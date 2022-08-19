ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watsonville, CA

'You're in shock'; Witness describes the moments after deadly Watsonville mid-air collision

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aFasa_0hNTRsDD00

Witness to deadly Watsonville plane collision -- "You're in shock" 00:58

WATSONVILLE -- It was a typical Thursday afternoon for Mitch Valdez as he worked at the Napa Auto Parts store near the Watsonville airport. Then the building began to rumble.

Valdez and others raced out into the parking lot. They looked toward Watsonville Municipal Airport and a massive plume of black and white smoke soared skyward.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff confirmed Friday that three people died as two small planes collided while trying to land at the local airport. The coroner has not released their identities.

"We are grieving tonight from this unexpected and sudden loss," Watsonville Mayor Ari Parker said in tweet. "I want to express my deepest and most heartfelt condolences."

Valdez said he was stunned by what he saw.

"It (the impact of the collision) shook our building, rattled our doors," he told KPIX. "We ran outside to the parking lot. (There was) a massive plume of  black and white smoke and fire on the runway."

"It's like surviving an accident. You're in shock. You can't believe is is happening."

One of the planes crashed in a grassy area near a runway. The second slammed into a hanger, destroying the structure. Federal investigators will be on scene Friday, trying to determine what caused the crash.

The planes crashed shortly before 3 p.m. The city-owned airport does not have a control tower to direct aircraft landing and taking off.

There were two people aboard a twin-engine Cessna 340 and only the pilot aboard a single-engine Cessna 152 during the crash, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The pilots were on their final approaches to the airport before the collision, the FAA said in a statement.

No one on the ground was injured. The airport has four runways and is home to more than 300 aircraft, according to its website. It handles more than 55,000 operations a year and is used often for recreational planes and agriculture businesses.

The planes were about 200 feet in the air when they crashed, a witness told the Santa Cruz Sentinel.

Franky Herrera was driving past the airport when he saw the twin-engine plane bank hard to the right and hit the wing of the smaller aircraft, which "just spiraled down and crashed" near the edge of the airfield and not far from homes, he told the newspaper.

The twin-engine aircraft kept flying but "it was struggling," Herrera said, and then he saw flames at the other side of the airport.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Flight instructor talks about dangers at Watsonville Airport following deadly crash

WATSONVILLE – Pilots are speaking out on flight safety and proper procedure after the deadly midair plane crash in Watsonville on Thursday.Flight instructor Orhan Baser has been flying for more than 15 years. Even before his students can fly on their own, they need to know every safety procedure."For every state of the flight, there's a checklist portion. From pre-flight checklist, engine run, taxi, pre taxi, before takeoff, run up checklist, climb checklist, cruise checklist, descend checklist," Baser told KPIX 5. "Checklist. Checklist. Checklist."He teaches his students to watch for other pilots in the sky and to always communicate with...
WATSONVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

‘You’re coming at me pretty quick man’: Chilling cockpit audio reveals seconds leading up to Watsonville crash

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — One of the pilots involved in a deadly crash in Watsonville attempted to go around another plane before the two aircrafts slammed into each other in mid-air, audio traffic obtained by KRON4 showed. The crash happened around 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, resulting in three deaths. “Gonna go around then cuz you’re […]
WATSONVILLE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Watsonville, CA
Accidents
Watsonville, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Watsonville, CA
City
Santa Cruz, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KION News Channel 5/46

RV Caught on Fire in Sand City

SAND CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)- A RV caught on fire near the Lucky's on California Avenue on Saturday night around 10:06 p.m. Monterey Fire confirmed to KION that they originally got called to a structure fire near the grocery store. When crews got there they saw that there was an RV on fire. Witnesses in the The post RV Caught on Fire in Sand City appeared first on KION546.
SAND CITY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mid Air Collision#Traffic Accident
CBS San Francisco

Drive-by shooting wounds man, leaves car riddled with bullets in Menlo Park

MENLO PARK -- One man was hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds after a quiet afternoon in Menlo Park was interrupted by the sounds of gunfire.Menlo Park police said officers responded to a 1:20 p.m. Sunday call about a shooting near Oak Grove Ave. and Alma St.Upon arrival, the found a man suffering from gunshot wounds and administered aid until the victim who was transferred to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.Preliminary investigation revealed four subjects in a parked vehicle were the intended targets of a drive-by shooting. The suspects fled the scene immediately and there was no lingering threat.Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call Menlo Park PD's detective unit at (650) 330-6300.  
MENLO PARK, CA
CBS San Francisco

Suspect in 1982 cold case murder of Karen Stitt extradited from Hawaii to Bay Area

SUNNYVALE – The man suspected in the 1982 cold case murder of Karen Stitt has been extradited back to the Bay Area after being arrested in Hawaii earlier this month, authorities said.According to the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety, detectives transported 75-year-old Gary Gene Ramirez from Maui on Saturday without incident. Ramirez was booked into Santa Clara County Jail, where he is being held without bail as of Monday.His court date has not yet been determined. On August 2, cold case investigators arrested Ramirez in the murder of Stitt, a 15-year-old Palo Alto High School student."I believe we have a...
SUNNYVALE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
FAA
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NBC Bay Area

Firefighters Battle 2-Alarm Blaze in San Jose

Firefighters on Saturday battled a two-alarm structure fire in San Jose, according to the fire department. The blaze broke out along the 500 block of Hannah Street, which is located near the Highway 87-Interstate 280 interchange. Two structures burned, the fire department said. No injuries were immediately reported. Further information...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Santa Cruz serial killer Herbert Mullin dies

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — Herbert W. Mullin, a serial killer who confessed to murdering 13 victims in the early 1970s, died Thursday while in state custody. Mullin, 75, likely died from natural causes, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials said. At the time of his death, Mullin was incarcerated in Stockton, Calif. at […]
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Greenfield house fire deemed accidental

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV): Greenfield Police and Fire confirmed to KION that both agencies responded to a house fire on Thursday at the 400 block of Primavera Court. The cause of the fire was deemed accidental. Greenfield Police responded first to the scene, and the house was engulfed in flames. The home occupant was standing near The post Greenfield house fire deemed accidental appeared first on KION546.
GREENFIELD, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
69K+
Followers
24K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy