KSLTV
Ogden School District opens year with two new elementary schools
OGDEN, Utah — On Friday, over 10,000 students in the Ogden School District were back in classrooms across the city. Ogden School District Superintendent Luke Rasmussen said the challenges over the last couple of years put a pause on a lot of students’ gains, meaning the return to school means pressing play and propelling students forward.
Salt Lake County teacher hopes to bring therapy dog to her classroom
A Utah educator is hoping to add a unique teacher’s assistant to her classroom. One with four feet and tons of fur.
KUTV
Racism or HR problem? Two views over resignation at SLC school district
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — 2News broke the story this week of the resignation of SLC schools associate superintendent Dr. Gwendolyn Johnson-White. Was her decision to step down touched off by suspected racism amid Dr. Timothy Gadson, the superintendent being placed on leave — or does it hark to Johnson-White’s previous employment in Florida, where as a principal, she was sanctioned over allegations of inflating school enrollment numbers?
KSLTV
Tooele teacher’s tattoos, classroom habits criticized in anonymous letter
TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — A Utah teacher is responding to an anonymous letter that was critical of his tattoos. Aaron Pratt said he got the letter with no return address sent to his school Tuesday. In it, the writer asks him to cover his tattoos, stay out of the front office, and not discuss divorce with his students.
Utah teen injured in ATV accident shares her journey to recovery
UTAH (ABC4) – 17-year-old Emily Traveller has returned home after spending months in a Colorado physical therapy clinic, recovering from an accident at the Little Sahara Desert sand dunes. Her parents say her resilience and bright spirit are what helped her heal during her recovery journey. Just last week, the American Fork community came together […]
University of Utah sees high interest in program housing students with alumni
Students return to class at the University of Utah Monday, but some are still scrambling to find campus housing in time.
Utah homeowners find goats on roof
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Utah homeowners made an interesting discovery on their roof over the weekend — they found goats hanging out. According to the Animal Care of Davis County in a Facebook post, an officer who was on call on Saturday evening responded to a home after a call about goats on a roof.
kslnewsradio.com
Idaho inmate arrested in Tooele for failing to reappear after court-ordered release
TOOELE, Utah — An Idaho inmate was arrested in Tooele on Sunday night because he failed to return to a local jail after being granted a temporary release. Authorities said the Idaho inmate, Justin Wayne Gould was initially being held in the Bonneville County Jail in Idaho Falls on pending charges of attempted strangulation, witness intimidation and multiple violations of a no-contact order.
KUTV
America First Credit Union Scholar Athlete Regan Gibby
August 21, 2022 — (KUTV) - All throughout the high school football season the crew at Talkin' Sports is pleased to honor scholar athletes on Sunday nights. Thanks in-part to America First Credit Union it's in correlation with Thursday Night Lights and Friday Night Rivals football broadcasts throughout the Fall. Here's your chance to meet Roy High School's Regan Gibby who's a tremendous athlete, great student, and a kind person with a great future ahead of her!
KUTV
Pac-12 Players and Coaches React to Utah's Success
August 21, 2022 — (KUTV) - The Utes are trying to get back to the PAC12 title game for the fourth time in five years. Utah has been picked to win back-to-back conference title by the PAC12 media. Why are the Utes so good? David James asked PAC12 players and coaches and heard a variety of theories. Watch the story here.
2 missing men from Sandy group home found safe
Police are trying to locate two men who walked away from a group home in the Salt Lake area Saturday afternoon.
Get Ready for the Annual Salt Lake Climbing Festival
WASATCH MOUNTAINS, Utah — The Salt Lake Climbers Alliance (SLCA) is a non-profit rock climbing advocacy group that hosts the annual Salt Lake Climbing Festival. This year’s event will be […]
cachevalleydaily.com
Traveling Tabernacle set up and accepting visitors in Logan
NORTH LOGAN – The Preston area members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were out in force Wednesday to guide the public through the Traveling Tabernacle, located at 1550 N. 400 E. in Logan. The Traveling Tabernacle is scheduled to be in Logan until Monday, September 26, and each of the 40 LDS stakes in the region have wards assigned to volunteer at the exhibit for a day.
eastidahonews.com
Dangerous inmate missing from jail apprehended in Utah
The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. Justin Wayne Gould has been apprehended in Utah with the assistance of the Tooele City Police. Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies had been working with tips and information received from East Idaho Crime Stoppers and interviewing known associates of Mr. Gould, ultimately helping to locate him in Tooele and placing him under arrest on a Bonneville County felony warrant for escape.
upr.org
Northern Utah group ‘Hearts to Hands’ gives out food, supplies to those in need
Hearts to Hands, a group working out of Cache County, is bringing help to those in need by providing food and supplies to unsheltered people in the Logan, Salt Lake, and Ogden areas. Hearts to Hands was first formed about a year ago by CoriAnn Crockett, her two sons, and...
ksl.com
6 fun and entertaining things to do in and around Salt Lake City
This story is sponsored by The Stern Team. As the summer heat gives way to fall, there are lots of activities to do during one of the prettiest seasons in Utah. Whether you are new to the state or a Utah lifer, you can enjoy plenty of nearby adventures all throughout the year — especially on the weekends.
thelastamericanvagabond.com
Daughters of Former Mormon Bishop Walton Hunter Accuse Father of Rape
The story of allegations of child sexual abuse in the Mormon Church expands from Gordon B. Hinckley to Bishop Walton Hunter. In the late 1980’s a documentary titled The True Story of Mormon President Gordon B. Hinckley was produced and screened among churches that would dare host the heresy. This film alleges that now-deceased former Mormon President Gordon B. Hinckley engaged in affairs with prostitutes, men, and young boys.
6 inviting homes in Salt Lake City
Atop a slope at the edge of the Wasatch range, this five-bedroom home offers mountain views and access to Neff Canyon Trail. The 2017 eco-friendly house has a vaulted main space with steel beams, concrete floors, a gas fireplace, and a wall of windows; a chef's kitchen with Poliform cabinetry; a primary suite with glass sliders opening to a private balcony; and a kids' bedroom with a climbing wall.
7-year-old Lehi boy hit by car while crossing street
LEHI, Utah (ABC4) – A seven-year-old boy was reportedly hit by a car while riding his scooter home from North Point Elementary in Lehi on Friday. The student was hit while in the crosswalk by a driver who failed to stop, according to Lehi Police. The child sustained minor injuries, authorities say, and did not […]
POLICE: Utahn killed in Nevada crash
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Nev. (ABC4) – A resident of Logan, Utah is dead as a result of a car crash in Nevada. The Nevada State Police (NSP) report that Troopers with the Highway Patrol Division (HPD) responded to reports of a crash on Interstate-80 near state mile marker 186 in Humboldt County on August 6 at […]
