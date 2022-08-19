Ari is what I call a spoiled brat…. Controlling and always wants to have the last word. Every time she talks, I get exhausted……a complaint, jealousy, arguments, threats, etc……I feel sorry for Bini. Ari needs psychological help.
She wants the control so she uses his child against him. Bini has to do it her way or she takes Avi away - see how easy it is? Not to mention, selfishly taking the baby away from grandma & grandpa who have helped her out the entire time & are so emotionally attached. Manipulative witch.
TLC on this season had some strange and immature couples. Bini just wants to be near his child after the disappearance of his first child. At times, I think that she wants to be the one in control and he is trying to be a Man, destined to be the head of the family, but Ari is so disrespectful on so many levels.
