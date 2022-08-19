FOX21 Morning’s overnight oat-off
COLORADO SPRINGS — FOX21 held a challenge of who makes the best overnight oats.
Matt’s wife Misty Meister prepares the oats and makes two jars.
- 1 5oz container low sugar Greek Yogurt
- 1 cup old-fashioned oats
- 1 cup unsweetened vanilla almond milk
- 1 tsp honey
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 1 tbsp chia seeds
Mix all ingredients and fill across two jars, with a generous pinch of frozen fruit on top
When ready to eat, top with toasted sliced almonds.
Abbie makes her’s one at a time.
- 1/3 cup Greek Yogurt – plain
- 1/2 cup Milk
- 1/2 cup Oats
- Pinch of salt
- Spoonful of honey
- Chia seeds
Top with blueberries, strawberries, and granola.
Craig makes his in batches, preferring a hearty recipe.
- Strawberries (Cut into quarters or sixths)
- Blueberries or Blackberries
- Raspberries
- Chopped Walnuts or Almonds
- Flax, Chia, and Hemp seeds
- Rolled oats
- ground cinnamon
- Nutella or Chocolate
- Peanut Butter
- Almond Milk (Vanilla/ not unsweetened)
- Greek Yogurt (Vanilla)
- Topped with Maple Syrup (once finished, before eating)
The results from the FOX21 crew are in:
- 1st place: Craig Coffey
- 2nd place: Abbie Burke
- 3rd place: Matt Meister
The crew liked the flavors of Craig's oats, while Abbie's came in a close second, citing the use of salt.
