between mile markers 186 and 204. AZ Route 87 between mile markers 185 and 187. AZ Route 202 between mile markers 20 and 38. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Pinal by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-23 16:41:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-23 20:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pinal FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of South Central Arizona and Southeast Arizona, including the following counties, in South Central Arizona, Pinal. In Southeast Arizona, Graham. * WHEN...Until 645 PM MST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 439 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms, mainly along and east of Highway 77 between Mammoth and Hayden in eastern portions of Pinal county. This will cause small stream flooding, especially in Deer, Ash and Aravaipa Creeks. - This includes the following streams and drainages Long Hollow, Squaw Creek, Fourmile Creek, Black Rock Wash, Garden Creek, Turkey Creek, Goodwin Wash, Aravaipa Creek, Deer Creek, Rattlesnake Creek, Kelly Gulch, Klondyke Wash and Telegraph Wash. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Mammoth, Dudleyville, Aravaipa Canyon Wilderness and Klondyke. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Pinal by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-23 17:04:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-23 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pinal The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for East Central Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 700 PM MST. * At 504 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the Aravaipa Creek watershed in far eastern Pinal county. An automated gage in the lower Aravaipa Creek reported 1.06 inches of rain in the past 30 minutes and radar estimated between 1.00 and 1.75 inches of rain has fallen over the area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Aravaipa Canyon Wilderness. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Graham by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-23 12:25:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-24 12:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Graham THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WEST CENTRAL GRAHAM AND EAST CENTRAL PINAL COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 500 PM MST The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.
Comments / 0