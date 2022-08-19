ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

wlvr.org

‘We want to keep spreading’: Lehigh Valley cafe known for healthy, locally sourced meals opening 3rd location in a year

A business offering “quick, healthful, locally sourced meals” is blossoming rapidly in the Lehigh Valley. Zekraft, which in September opened its first cafe at 306 S. New St. on Bethlehem’s South Side, plans to open its third location in the coming months at 1259 S. Cedar Crest Blvd. in Salisbury Township, co-owner Zeke Zelker said.
BETHLEHEM, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Media company MayoSeitz moving to Conshohocken from Blue Bell

The Philadelphia Business Journal reported on August 21st that MayoSeitz, a media company that has long been headquartered in Blue Bell, is moving to Spring Mill of Conshohocken in September. In the article, a representative of the company cited that the company’s employees preferred Conshohocken over other potential locations due to some living in the city and others in the suburbs. It was also stated that Conshohocken’s wealth of restaurants played a part in the decision.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
MONTCO.Today

Addison Bay, Local Activewear Brand, Reverse Migrates from the Shore to Ardmore

Marguerite Adzik, outside her developing new retail location in Ardmore's Suburban Square.Image via Addison Bay at Philadelphia Magazine. Many residents leave Montgomery County each summer to trek to the Jersey Shore, even briefly. Retail CEO and founder Marguerite Adzik, however, is using warm-weather season to bring her Addison Bay brand on a reverse migration. Laura Brzyski, Philadelphia Magazine, stretched her journalistic muscles to file the story.
ARDMORE, PA
Rock 104.1

Pizza No More: Popular Southern NJ Deli Closing After 42 Years

It's the end of the line for yet another popular deli and pizza restaurant in the Garden State. It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in New Jersey over the past couple of years. Big stores and small have been fighting an uphill battle between COVID-19 and not being able to meet proper staffing levels.
GIBBSBORO, NJ
PhillyBite

Fork & Ale Gastropub-style Restaurant in Douglassville PA

Philadelphia, PA - Fork & Ale is a new restaurant in Douglassville. It is the former location of Tim's Ugly Mug. The restaurant offers craft food and brews. The menu is made from scratch daily. The restaurant is located on a quiet two-lane part of Route 724. It serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner. It is a great choice for those looking for a casual, family-friendly setting. Located at 1281 E Main St, Douglassville, PA 19518.
VISTA.Today

Iconic Greystone Hall in West Chester Preserves a Long-Ago Lifestyle

In a fast-developing area, the iconic Greystone Hall in West Chester stands as a monument to a bygone era, writes Roger Morris for The Hunt magazine. Completed in 1907, the residence was commissioned by Philip M. Sharples, a West Chester manufacturer. It was designed as a 15th-century manor house with a modern inside. For a century, it served as a home for two prominent families.
WEST CHESTER, PA
MONTCO.Today

Tracts for Tracks: SEPTA Identifies Properties It Needs to Acquire for the King of Prussia Rail Project

Rendering of a proposed King of Prussia Rail train station at First Avenue and Moore Road.Image via SEPTA at the Philadelphia Business Journal. SEPTA is preparing to vote on the final list of properties it identifies as targets for acquisition as part of the construction of proposed four-mile King of Prussia Rail line and the accompanying facilities. Natalie Kostelni chugged through the task of bringing the story to the Philadelphia Business Journal.
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Bethlehem pays $1M and charges households $70 for recycling each year. Both are likely to rise.

Bethlehem and its residents are likely to face higher recycling fees, after the city’s curbside-collection contractor chose not to renew its deal beyond 2022. Recycling practices may change, as well, since Bethlehem now offers separate collection of container and paper products for recycling. That can generate more revenue than so-called single-stream recycling because buyers are getting cleaner materials, but it presents challenges to the hauler, city officials said.
BETHLEHEM, PA
DELCO.Today

For Your Wedding, History and Beauty Await in Villanova

Finding a special wedding and reception venue is no problem here in the Philadelphia region where plenty of historic and beautiful locations can be found, writes the Philly Magazine staff and Walden Green. One place close at hand for those from Delaware County is the Appleford at 770 Mount Moro...
VILLANOVA, PA
