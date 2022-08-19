A Taste of Black Cleveland: The Food Showcase 4.0 sells out at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse (photos)

I'm always looking for new bakeries and restaurants to try. As a result, I often browse the comments on my articles because many readers aren't shy about recommending their favorite places. A few months ago, I was looking through the comments section and saw that someone recommended a place in Garfield Heights called Sweetly Shoibhan Pastries & Bubble Tea. I made a note to visit it in the future, and the other week, I finally decided to make the drive to Garfield Heights.

