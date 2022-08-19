Read full article on original website
Bucs Cut Veteran Wide Receiver On Sunday Afternoon
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had an absolutely stacked wide receiving corps even before they made their offseason additions. So it should be no surprise that not everyone is making the cut. On Sunday, the Buccaneers cut one of their wide receivers. Veteran Vyncint Smith, who previously played for the New...
‘I just don’t care’: Colts RB Jonathan Taylor gets brutally honest at potentially shattering NFL records next season
Jonathan Taylor broke out into another level in the 2021 season. The Indianapolis Colts running back emerged as the top rusher in the league last season. His ability to carve out great yardage from run plays helped the team stay in the playoff hunt for most of the season. Unfortunately, they fell just short at the end.
Veteran Patriots CB ready more than ever to step up as the No. 1
Patriots veteran CB Jalen Mills is ready to accept his role of stepping into the No. 1 with the latest season-ending injury of CB Malcolm Butler. It should come as no surprise that the key to any successful New England Patriots defense starts with a No.1 cornerback. Over the past few years, the Patriots have fielded many legitimate No.1 cornerbacks: Stephon Gilmore, J.C. Jackson, and Malcolm Butler. From 2017 to 2020, it was Gilmore chasing and taking the No.1 WR threat.
The reason Jaylen Waddle is getting annoyed with Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins are going to enter the 2022 NFL season with as much expectation as they have had in a long time. Much of that has to do with the Dolphins offense. Jaylen Waddle had a massive rookie season on the outside and Miami went out and added Tyreek Hill on the other side. However, Waddle was banged up during practice at the beginning of the week.
Five takeaways from Patriots' preseason win over Panthers
Two preseason games down, one to go for the New England Patriots. After a fight-filled week of joint practices with the Carolina Panthers, the Patriots let their play do the talking with a 20-10 victory in Friday night's exhibition. They're now 1-1 in the preseason and will look to finish on a high note when they visit the Las Vegas Raiders next week.
Brian Daboll drops Kayvon Thibodeaux injury update that Giants fans will love
Kayvon Thibodeaux’s initial timetable as reported by Adam Schefter was listed at around 3-4 weeks. However, New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll recently shared a far more optimistic update on Thibodeaux, per Madelyn Burke. “I’d say it’s day-to-day, really,” Daboll said. There is no question...
Steelers Hopeful Roquan Smith Returns to Field, Marking New Step Toward Trade
Roquan Smith makes a move, marking a new step for Pittsburgh Steelers fans.
Patriots Are Reportedly Discussing Significant Trade Option
The New England Patriots could be looking to move off of a former first-round pick according to Albert Breer. On Monday, the MMQB writer shared that the Pats have been engaged in trade talks for starting offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn. Penning:. New England’s really tight to the cap, and my...
Browns RB Kareem Hunt trade speculation spikes amid latest camp update
Kareem Hunt made headlines recently after he demanded a trade from the Cleveland Browns. While he was quickly rejected, it doesn’t seem like the speculations about his future will be ending any time soon. Not with cameras catching him speaking with Nick Sirianni during the Philadelphia Eagles and Browns’ joint practice sessions. Making matters even […] The post Browns RB Kareem Hunt trade speculation spikes amid latest camp update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kayvon Thibodeaux’s timetable to return to Giants from knee injury, revealed
Kayvon Thibodeaux suffered an MCL injury following an aggressive hit in the New York Giants’ preseason Week 2 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The hit in question was labeled as “dirty” according to many Giants fans. However, coach Brian Daboll stated that the play was within “the rules.” Regardless, the Giants’ main focus following the incident was checking Thibodeaux’s health. NFL insider Adam Schefter recently reported that Thibodeaux is expected to miss 3-4 weeks with a sprained MCL.
Bill Belichick gives update on Kendrick Bourne following absence in preseason game vs. Panthers
FOXBOROUGH – With the likely starters making their 2022 debut, the New England Patriots had a pair of surprising players inactive for Friday’s preseason game against the Carolina Panthers. Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne and starting left tackle Trent Brown both didn’t play in the Patriots’ 20-10 win. Bourne’s...
McDaniels: We Are Still in “Competition Mode” For Starters
The Raiders are still a little ways away from figuring out their starters for Week 1.
Bengals waive three to get down to 82 players
The Bengals have started their second round of cuts. The team announced that they have waived three players. Wide receiver Jaivon Heiligh, wide receiver Jack Sorenson and tight end Scotty Washington have all been dropped from the roster. With those moves, the Bengals’ roster now stands at 82 players. They...
New York Giants rookie LB Darrian Beavers ‘bracing’ for significant knee injury confirmation
The New York Giants might’ve dodged a serious injury bullet with star rookie edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux, but sixth-round linebacker out of Cincinnati, Darrian Beavers, might not have gotten so lucky. Beavers went down in the second half of Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals after making a strong...
Titans announce four cuts
Tuesday afternoon is the deadline for NFL teams to drop their rosters to 80 players and the Titans have gotten to work on this round of cuts. The team announced on Monday that they have waived wide receiver Terry Godwin, defensive back Shakur Brown and defensive back Shyheim Carter. Brown and Carter were waived with injury designations that will allow them to revert to injured reserve if not claimed.
Potential starter at left guard has suffered torn ACL and MCL
Tampa Bay's offensive line takes another massive hit.
3 Browns Players Making A Case To Move Up The Depth Chart
As unexciting as the preseason might seem at times, it offers a lot of insight into what a team will look like for the upcoming season. Preseason games offer the chance to see how rookies are settling in for their first year, if concurrent players are able to take another step in their careers and which players are coming up short this year.
NFL starting QB tracker: Drew Lock returns, to play 'a lot' vs. Cowboys
There are a handful of NFL teams with quarterback competitions this summer. With the preseason in full swing, let's dive into where the league's quarterback battles stand. Seahawks to feature Drew Lock in Seahawks' preseason finale against Dallas. Pete Carroll told reporters that Lock will play "a lot" in the...
Broncos Claim RB Devine Ozigbo Off Waivers From Saints
Ozigbo, 25, originally signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska in 2019. He was waived coming out of the preseason and claimed off waivers by the Jaguars. He was among Jacksonville’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason in 2021 and re-signed with the...
Texans release FB Andy Janovich despite $700,000 guarantee
One of the youngest teams in the NFL has gotten a little younger, with moves made in advance of Tuesday’s deadline for cutting all rosters from 85 to 80. The Texans released a pair of veterans — fullback Andy Janovich and linebacker Tae Davis. Janovich had received a...
