Pennsylvania State

William 2bond1
3d ago

we also have a right to drive our gasoline powered cars. how many of you woke climate alarmists are driving ev's

no name from me
3d ago

Pennsylvanians have a right to affordable energy, and the right to burn coal.

Rena Pard
3d ago

PA has a bonanza of natural gas. It's clean energy. Someone better tell The Dems

abc27.com

Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection invites public comment on Draft 2022 State Water Plan

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Today the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) released the draft 2022 Pennsylvania State Water Plan, which identifies regional and statewide water resources priorities and recommends statewide and legislative actions to address those priorities. Pennsylvanians are invited to review the draft plan, as well as...
WBRE

Democrats Fetterman and Shapiro hold slim leads in Pennsylvania: poll

(The Hill) — Pennsylvania Democrats are holding on to slim leads in the state’s closely watched gubernatorial and Senate races, according to new polling.  A Trafalgar Group poll found that Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D), who is running against celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz (R) for Senate, and state Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D), who is facing Doug Mastriano (R) in […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

Pa. Senate blew shot at property tax reform, and the Lehigh Valley is paying for it | Opinion

During the most recent budget cycle, the state’s tax code included a provision to remove over $130 million dollars annually from the Property Tax Relief Fund. The Property Tax Relief Fund was created the same year we legalized gaming in Pennsylvania and a portion of slot machine tax revenue goes into that fund. Annually, the fund has received an average of over $627 million and is reflected as a reduction on your tax bill through the homestead exemption. To date, this fund has accounted for over $9.4 billion in property tax relief to Pennsylvania homeowners since casinos opened in Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
beavercountyradio.com

Three Pa Counties Ordered to Count Mail-In Votes

An election worker continues the process in counting ballots for the Pennsylvania primary election, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at the Mercer County Elections Board in Mercer, Pa. Vote counting continues as Republican candidates Dr. Mehmet Oz and David McCormick are locked in a too-early-to-call race for Pennsylvania’s hotly contested Republican nomination for an open U.S. Senate seat. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

PA Dept. of Ag: Honey Bees Are Critical to Agriculture and Feeding Pennsylvanians

MILLERSBURG, PA — The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture was joined yesterday by the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) and agriculture partners to celebrate the honey bee’s critical role in food production, food security, and biodiversity in Pennsylvania for Honey Bee Day (Aug. 20) at the Ned Smith Center for Nature and Art.
Norristown Times Herald

Editorial: Things looking up for open primaries in Pennsylvania

Getting Pennsylvania to open up primary elections to political independents was bound to be an uphill climb. After all, change often does not over well in this tradition-loving state. And state legislators have a natural interest in preserving the system that got them elected in the first place. But we’re...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

3 Pennsylvania counties ordered to count mail-in votes

A Pennsylvania judge has ordered three Republican-controlled counties to add about 800 contested mail-in ballots to the results of the May election, ruling in a legal dispute that stalled statewide certification of the primary results for governor and U.S. Senate.The Republican judge sided Friday with the Democratic governor in a lawsuit over whether mail-in ballots that lack handwritten dates on their return envelopes should be counted. The suit is the latest in a series of legal battles over the state's 2019 election law, which greatly expanded mail-in voting.The law requires voters to date the envelopes. But Commonwealth Court President Judge...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

