Report: Man steals police car, crashes into pole
The report says there was numerous children riding bikes up and down the street, but thankfully no one was hit.
butlerradio.com
One Injured In Rt. 38 Motorcycle Crash
One person was taken to the hospital after a motorcycle crash this weekend in Washington Township. The crash happened Saturday afternoon just after 1 p.m. on Route 38 near the intersection with West Eldorado Road. Police say 60-year-old Vince McAnallen of West Sunbury was driving his motorcycle when he became...
Boardman woman taken to hospital after break in leads to shooting
They found the woman lying in the basement in a pool of blood.
WFMJ.com
Boardman apartments shot up, woman injured
A woman is in Mercy Hospital recovering from serious injuries after someone shot up an apartment complex in Boardman. Responding to reports of gunfire at the 4800 block of Erie Street after midnight Sunday, officers say they found a 31-year-old woman lying in a pool of blood at the bottom of her basement stairs.
92-year-old man killed, another man seriously injured in Butler County car crash
CLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 92-year-old man was killed and a 21-year-old man was seriously injured in a crash in Clay Township. According to the Pennsylvania state police, the crash happened at 11:38 p.m. around 1115 W Sunbury Road (State Route 308) on Friday. Police said a Hyundai Santa...
explore venango
Multiple Injuries Reported After Two-Vehicle Crash in Crawford County
CRAWFORD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Multiple injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash in Crawford County on Sunday. According to Meadville-based State Police, the crash occurred around 10:23 a.m. on Sunday, August 21, along Springboro Road in Spring Township, Crawford County. Police say a 2006 Hummer driven by 65-year-old...
WFMJ.com
More information emerging on the Sunday drive-by shooting in Austintown
More details are emerging about the early Sunday morning in Austintown which sent three to the hospital, one critically injured. According to the Austintown Police report, police were dispatched to the 700 block of N. Meridian Rd. for a report of someone shot at 2:14 a.m. Sunday. Police found two males with gunshot wounds outside of a white Cadillac, one with three gunshot wounds to the upper back, and another identified as the driver of the vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.
WFMJ.com
Austintown drive-by shooting sends victims to hospital
At least two people are injured after a drive-by shooting in Austintown. The shots rang out just before 2:30 Sunday morning on North Meridian Road near Vestal Road. It appears two cars driving down the road were exchanging gunfire when one of them crashed. Two victims were taken to the...
butlerradio.com
Police Investigating Catalytic Converter Thefts In Lawrence County
Authorities are investigating two thefts that occurred last week in neighboring Lawrence County. According to State Police, at least one unknown person entered through the office of Three Rivers Aggregates on Wampum Road in Wampum between 3pm August 13th and 7am August 15th. Officials say that the suspect stole a catalytic converter and vandalized a second vehicle before fleeing.
2 OVI checkpoints in Boardman net arrests
Two checkpoints in Boardman netted arrests over the weekend.
whbc.com
Motorcyclist Killed in Portage Crash
MANTUA TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Cleveland motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Portage County. 53-year-old Thomas Gaiser was traveling along Mantua Center Road in Mantua Township when troopers say he went off the road and hit a tree.
Passenger in critical condition, driver charged with OVI after crash in Columbiana County
Richard Benoy, 67, was charged with an OVI after a one car crash around 8:15 p.m.
YPD finds two guns, arrests two on gun charges early Saturday
Reports said police early Saturday arrested two men with loaded guns and found over 125 pills after pulling a car over for running a stop sign.
WFMJ.com
Sebring woman seriously injured in Corvette crash
A Sebring woman is hospitalized with serious injuries after State Troopers say the Corvette she was riding in crashed in Columbiana County. Troopers say 59-year-old Diane Abbot was trapped in the 2000 Chevrolet Corvette after it veered off U.S. Route 30 just west of Lisbon Friday night, striking a mailbox and trees before landing in a ditch.
Video captures crash building crash; driver cited for OVI Warren
Officers were called to a location near the Route 422 and Adelaide Avenue Southeast intersection around 2 a.m.
Pedestrian hit by car in Youngstown
A pedestrian was taken to the hospital in stable condition after being hit by a car Saturday night.
3 people struck by vehicle in Beaver County; woman facing aggravated assault charges
BEAVER FALLS, Pa. — Three people were struck by a vehicle and a woman is facing charges of aggravated assault by vehicle after an incident in Beaver County. Police said they were alerted to multiple people hit by a vehicle in the city of Beaver Falls on Third Avenue and 13th Street around 9:30 p.m. Thursday night.
WFMJ.com
Cortland mom charged with DUI, child endangering, after crash in Warren
A Cortland woman is due back in court next month on charges including DUI, child endangering, aggravated vehicular assault, and failure to control after an SUV she was driving carrying her four children crashed in Warren. Katina Weaver, 27, pleaded not guilty, and a judge suspended her driving privileges during...
cleveland19.com
Drugs a suspected factor in deadly Stark County crash, highway patrol says
LOUISVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said an 86-year-old man died Friday in a two-car crash in Stark County. OSHP said drugs are suspected as a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation. The collision happened around 12:30 p.m. on State Route 44 in Louisville,...
beavercountyradio.com
Beaver Falls Woman Charged with Hitting Three People In Beaver Falls
(File photo of Beaver Falls Police Department taken by Beaver County Radio’s Frank Sparks in September of 2020) (Beaver Falls, Pa.) The City of Beaver Falls Police Chief David Johnson reported via released statement on Friday, August 19, 2022 that Beaver Falls Police officers were dispatched to the area of 3rd Avenue and 13th Street at 9:30 PM Thursday night, August 18, 2022 for a report of multiple people being struck by a vehicle.
