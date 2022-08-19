With The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premiering in multiple languages and in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on Friday, September 2, I recently got to speak with Benjamin Walker about making the highly anticipated series and playing High King Gil-galad. During the interview, he talked about what he’s most excited for people to see on The Rings of Power, what LOTR fans would be surprised to learn about the show, his favorite moment from the original Lord of the Rings movies, his favorite episode in Season 1, and what his first day on set was like. In addition, he talks about working with director J.A. Bayona on the first two episodes and which of his friends and family were most excited he landed a role.

