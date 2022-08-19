The Philadelphia Business Journal reported on August 21st that MayoSeitz, a media company that has long been headquartered in Blue Bell, is moving to Spring Mill of Conshohocken in September. In the article, a representative of the company cited that the company’s employees preferred Conshohocken over other potential locations due to some living in the city and others in the suburbs. It was also stated that Conshohocken’s wealth of restaurants played a part in the decision.

CONSHOHOCKEN, PA ・ 10 HOURS AGO