Charleston, WV

Countdown to Kickoff (No. 32): Tug Valley

WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia high school football kicks off next weekend. In the southern part of the state, a motivated group of Tug Valley players have a few days left of the preseason. The Tug Valley Panthers have been in the playoffs seven times in the last...
Students at Nitro, Poca high schools named Scholar Athletes of the Week

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Far away from the bright lights and the cheers that recognize their dedication and success on the athletic fields, these high school students are working hard and excelling on another front – in the classroom. Emily Scipio, a senior at Nitro High School, and...
Boyd County holds off South Point

SOUTH POINT, Oh. (WSAZ) - The Boyd County Lions got win number one of the year by beating South Point by a final of 43-28. Here are the highlights from Week one of Football Friday Night.
From JuCo to playing D1 football

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall football wide receiver Shadeed Ahmed is entering his third season with the Thundering Herd. “Just puttin’ the work in and not worrying about what other people think and everything,” said Ahmed. “When the ball comes, it comes. But if not, just block, and do what I need to do.” Ahmed […]
Marshall University students return for first day of classes

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Classes have started for the new semester at Marshall University. The first classes of the school year started Monday morning. This year's incoming class of freshmen numbers about 700 students. On Monday, everyone gets down to business by cracking open the books. "I'm kind of...
Flash flood warnings after early strong storms Sunday

UPDATE (1:00 p.m.) A FLASH FLOOD WARNING is in effect for Boone, Lincoln and Logan Counties until 2:30 p.m. The Danville Volunteer Fire Department says they have responded to 13 calls for service in relation to heavy rains and flooding in their area. They are advising residents to stay away from swift-moving water and to […]
Flash flooding strikes Southern West Virginia Sunday morning

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Another stalled line of heavy rain and thunderstorms produced between 2 to 5 inches of rain Sunday morning from northern Logan County into Boone County. The hardest-hit area appeared to be around Danville, with the following roads closed or partially closed:. 3400 block of Big...
West Virginia beekeeping tradition about more than honey

HINTON, W.Va. (AP) — It seems that beekeepers in West Virginia have as much to learn from honeybees as they do each other. Beekeepers in the state are getting much more than honey; they are gaining knowledge and insights from their close-knit community. In Summers County, West Virginia, Mark Lilly grew up watching his grandfather […]
One person taken to the hospital after downtown Charleston crash

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County dispatchers said one person was taken to the hospital after a wreck in downtown Charleston. The two-vehicle wreck happened 9:45 a.m. Monday at Quarrier and Morris streets. Dispatchers said one person was taken to the hospital. The injuries were believed to be minor.
1 injured in Nicholas County, West Virginia crash

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person was injured in a crash involving a motorcycle in Nicholas County Thursday evening. According to the Wilderness Fire Department, the two-vehicle crash happened in the Mount Lookout intersection in the southbound lane of U.S. Route 19. A pickup truck and a motorcycle were involved in the crash, the […]
Three fire departments respond to house fire near St. Albans

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County dispatchers said three fire departments responded Monday morning to a house fire near St. Albans. Dispatchers say the call came in about 3:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of Rust Street. There were people living in the home, but everyone got out...
They're back: Kanawha County students return for first day of school

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Monday marks back-to-school day for students in Kanawha County. Eyewitness Witness news wants to get your opinion on what your biggest concern/fear is as students return to school. Take our poll below. The county has new SEL protocol this year, which stands for social...
Flood ravaged Jackson County schools on track to open this Wednesday

RIPLEY, W.Va. — The superintendent of Jackson County Schools says the district is on track to welcome students back to schools that received flooding earlier this month in Ripley. Ripley Elementary School and Ripley High School were impacted by high water on Aug. 10. Superintendent Will Hosaflook told MetroNews...
Make-A-Wish surprises 9-year-old Charleston boy

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A "wish" was granted for a family from Charleston on Sunday in honor of their 9-year-old son who is battling cancer. Make-A-Wish Foundation and West Virginia American Water teamed up to surprise the Wright family with a Beach Day For Wishes at Magic Island in Charleston and a vacation to Florida.
Road Trippin'...Barbie's Formals in Milton, WV

Our first time here and we were blown away by the phenomenal customer service and beautiful dresses! I can't imagine ever going anywhere else! Thank you from the bottom of my heart for everything!!!!!. April 2022. Had a wonderful experience today with my granddaughter looking for a prom dress. The...
