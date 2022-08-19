PHOTOS: Eagle Scouts build agility course for dogs at Colonial Heights Animal Services

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Earlier this year, Eagle Scout Wyatt Melesky came up with an idea for how to help the dogs at the Colonial Heights Animal Services.

After speaking with staff about creating an agility course for his furry friends at the shelter, Melesky gave a presentation on how he wanted to carry out the project. His detailed presentation covered everything from cost and structure to placement and materials. A raffle was held in June to raise funds for the project.

Finally, on July 31, Melesky and his fellow Eagle Scouts brought the project to life — and it’s safe to say the dogs are happy with the result.

Check out photos below of the Eagle Scouts building the agility course in the shelter’s play yard.

