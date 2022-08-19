During the most recent budget cycle, the state’s tax code included a provision to remove over $130 million dollars annually from the Property Tax Relief Fund. The Property Tax Relief Fund was created the same year we legalized gaming in Pennsylvania and a portion of slot machine tax revenue goes into that fund. Annually, the fund has received an average of over $627 million and is reflected as a reduction on your tax bill through the homestead exemption. To date, this fund has accounted for over $9.4 billion in property tax relief to Pennsylvania homeowners since casinos opened in Pennsylvania.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO