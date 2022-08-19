Read full article on original website
Historic Bucks County Estate Makes List of Best Wedding Venues in the Philadelphia Region
The Bensalem estate has stood in Bucks County since 1794.Image via Andalusia Historic House, Gardens and Arboretum. A well-known Bensalem estate has recently made a list for the best wedding venues in and around the Philadelphia area. Staff writers at Philadelphia Magazine, in collaboration with Walden Green, wrote about the beautiful Bucks County spot.
FRUSTRATION! Water’s Edge in Bensalem, PA Abruptly Closes; Customers Missing Event Deposits
Couples across Bucks County are stressing after a local venue reportedly cashed their wedding and party deposits, but apparently has shut down. It's all happening at the Water's Edge in Bensalem, PA, which apparently abruptly closed this summer. As recently as August 3 the venue posted on Facebook that they were "temporarily closed for maintenance."
‘We want to keep spreading’: Lehigh Valley cafe known for healthy, locally sourced meals opening 3rd location in a year
A business offering “quick, healthful, locally sourced meals” is blossoming rapidly in the Lehigh Valley. Zekraft, which in September opened its first cafe at 306 S. New St. on Bethlehem’s South Side, plans to open its third location in the coming months at 1259 S. Cedar Crest Blvd. in Salisbury Township, co-owner Zeke Zelker said.
Chester County’s Trail Network Gains Five More Miles of Fitness, Beauty, Recreation
Chester County pedestrians and bicyclists will soon be able to spread out a little more. Current plans call for adding five more miles to the county’s 22-mile-long network of paved pedestrian trails. Bill Rettew traversed the particulars for the Daily Local News. The additional mileage is coming to the...
Media company MayoSeitz moving to Conshohocken from Blue Bell
The Philadelphia Business Journal reported on August 21st that MayoSeitz, a media company that has long been headquartered in Blue Bell, is moving to Spring Mill of Conshohocken in September. In the article, a representative of the company cited that the company’s employees preferred Conshohocken over other potential locations due to some living in the city and others in the suburbs. It was also stated that Conshohocken’s wealth of restaurants played a part in the decision.
Addison Bay, Local Activewear Brand, Reverse Migrates from the Shore to Ardmore
Marguerite Adzik, outside her developing new retail location in Ardmore's Suburban Square.Image via Addison Bay at Philadelphia Magazine. Many residents leave Montgomery County each summer to trek to the Jersey Shore, even briefly. Retail CEO and founder Marguerite Adzik, however, is using warm-weather season to bring her Addison Bay brand on a reverse migration. Laura Brzyski, Philadelphia Magazine, stretched her journalistic muscles to file the story.
Local Inn Rated to Serve the Finest Brunch in All of Montgomery County, and One of the Best in the U.S.
What’s better than brunch? Nothing! The mimosas, the Bloody Marys, the combination of breakfast and lunch — you don’t have to decide! Have both! Open Table, the online restaurant reservation resource, has released its best-of assessment of brunch across the U.S. The rankings resulted from more than...
Generations of Shoppers Flock to Flocco’s in Conshohocken for Back-to-School Wear
The summer retail business usually focuses on shops selling bathing suits, tees, and sandals. But at Conshohocken’s Flocco’s Shoes, Clothes, and Formalwear, summer (at least from July forward) means back-to-school outfits, even as early as mid-July. Katherine Scott zipped up this specialty shop’s retail details for 6abc.
Pizza No More: Popular Southern NJ Deli Closing After 42 Years
It's the end of the line for yet another popular deli and pizza restaurant in the Garden State. It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in New Jersey over the past couple of years. Big stores and small have been fighting an uphill battle between COVID-19 and not being able to meet proper staffing levels.
Fork & Ale Gastropub-style Restaurant in Douglassville PA
Philadelphia, PA - Fork & Ale is a new restaurant in Douglassville. It is the former location of Tim's Ugly Mug. The restaurant offers craft food and brews. The menu is made from scratch daily. The restaurant is located on a quiet two-lane part of Route 724. It serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner. It is a great choice for those looking for a casual, family-friendly setting. Located at 1281 E Main St, Douglassville, PA 19518.
