ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colonial Heights, VA

PHOTOS: Eagle Scouts build agility course for dogs at Colonial Heights Animal Services

By Ivy Tan
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Earlier this year, Eagle Scout Wyatt Melesky came up with an idea for how to help the dogs at the Colonial Heights Animal Services.

After speaking with staff about creating an agility course for his furry friends at the shelter, Melesky gave a presentation on how he wanted to carry out the project. His detailed presentation covered everything from cost and structure to placement and materials. A raffle was held in June to raise funds for the project.

PHOTOS: US Army, Marine Corps visit Colonial Heights animal shelter

Finally, on July 31, Melesky and his fellow Eagle Scouts brought the project to life — and it’s safe to say the dogs are happy with the result.

Check out photos below of the Eagle Scouts building the agility course in the shelter’s play yard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qNsjm_0hNTQbPt00
Photo: Colonia Heights Animal Services
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dlrfi_0hNTQbPt00
Photo: Colonia Heights Animal Services
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1excdR_0hNTQbPt00
Photo: Colonia Heights Animal Services
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cSIrZ_0hNTQbPt00
Photo: Colonia Heights Animal Services
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XatKE_0hNTQbPt00
Photo: Colonia Heights Animal Services
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tkuAp_0hNTQbPt00
Photo: Colonia Heights Animal Services
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LjIoL_0hNTQbPt00
Photo: Colonia Heights Animal Services
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=037f5j_0hNTQbPt00
Photo: Colonia Heights Animal Services
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jpzVA_0hNTQbPt00
Photo: Colonia Heights Animal Services
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13ij2g_0hNTQbPt00
Photo: Colonia Heights Animal Services
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19jZzB_0hNTQbPt00
Photo: Colonia Heights Animal Services
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lLbH0_0hNTQbPt00
Photo: Colonia Heights Animal Services
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39tZ6F_0hNTQbPt00
Photo: Colonia Heights Animal Services
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ushrr_0hNTQbPt00
Photo: Colonia Heights Animal Services
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tIzfs_0hNTQbPt00
Photo: Colonia Heights Animal Services
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colonial Heights, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Pets & Animals
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Colonial Heights, VA
Government
Colonial Heights, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia Sports
NBC12

Thousands come out to RVA’s Duck Race on Brown’s Island

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The quack came back! A Richmond favorite returned to Brown’s Island Saturday and thousands turned out for this year’s RVA Duck Race. The Autism Society of Central Virginia hosted the first race in a decade. 15,000 ducks were purchased to fill the James River...
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Chesterfield County Fair begins this week

The 111th annual Chesterfield County Fair begins Friday, Aug. 26 and goes until Saturday, Sept. 3. The fair will feature, food, rides, games, ax throwing, an escape room, pig races, an illusionist, a comedy hypnotist, parades and a silent auction to benefit the Chesterfield County Fair Association Scholarship fund.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Agility#Eagle Scouts#Dog#Animal Shelter#Us Army#Marine Corps Visit#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
NBC12

James River Regional Cleanup to include seven localities across central Va.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The James River Advisory Council (JRAC) is holding the 23rd Annual James River Regional Cleanup in September. The cleanup spans over 75 miles of the James River. There will be 12 different cleanup sites in seven different localities, including:. Appomattox and Buckingham Counties. Chesterfield County.
VIRGINIA STATE
richmondmagazine.com

Best & Worst 2022: Food & Drink

This article has been edited since it first appeared in print. “I love to dine out, but it’s hard for me to turn my brain off and relax,” says Stella’s co-owner Katrina Giavos, who instinctively analyzes acoustics, ambiance and, of course, what’s on plate, always in restaurateur mode. Adapting to pandemic changes, Stella’s increased takeout options at its markets and added patio seating at its flagship restaurant, where you’ll see the Giavoses’ vintage car collection parked on Lafayette Street. Their daughter’s adjacent lifestyle store, Our Life, morphed into a coffee, wine and mezze lounge among artisanal Grecian garments. The Giavos family and their staff, including Executive Chef Russ Williams, travel to Greece this month for further R&D as the Malvern Gardens Stella’s Grocery preps for expansion.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Man injured in Richmond shooting on N 39th St.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police say a man is hurt after a shooting on the 600 block of N 39th St. Sunday evening. Police got the call just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday, August 21. When they arrived on the scene, they did not find the victim. He later showed...
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

44K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy