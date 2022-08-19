ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The Spun

Bucs Cut Veteran Wide Receiver On Sunday Afternoon

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had an absolutely stacked wide receiving corps even before they made their offseason additions. So it should be no surprise that not everyone is making the cut. On Sunday, the Buccaneers cut one of their wide receivers. Veteran Vyncint Smith, who previously played for the New...
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Veteran Patriots CB ready more than ever to step up as the No. 1

Patriots veteran CB Jalen Mills is ready to accept his role of stepping into the No. 1 with the latest season-ending injury of CB Malcolm Butler. It should come as no surprise that the key to any successful New England Patriots defense starts with a No.1 cornerback. Over the past few years, the Patriots have fielded many legitimate No.1 cornerbacks: Stephon Gilmore, J.C. Jackson, and Malcolm Butler. From 2017 to 2020, it was Gilmore chasing and taking the No.1 WR threat.
NFL
ClutchPoints

The reason Jaylen Waddle is getting annoyed with Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins are going to enter the 2022 NFL season with as much expectation as they have had in a long time. Much of that has to do with the Dolphins offense. Jaylen Waddle had a massive rookie season on the outside and Miami went out and added Tyreek Hill on the other side. However, Waddle was banged up during practice at the beginning of the week.
NFL
State
Alabama State
NBC Sports

Five takeaways from Patriots' preseason win over Panthers

Two preseason games down, one to go for the New England Patriots. After a fight-filled week of joint practices with the Carolina Panthers, the Patriots let their play do the talking with a 20-10 victory in Friday night's exhibition. They're now 1-1 in the preseason and will look to finish on a high note when they visit the Las Vegas Raiders next week.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Patriots Are Reportedly Discussing Significant Trade Option

The New England Patriots could be looking to move off of a former first-round pick according to Albert Breer. On Monday, the MMQB writer shared that the Pats have been engaged in trade talks for starting offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn. Penning:. New England’s really tight to the cap, and my...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Browns RB Kareem Hunt trade speculation spikes amid latest camp update

Kareem Hunt made headlines recently after he demanded a trade from the Cleveland Browns. While he was quickly rejected, it doesn’t seem like the speculations about his future will be ending any time soon. Not with cameras catching him speaking with Nick Sirianni during the Philadelphia Eagles and Browns’ joint practice sessions. Making matters even […] The post Browns RB Kareem Hunt trade speculation spikes amid latest camp update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Kayvon Thibodeaux’s timetable to return to Giants from knee injury, revealed

Kayvon Thibodeaux suffered an MCL injury following an aggressive hit in the New York Giants’ preseason Week 2 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The hit in question was labeled as “dirty” according to many Giants fans. However, coach Brian Daboll stated that the play was within “the rules.” Regardless, the Giants’ main focus following the incident was checking Thibodeaux’s health. NFL insider Adam Schefter recently reported that Thibodeaux is expected to miss 3-4 weeks with a sprained MCL.
NFL
NBC Sports

Bengals waive three to get down to 82 players

The Bengals have started their second round of cuts. The team announced that they have waived three players. Wide receiver Jaivon Heiligh, wide receiver Jack Sorenson and tight end Scotty Washington have all been dropped from the roster. With those moves, the Bengals’ roster now stands at 82 players. They...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

Titans announce four cuts

Tuesday afternoon is the deadline for NFL teams to drop their rosters to 80 players and the Titans have gotten to work on this round of cuts. The team announced on Monday that they have waived wide receiver Terry Godwin, defensive back Shakur Brown and defensive back Shyheim Carter. Brown and Carter were waived with injury designations that will allow them to revert to injured reserve if not claimed.
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

3 Browns Players Making A Case To Move Up The Depth Chart

As unexciting as the preseason might seem at times, it offers a lot of insight into what a team will look like for the upcoming season. Preseason games offer the chance to see how rookies are settling in for their first year, if concurrent players are able to take another step in their careers and which players are coming up short this year.
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

NFL starting QB tracker: Drew Lock returns, to play 'a lot' vs. Cowboys

There are a handful of NFL teams with quarterback competitions this summer. With the preseason in full swing, let's dive into where the league's quarterback battles stand. Seahawks to feature Drew Lock in Seahawks' preseason finale against Dallas. Pete Carroll told reporters that Lock will play "a lot" in the...
NFL
Yardbarker

Broncos Claim RB Devine Ozigbo Off Waivers From Saints

Ozigbo, 25, originally signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska in 2019. He was waived coming out of the preseason and claimed off waivers by the Jaguars. He was among Jacksonville’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason in 2021 and re-signed with the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Sports

Texans release FB Andy Janovich despite $700,000 guarantee

One of the youngest teams in the NFL has gotten a little younger, with moves made in advance of Tuesday’s deadline for cutting all rosters from 85 to 80. The Texans released a pair of veterans — fullback Andy Janovich and linebacker Tae Davis. Janovich had received a...
HOUSTON, TX

