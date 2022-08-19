ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh County, WV

Stolen truck recovered after Raleigh County chase

By Harper Emch, Logan Ross
WVNS
WVNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uwNo6_0hNTSpbF00

SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) – A stolen vehicle was recovered by Raleigh County Sheriff’s after a chase on Friday, August 19, 2022.

CRIME NEAR YOU: Devon Pratt sentenced to 40 year maximum for murder

A stolen vehicle was reported at 8:44 A.M. on Pine Street in Shady Spring. A deputy with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office was nearby and saw the stolen Chevy Colorado being driven.

The deputy gave chase after seeing the stolen car. The chase ended on Cherry Creek Circle and the car was recovered.

WATCH: Hollywood restaurant owner tackles, detains robber who punched patron

There is no more information at this time. This story is still developing. Stick with 59News as we continue to provide updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

Related
WVNT-TV

Summers County man arrested after drugs, stolen motorcycle found

PENCE SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — A Pence Springs man was arrested on Sunday night, August 21, 2022 after Summers County Sheriff’s Deputies received information on the location of a stolen Harley Davidson. According to the Sheriff Justin L. Faris, tow deputies were investigated a Harley Davidson that was...
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
WVNT-TV

Woman reported missing in Raleigh County

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) – The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman from the Beaver area of Raleigh County. According to the Sheriff’s Department, Michelle Elizabeth Kelly was last seen near Airport Road in Beaver. Michelle has brown...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Man arrested on drug charges and stealing motorcycle out of Mercer County

SUMMERS COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Last night Deputy Withrow and Trooper Woods were investigating a Harley Davidson Motorcycle which was stolen from Mercer County. During the investigation, the motorcycle was located in the Pence Springs area of Summers County. A large amount of Methamphetamine and Heroin was also seized. A firearm was additionally seized during the investigation. Jonathan Crook of Pence Springs was arrested and charged with two counts of possession with the Intent to deliver.
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WVNT-TV

WVSP holding DUI checkpoint in Raleigh County

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia State Police scheduled a DUI checkpoint in the Beaver area of Raleigh County on US Route 19. The checkpoint is scheduled to happen on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. It will take place .1 mile south of the intersection of Airport Road and Ritter Drive. The checkpoint will run from 6 PM to 12 AM.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Raleigh, WV
City
Shady Spring, WV
Shady Spring, WV
Sports
County
Raleigh County, WV
Raleigh County, WV
Sports
Raleigh County, WV
Crime & Safety
WVNT-TV

POLICE: More explosive devices found at church in Bluefield, suspect in custody

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — According to Detective Adams with the Bluefield Police Department, one suspect is in custody after additional explosive devices were located at a church in Bluefield. Detective Adams told 59News the devices were located at the Westminster Presbyterian Church on Washington Street. Washington Street is closed...
WOWK 13 News

Neighbors: Woman’s body found in freezer in Cross Lanes

CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK)–The body of a Cross Lanes woman was discovered in a backyard freezer on Friday, according to multiple witnesses on the scene. Neighbors tell 13 News that the padlocked freezer was placed against a fence in the 5000 block of Saulton Drive. They say police arrived in large numbers on Friday and […]
CROSS LANES, WV
WVNS

Mingo County deputies search for missing 12-year-old boy

MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 12-year-old boy. Tucker Wolford was last seen at Dotson Hollow heading into the woods. The boy was last seen wearing a camo jacket, black shirt and gray backpack. He stands about five feet tall and weighs about […]
MINGO COUNTY, WV
WVNT-TV

Investigation underway following bomb threat in Bluefield

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Multiple buildings on Bland Street and Federal Street in downtown Bluefield were evacuated earlier this morning following reports of an alleged bomb threat. According to Bluefield Police Chief Dennis Dillow, an active investigation is underway to determine whether the threat is credible or not. Police...
BLUEFIELD, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chevy Chase
lootpress.com

Police responding to bomb threat in Bluefield

BLUEFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A bomb threat has caused multiple buildings to be evacuated in Bluefield. According to officials, buildings located on Bland Street and Federal Street have been evacuated. Commission Greg Puckett tells LOOTPRESS that it’s being investigated. It appears the threat is not credible. No injuries...
BLUEFIELD, WV
WSAZ

Shooting in Charleston under investigation

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Police said a shooting happened at the 900 block of Central Ave. Sunday morning. A man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries with a gunshot wound to his arm according to police. Police responded to the shooting just before 9:30 a.m. The...
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

UPDATE: Explosives found at two locations in Bluefield

BLUEFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A bomb threat has caused multiple buildings to be evacuated in Bluefield. According to officials, buildings located on Bland Street and Federal Street have been evacuated. Commission Greg Puckett tells LOOTPRESS that it’s being investigated. It appears the threat is not credible. No injuries...
BLUEFIELD, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Raleigh County Sheriff#Nexstar Media Inc
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia man gets life in prison for 2019 murder

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for a 2019 Rand murder. According to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Gerard Maxwell, 36, of Rand, was sentenced to life in prison without mercy for the 2019 murder of 27-year-old Marian Chapman of South Charleston. The prosecuting attorney’s […]
WOWK

Truck catches fire after crash with motorcycle on Sissonville Drive

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Crews are on the scene of an accident involving a truck and a person on a motorcycle. Kanawha County Dispatchers say the pickup truck went up in flames after the crash along Sissonville Drive at the intersection with Jenkins Drive. We’re told one person...
WVNS

Fatal crash in Tazewell results in one death

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) – A crash in Tazewell County last Sunday, August 14, resulted in a single fatality. At 8:24 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14 2022, Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 637 one mile north of the intersection with Route 631. A 2002 Chevrolet Suburban was driving north on Route […]
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
WVNS

Identity of potential Bluefield Bomber confirmed

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – The identity of the perpetrator of an attempted bombing in Bluefield earlier today has been confirmed. Earlier today, August 22, 2022 a bomb threat was made in the city of Bluefield, West Virginia. Bluefield Police Department received the call at 8:46 A.M. and responded to it by 8:49 A.M. Marshall Security […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
Lootpress

Skeletal remains found from three dogs who were starved to death, Raleigh County man arrested

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man has been arrested and charged after three animals were found dead due to starvation. According to Raleigh County deputies, a call was made about suspected abandoned animals. When deputies entered the home on Sweeneysburg Road in Beckley, they found a lot of trash and observed a lot of feces. Deputies found one dog dead, whose stomach was caved in, and laid near an empty bag of dog food. Skeletal remains and fur from another dog were located near the first dog. In a bedroom, deputies located more skeletal remains and fur belonging to a third dog.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Bluefield community reacts to bomb scare

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – Folks in Bluefield are understandably shaken up after police responded to a bomb threat and multiple suspicious packages in the downtown area Monday morning. “That they found bombs, actual bombs, is unbelievable to me knowing what I know about this area,” said Rick Streeter, a Bluefield resident for 27 years. “It’s […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
pcpatriot.com

Body found inside Parrot home that burned

On August 18, 2022 at approximately 10:30 pm the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 6000 block of Virgil Lane in reference to a structure fire. Once the fire was extinguished a body was located inside of the residence. The body was transported to the Medical Examiners Office and the incident is currently being investigated.
WVNS

WVNS

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy