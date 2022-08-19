A Taste of Black Cleveland: The Food Showcase 4.0 sells out at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse (photos)

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Looking for a Great Bakery in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Garfield Heights, OhioIsla ChiuGarfield Heights, OH
5 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
4 Places To Get Great Pizza in OhioIsla ChiuOberlin, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
4 Places To Get Great Indian Food in OhioIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Related
Ohio’s best tiki bars: Porco Lounge, Sacred Palm, Pontiac & more (photos)
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The late 1950s and early ‘60s marked the heyday for American tiki bars, before their ‘70s disappearing act when remnants of overly sweet versions were all that was left behind at a few strip malls. A 21st-century return, spurred by the craft-cocktail renaissance around the end of the first decade of the 2000s, prompted a return to tiki’s less kitsch (and less sweet) roots.
Looking for a Great Bakery in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Garfield Heights, Ohio
I'm always looking for new bakeries and restaurants to try. As a result, I often browse the comments on my articles because many readers aren't shy about recommending their favorite places. A few months ago, I was looking through the comments section and saw that someone recommended a place in Garfield Heights called Sweetly Shoibhan Pastries & Bubble Tea. I made a note to visit it in the future, and the other week, I finally decided to make the drive to Garfield Heights.
Eat, drink and solve crimes with fun fundraisers on tap for September: Valley Views
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- Staging live theater can be murder. Securing rights to present plays, scripts to rent, costumes, props, stage sets, lighting, directors, producers, utilities, building maintenance, promotion, personnel and more --it all costs money. The non-profit group, Chagrin Valley Little Theatre, is holding its annual Murder by the...
Who makes the best sub sandwich in Greater Cleveland? (Poll)
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The votes continue to pour in as we work to determine Greater Cleveland’s best sub sandwich. August is National Sandwich Month and to celebrate cleveland.com’s Best of Cleveland team is searching for the best sub sandwich on the North Coast.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Photos: Tennis in the Land at Cleveland’s Jacobs Pavilion | Runs through Aug. 27
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- If you want to see a few of the world’s top women’s tennis players before some of them head to the U.S. Open next week, now’s your chance with the Tennis in the Land tournament at Jacobs Pavilion that’s going on daily through Saturday.
Bop Stop’s Gabe Pollack appointed as Cleveland Museum of Art’s new director of performing arts
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Museum of Art announced on Monday that it has appointed Gabriel Pollack its new director of performing arts. Pollack has been manager and director since 2014 of Bop Stop at The Music Settlement, a nonprofit jazz club in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood. Pollack,...
WKYC
Taste of Home: YumVillage celebrates Afro-Caribbean eats in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — From as young as three years old, Carasai Ihentuge has memories of eating fufu with his family. The West African staple, which Ihentuge makes out of a plantain-based enriched flour, is meant to be scooped up by hand and eaten with a variety of traditional West African dishes, including stews and soups.
Rocky River pastry chef Ann LoParo restarts baking classes post-pandemic
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio -- Some businesses collapsed during the pandemic, but not Rocky River pastry chef Ann LoParo’s Signature Sweets. That is not to say she had an easy time of it, though. LoParo is bringing back her baking classes, which she now conducts in person as well as...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cleveland19.com
Jack Frost Donuts celebrates grand opening at Cleveland’s West Side Market
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland’s iconic West Side Market has added a new vendor: Jack Frost Donuts. The store celebrated its grand opening on Saturday with sweet treats and merch giveaways. Available offerings include a variety of doughnuts, pastries and cake pops as well as coffee drinks.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Orchestra offering refunds for concertgoers denied before Aug. 20 event
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Orchestra issued an apology and an opportunity for a refund after concertgoers were denied access to the Aug. 20 performance of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets in Concert. Patrons were turned away at the concert, held at the Blossom Music Center in...
WKYC
Mustard announced as winner of Cleveland Guardians Hot Dog Derby, loses after 'heartbreaking' replay ruling
CLEVELAND — It was a crushing night for Mustard and his fans as the saga of the 2022 Cleveland Hot Dog Derby continued on Friday. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The condiment, Mustard for...
Cleveland’s new Lighthouse Park shows how small urban spaces can create magic
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Daniel Burnham, the Chicago-based architect and all-around poohbah who led Cleveland’s 1903 Group Plan for downtown, is famous for having thundered: “Make no little plans. They have no magic to stir men’s blood and probably will not themselves be realized.’’. Wrong! Sometimes,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Saving money while buying and selling RVs: ‘Rocking the RV Life’ podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Jeff and Patti Kinzbach are always talking to other couples who RV. In the latest episode of their podcast “Rocking the RV Life,” they caught up with Chagrin Falls couple Matt and Jenifer Papesch, who know their ways around RV sales. Matt, an auto dealer,...
4 Places To Get Great Pizza in Ohio
Then you should visit these places in Ohio. This long-running restaurant in Northeast Ohio serves fantastic pizza. Customer favorites include the seafood pizza (lobster cream sauce, provolone, shrimp, crab meat, and spinach) and baked potato pizza (garlic butter sauce, provolone, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, fresh baked potato, red onion, and bacon). And if you're vegan, Angelo's has one of the best vegan pies in the area; their vegan pizza has marinara sauce, oregano, onions, green peppers, red peppers, mild peppers, and balsamic glaze.
Ticket holders for Cleveland Orchestra's Harry Potter concert denied entry at Blossom Music Center Saturday night: How to get a refund
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on May 19, 2022. Many ticket holders are frustrated after being denied entry to the Cleveland Orchestra's Harry Potter concert. The Cleveland Orchestra delayed its "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets" show on Saturday night...
That firepit in your backyard? It might be illegal: The Wake Up for Monday, Aug. 22, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. I have a backyard firepit. Most families I know have backyard firepits, for kids to roast marshmallows on and adults to drink around, especially as summer wanes and cool nights turn dark. I never realized firepits could be against the law in some cities.
South Euclid welcomes new soul food takeout restaurant, Stay Hungry 216
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- For the past three years, residents living in the vicinity of the Glengate Shopping Center off South Green Road have seen prepared food coming out of the storefront that, several years ago, was home to the restaurant Nevaeh. Those residents, however, wondered if they’d ever be able to order foods from the building.
Cleveland Orchestra appoints new principal trombone, filling four-year vacancy
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Orchestra once again has a principal trombone. On Monday afternoon, the orchestra and music director Franz Welser-Most announced the appointment of Brian Wendel as principal trombone, to the Gilbert W. and Louise I. Humphrey chair.
Cleveland Browns tailgating essentials for 2022 season | Muni Lot, watch parties
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Browns fans have a long tradition of tailgating in the Muni Lot and other spots all around FirstEnergy Stadium. You’ll find folks setting up grills, tables and all types of party paraphernalia as soon as the lot opens on game days. In fact, tailgating is so popular some folks only visit for the party and not the actual game.
Author Brandon Massullo brings his new ‘Haunted’ book to Brunswick signing this weekend
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- The dreadful howls of coyotes are commonly heard in the shadows surrounding Medina County. But perhaps something else -- something entirely more fearsome -- lurks in the night. That is how author Brandon Massullo begins his tales in the book, “Haunted Medina County.”. Did you know?...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
81K+
Followers
78K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 1