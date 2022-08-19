Mt. Juliet residents Gary and Mary Kaplan will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 25, 2022. They were married on that date in 1972 in Hot Springs, S.D. They have been residents of Mt. Juliet since 1997. They are the parents of Quentin Kaplan (who lives in California with his wife, Joanne) and Audrey Russell (who lives in Mt. Juliet with her husband, Chris, and son, Jake).

MOUNT JULIET, TN ・ 5 HOURS AGO