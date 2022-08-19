Read full article on original website
'The Rings of Power' debuting a day early with two-episode premiere
Only two weeks separate us from The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power finally making its long-anticipated debut on Prime Video. All of this waiting has not been in vain, apparently, as Amazon has just announced that they’re releasing the series a day earlier, on the first day of September. Not only that, Tolkien fans will be able to watch the first two episodes, as opposed to only the pilot, in an effort to put some gap between the show’s finale and that of HBO’s House of the Dragon.
Is Sauron the Lord of the Rings?
Although some people hear The Lord of the Rings and don’t think twice about its title, others have wracked their brains wondering who exactly the Lord of the Rings is. Unless J. R. R. Tolkien was making a meta reference, it has to be someone in the story. While Sauron, being the Rings’ creator, is a top candidate, other characters have a claim to the title. Thankfully, there’s an in-text answer, which we’ll reveal after eliminating other possibilities.
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power's First Two Episodes Will Air In Certain Theatres Around the World
The first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will be aired in select theatres two days ahead of its debut on Amazon Prime Video. As reported by Variety, film fans can once again see Middle Earth on the big screen on August 31 thanks to a new initiative from Amazon. Details on when and where are still a little hazy, but Cinemark in the U.S. has already created a dedicated page for the screening, revealing that only its Cinemark Movie Rewards members will be able to sign up.
How is Daemon Targaryen related to Daenerys?
A generation of brand-new Targaryens are set to join known Game of Thrones names in HBO Max’s upcoming House of the Dragon. Among their pale ranks is Daemon Targaryen, one of the most important members of the enduring royal family. He’s one of the core characters poised to broaden George R.R. Martin’s fantasy world via House of the Dragon, and rumors are already swirling about the fascinating character. Fans are already looking forward to seeing the character brought to life, courtesy of Matt Smith of Doctor Who fame, but questions continue to swirl around this dashing character. His ties to established members of the Targaryen family run deep, but how, precisely, is this incoming prince related to the eventual Mother of Dragons?
Benjamin Walker Talks 'The Rings of Power' and His Favorite Moment in the 'Lord of the Rings' Movies
With The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premiering in multiple languages and in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on Friday, September 2, I recently got to speak with Benjamin Walker about making the highly anticipated series and playing High King Gil-galad. During the interview, he talked about what he’s most excited for people to see on The Rings of Power, what LOTR fans would be surprised to learn about the show, his favorite moment from the original Lord of the Rings movies, his favorite episode in Season 1, and what his first day on set was like. In addition, he talks about working with director J.A. Bayona on the first two episodes and which of his friends and family were most excited he landed a role.
