Happy 50th Wedding Anniversary
Mt. Juliet residents Gary and Mary Kaplan will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 25, 2022. They were married on that date in 1972 in Hot Springs, S.D. They have been residents of Mt. Juliet since 1997. They are the parents of Quentin Kaplan (who lives in California with his wife, Joanne) and Audrey Russell (who lives in Mt. Juliet with her husband, Chris, and son, Jake).
Gallatin runs through Mt. Juliet en route to 1-0 start
GALLATIN – The Gallatin Green Wave overcame an early flurry of big plays to defeat the Mt Juliet Golden Bears 27-18 on Friday night at Calvin Short field. Gallatin ran through Mt. Juliet to the tune of 400 yards rushing, led by Zy’Kyian Brinkley and Luke Cook. Brinkley, the team’s fullback, gained 194 yards on 23 carries and scored three touchdowns. Quarterback Luke Cook added 100 yards on eight carries, including a 72-yard touchdown.
Tennessee Valley Authority continues to rely less on coal-fired power plants
(The Center Square) — The Tennessee Valley Authority, like many Southern energy companies, is busy decommissioning coal-fired power plants in favor of renewables that can be intermittent sources of generation during peak times. TVA, in fact, plans to close its Bull Run facility next year and then its final...
Lookout Valley tops MJ Christian 28-6
MT. JULIET - Jaxon Quails ran for a pair of touchdowns to lead Lookout Valley to a 28-6 victory over Mt. Juliet Christian Academy Friday at Ed Suey Field. MJ Christian head coach Dan Davis said the biggest difference was inexperience.
