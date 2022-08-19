Read full article on original website
William 2bond1
3d ago
we also have a right to drive our gasoline powered cars. how many of you woke climate alarmists are driving ev's
no name from me
3d ago
Pennsylvanians have a right to affordable energy, and the right to burn coal.
Rena Pard
3d ago
PA has a bonanza of natural gas. It's clean energy. Someone better tell The Dems
therecord-online.com
EPA to review Pennsylvania’s latest cleanup plan for the Chesapeake Bay
Pennsylvania officials hope the third time proves to be the charm when it comes to Chesapeake Bay cleanup plans. Two earlier plans, one submitted in 2019 and another late last year, were widely panned for failing to achieve the state’s pollution reduction goals and for a lack of funding.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection invites public comment on Draft 2022 State Water Plan
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Today the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) released the draft 2022 Pennsylvania State Water Plan, which identifies regional and statewide water resources priorities and recommends statewide and legislative actions to address those priorities. Pennsylvanians are invited to review the draft plan, as well as...
Your tax money supports fake crisis pregnancy centers in PA | PennLive letters
You work hard and pay your taxes, often unaware of how these tax dollars are spent. But here’s a doozy: this year Pennsylvania will dole out $7.25 million of your tax dollars to fake crisis pregnancy centers (Philadelphia Inquirer, August 4, 2022). What are fake crisis pregnancy centers, you...
WFMZ-TV Online
Biggest sources of immigrants to Pennsylvania
Stacker compiled a list of where people are moving from most to Pennsylvania from the 2020 Census. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
abc27.com
Agriculture Secretary invites applicants for $500,000 in Pennsylvania Farm Bill Grants
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Today Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding called for proposals for $500,000 in PA Farm Bill Agriculture and Youth Grants. Redding invited applicants who have projects directed toward preparing the youth to succeed in Pennsylvania’s $132.5 billion agriculture industry. “To meet increasingly complex challenges brought...
WGAL
Gov. Tom Wolf, educators celebrate increase in education funding in Pennsylvania
SCRANTON, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf on Monday joined students, educators and others in the Scranton School District to celebrate the administration's $3.7 billion investment in public education over the past eight years. "From day one, building a brighter future for Pennsylvania's kids has been my top priority,...
Democrats Fetterman and Shapiro hold slim leads in Pennsylvania: poll
(The Hill) — Pennsylvania Democrats are holding on to slim leads in the state’s closely watched gubernatorial and Senate races, according to new polling. A Trafalgar Group poll found that Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D), who is running against celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz (R) for Senate, and state Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D), who is facing Doug Mastriano (R) in […]
Pa. Senate blew shot at property tax reform, and the Lehigh Valley is paying for it | Opinion
During the most recent budget cycle, the state’s tax code included a provision to remove over $130 million dollars annually from the Property Tax Relief Fund. The Property Tax Relief Fund was created the same year we legalized gaming in Pennsylvania and a portion of slot machine tax revenue goes into that fund. Annually, the fund has received an average of over $627 million and is reflected as a reduction on your tax bill through the homestead exemption. To date, this fund has accounted for over $9.4 billion in property tax relief to Pennsylvania homeowners since casinos opened in Pennsylvania.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Rich Askey: Mastriano’s school funding cut would mean lost jobs, lost opportunities for Pa. students
It isn’t every day you hear a candidate for office say, “Hey, let’s cut public school funding by billions, lay off a ton of teachers, and send class sizes through the roof.”. Yet that’s what state Sen. Doug Mastriano wants to do if elected governor in November,...
Medical marijuana patients; concert reviews; Little League updates: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
High: 82; Low: 67. Thunderstorms. Store shooting: The Walmart store in Swatara Township closed early yesterday after a shooting involving two people who know each other, police say. Shoppers said they abandoned their carts and started running. Medical marijuana: A court has ordered the Wolf administration to reveal how many...
beavercountyradio.com
Three Pa Counties Ordered to Count Mail-In Votes
An election worker continues the process in counting ballots for the Pennsylvania primary election, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at the Mercer County Elections Board in Mercer, Pa. Vote counting continues as Republican candidates Dr. Mehmet Oz and David McCormick are locked in a too-early-to-call race for Pennsylvania’s hotly contested Republican nomination for an open U.S. Senate seat. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Court orders Pa.’s health department to release information on medical marijuana program
HARRISBURG — A panel of Commonwealth Court judges has ordered the Wolf administration to reveal how many medical marijuana patients have received approval from a doctor to use cannabis for opioid addiction treatment. For more than a year, the Department of Health has fought to keep that information secret.
Another deer-disease management expansion announced by Game Commission
A road-killed deer in Upper Mifflin Township in Cumberland County tested positive for chronic wasting disease, leading to an expansion of Disease Management Area 2 farther east to include more of Adams, Cumberland and York counties. The always-fatal CWD affects members of the deer family, including white-tailed deer and elk....
We need to turn the temperature down in America | Opinion
The fable goes: a frog dropped into a pot of boiling water will jump out, but a frog put in lukewarm water raised to a boil will never realize the danger and slowly be cooked to death. Today, the American People are the frog, and the water temperature is rising...
USDA Invests $7 Million To Help Farmers With Climate Change
Currently, farmers are presented with a change in climate and growth conditions; the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture addressed this problem resulting in a reward from the USDA (United States Department of Agriculture).
PA Dept. of Ag: Honey Bees Are Critical to Agriculture and Feeding Pennsylvanians
MILLERSBURG, PA — The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture was joined yesterday by the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) and agriculture partners to celebrate the honey bee’s critical role in food production, food security, and biodiversity in Pennsylvania for Honey Bee Day (Aug. 20) at the Ned Smith Center for Nature and Art.
Norristown Times Herald
Editorial: Things looking up for open primaries in Pennsylvania
Getting Pennsylvania to open up primary elections to political independents was bound to be an uphill climb. After all, change often does not over well in this tradition-loving state. And state legislators have a natural interest in preserving the system that got them elected in the first place. But we’re...
Average gas price in Pa. remains above $4 a gallon as prices elsewhere fall
The average price of a gallon gas in Pennsylvania is almost 34 cents lower than it was a month ago, but it still remains above $4 a gallon at $4.21. The national average today is $3.90 a gallon, according to AAA. The Harrisburg average is $4.19 a gallon. The average...
3 Pennsylvania counties ordered to count mail-in votes
A Pennsylvania judge has ordered three Republican-controlled counties to add about 800 contested mail-in ballots to the results of the May election, ruling in a legal dispute that stalled statewide certification of the primary results for governor and U.S. Senate.The Republican judge sided Friday with the Democratic governor in a lawsuit over whether mail-in ballots that lack handwritten dates on their return envelopes should be counted. The suit is the latest in a series of legal battles over the state's 2019 election law, which greatly expanded mail-in voting.The law requires voters to date the envelopes. But Commonwealth Court President Judge...
PA had more deer-related wrecks last year. These are the counties with the most collisions
The Keystone State is fifth in the nation for the number of crashes that involve animals, according to State Farm. See where collisions with deer are occurring.