It’s Time to Loosen Those Belts for the 2022 Main Line Today Restaurant Week, Fall Edition
12 Montco restaurants are taking part in the 2022 fall restaurant week, sponsored by Firstrust Bank. The fall 2022 restaurant week — organized by Main Line Today and Today Media and sponsored by Firstrust Bank — invites area foodies to unfold menus across the Phila. suburbs during its Aug. 22 to Sept. 4 run.
Holy Ghost Prep One of Several Philadelphia Area Private Schools Upgrading Their Campuses
The Bensalem school is planning on upgrading its track and soccer field in the spring. Holy Ghost Preparatory School in Bensalem is one of many local private schools looking to spend millions on campus upgrades. Todd Romero wrote about the planned expansions for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Throughout the Philadelphia...
Iconic Greystone Hall in West Chester Preserves a Long-Ago Lifestyle
In a fast-developing area, the iconic Greystone Hall in West Chester stands as a monument to a bygone era, writes Roger Morris for The Hunt magazine. Completed in 1907, the residence was commissioned by Philip M. Sharples, a West Chester manufacturer. It was designed as a 15th-century manor house with a modern inside. For a century, it served as a home for two prominent families.
Here’s A List of Pets That Are Up For Adoption in the Levittown Area
Several pets are in need of a good home in the Levittown area, and one local organization has set up a list of each one with their details. Pet News originally published the list on the Levittown, PA Patch. Kacey. Young female Schnauzer. Tiny Paws Rescue Inc, Bristol, PA. Good...
For Candidate Mehmet Oz, Is Bryn Athyn Really His ‘No Place Like Home’?
Neighbors have spotted Pa. Sen. candidate Dr. Oz jogging on the Pennypack Trail, nonetheless, the depth of his Montgomery County residency is being questioned. Pa. senatorial candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz’s residency in Bryn Athyn has been an issue since he entered the campaign. Julia Terruso addressed the geography issue with some local input in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Tracts for Tracks: SEPTA Identifies Properties It Needs to Acquire for the King of Prussia Rail Project
Rendering of a proposed King of Prussia Rail train station at First Avenue and Moore Road.Image via SEPTA at the Philadelphia Business Journal. SEPTA is preparing to vote on the final list of properties it identifies as targets for acquisition as part of the construction of proposed four-mile King of Prussia Rail line and the accompanying facilities. Natalie Kostelni chugged through the task of bringing the story to the Philadelphia Business Journal.
2022 Pa. Ag Power 100 List Recognizes Two Outdoor-Based Commercial Entities in Montco
Two Montgomery County industry participants made the 2022 Pennsylvania Agriculture Power 100 list.Image via iStock. Montgomery County has two representatives on the inaugural Pa. Agriculture Power 100 list recently released by City & State Pennsylvania.
Bethlehem pays $1M and charges households $70 for recycling each year. Both are likely to rise.
Bethlehem and its residents are likely to face higher recycling fees, after the city’s curbside-collection contractor chose not to renew its deal beyond 2022. Recycling practices may change, as well, since Bethlehem now offers separate collection of container and paper products for recycling. That can generate more revenue than so-called single-stream recycling because buyers are getting cleaner materials, but it presents challenges to the hauler, city officials said.
For Your Wedding, History and Beauty Await in Villanova
Finding a special wedding and reception venue is no problem here in the Philadelphia region where plenty of historic and beautiful locations can be found, writes the Philly Magazine staff and Walden Green. One place close at hand for those from Delaware County is the Appleford at 770 Mount Moro...
This Unique Rail Bike Trail in New Jersey Belongs on Your Bucket List
If you're looking for a fun and unique way to explore the outdoors this summer, look no further than Revolution Rail Co. This exciting bike rail will take you through the scenic landscape of southern New Jersey, keep reading to learn more.
