Las Cruces, NM

FOX Sports

SEC preview: Alabama, Texas A&M, Georgia all CFP contenders

It ain’t about if the SEC is going to get a team in the College Football Playoff, it’s about how many. That’s what the conference has become over the last 20 years — a league that is, without question, the best in the sport. In that...
The Game Haus

2022 SEC Football Preview: LSU Tigers

The college football season is approaching. Each SEC team will be previewed before the season. Here is the 2022 SEC Football Preview: LSU Tigers. It was not a good year for the 2019 National Champions. And it was that way from the jump. The Tigers led just 14 seconds on the road at UCLA before the Bruins slammed the door in the fourth quarter. A 1-5 stretch in the middle of the season made Ed Orgeron’s job unsalvageable.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher to ESPN: ‘It’s time to shut up and play’

Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher is never one to shy away from an opportunity to speak about the Texas A&M Football program under his leadership, as the team is officially two weeks away from their season opener on Sept. 3rd against Sam Houston State. In a recent sitdown interview with Chris Low, senior writer at ESPN, Fisher briefly expressed confidence going into the 2022 season, while asked in depth about the current status of his relationship with Alabama head coach Nick Saban, referring back to their early May spat after Saban accused Fisher of “buying” his 2022 recruiting class. “We’re talented and...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ole Miss commit Jordan Lockhart takes final visit with USC

Jordan Lockhart is paying USC a visit … but will it matter?. Lockhart is one of the top high school linebackers in the nation. He hails from Bellflower, Calif., and attends powerhouse St. John Bosco. The four-star linebacker committed to Ole Miss back in January. His older brother, Danny Lockhart Jr., announced that he is walking on to Ole Miss from USC as well.
