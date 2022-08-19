ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, GA

20 dogs saved from being put down, now have new homes in Clayton County

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 3 days ago
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — After an urgent call by a local animal control to get 20 dogs adopted, all the dogs have been saved.

Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m. first told you about the effort to get the dogs adopted on Wednesday and people responded.

The Clayton County Animal Control put out the message to find new homes or rescues for 20 dogs on their urgent list.

“If we don’t get animals adopted or rescued, we’re gonna have to euthanize for space,” Capt. Jodi Turnipseed told Channel 2 on Wednesday.

The 20 dogs were the ones at the animal control shelter the longest or ones with special needs. With the shelter overcrowding, Clayton County Animal Control was running of options.

The original deadline was 1 p.m. Thursday. By 11 a.m., all but six of the dogs were adopted, so they gave those pups a little more time until 6 p.m.

By 3:22 p.m., all of them got placed in new homes.

“Not only were all of the dogs either rescued or adopted from the Urgent List as of 3:45 pm today we had a total of 17 dogs rescued, 12 dogs adopted, one (1) cat and seven (7) dogs returned to owners for a grand total of 37 animals,” Turnipseed said.

In a statement, the Clayton County Animal Control thanked everyone who stepped up to adopt those dogs and get the word out. However, they also took in 19 dogs and one cat in the past two days.

They are asking all owners to search for lost pets and for people to adopt.

“They are your four legged children for the remainder of their lives, not discarded when they get sick, injured or no longer have time for them. Please be responsible owners, do not let your pets out without being in a fenced in yard or walked on a leash. This would greatly reduce the number of animals that we take in on a daily basis. We desperately need your help.”

“Please do not stop with this week’s Urgent List. We, and all Animal Control Facilities, need your continued support in giving these animals forever homes.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

