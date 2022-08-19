Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla Chiu
21 Years Ago, a Woman Left for a Romantic 4th of July Trip With Her Married Co-Worker. She Was Never Seen Again.Fatim HemrajMarysville, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla Chiu
Football: Buckeyes rank No. 2 in preseason coaches pollThe LanternColumbus, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
Related
‘It hit him pretty hard’: Seahawks coach Pete Carroll speaks out on Drew Lock’s COVID bout amid QB1 battle vs. Geno Smith
Drew Lock’s bid to be the starting quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks this coming season suffered a significant blow after the 25-year-old tested positive for COVID-19. As it turns out, it wasn’t a just simple bout against the dreaded virus for the former Missouri standout. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll recently spoke out about Lock’s […] The post ‘It hit him pretty hard’: Seahawks coach Pete Carroll speaks out on Drew Lock’s COVID bout amid QB1 battle vs. Geno Smith appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2 Vikings backups who can steal a first-string job ahead of 2022 NFL season
The Minnesota Vikings are hoping the total regime overhaul they underwent this offseason will help them re-emerge as a playoff team out of the NFC in 2022. They certainly have a deep depth chart filled with talented players that will look to lead the organization to the promised land after a few seasons of mediocrity.
Commanders coach Ron Rivera’s latest Antonio Gibson move hints at shocking decision for 2022 season
The Washington Commanders are set to have an interesting 2022 season. After a so-so 2021 campaign that saw them miss the playoffs, they made some upgrades at key positions. Their most notable addition, of course, is the arrival of former Eagles and Colts quarterback Carson Wentz. The goal for the team here is clear: win games.
‘I just don’t care’: Colts RB Jonathan Taylor gets brutally honest at potentially shattering NFL records next season
Jonathan Taylor broke out into another level in the 2021 season. The Indianapolis Colts running back emerged as the top rusher in the league last season. His ability to carve out great yardage from run plays helped the team stay in the playoff hunt for most of the season. Unfortunately, they fell just short at the end.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Panthers’ QB room behind Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold takes a hit with brutal Matt Corral injury update
Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Corral reportedly suffered a potential season ending injury, per Ian Rapoport. Rapoport revealed that Corral endured a Lisfranc injury, or Lisfranc fracture, which is “likely season ending.” Corral was not projected to play anyway with Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold standing in his way. Nonetheless, this is an unfortunate injury for […] The post Panthers’ QB room behind Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold takes a hit with brutal Matt Corral injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rob Gronkowski’s new partnership with Peyton Manning will please UFC fans
Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski has set up his next job with a legendary quarterback, but it’s not with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Hall-of-Famer Peyton Manning’s “Omaha Productions” is getting in business with Gronk. The “ManningCast” production company will create an alternate UFC feed starring none other than Gronkowski, according to ProFootballTalk.
‘And he was double teamed!’ Chiefs fans go bonkers over rookie Patrick Mahomes is going to love
It looks like Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs struck gold when they drafted George Karlaftis in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Purdue standout impressed once again for Kansas City in their showdown with the Washington Commanders, so much so that the whole Chiefs Kingdom went bonkers over him. In the second quarter of the game, Karlaftis recorded his first sack in Kansas City and second of the preseason when he brought down QB Carson Wentz.
Brian Daboll drops Kayvon Thibodeaux injury update that Giants fans will love
Kayvon Thibodeaux’s initial timetable as reported by Adam Schefter was listed at around 3-4 weeks. However, New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll recently shared a far more optimistic update on Thibodeaux, per Madelyn Burke. “I’d say it’s day-to-day, really,” Daboll said. There is no question...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Matt Rhule drops important update on Baker Mayfield-Sam Darnold QB1 battle
The Carolina Panthers went out and traded for quarterback Baker Mayfield to be their next starter, right? Well, that’s what everyone assumed. Head coach Matt Rhule has yet to say it. After Friday’s preseason tilt with the Patriots, he was once again asked who will be QB1 when Week...
Colts: Top NFL Draft prospects fans must follow in 2023
The Indianapolis Colts find themselves in an interesting spot heading into the 2022 NFL season. The team is on their fifth quarterback in the last five seasons. This franchise is still feeling the effects of the retirement of superstar quarterback Andrew Luck back in 2019. In an attempt to make up for this loss, the Colts have brought in their third veteran quarterback in three seasons.
Vikings news: Minnesota hit with troubling injury with stud helped off the field vs. 49ers
The Minnesota Vikings lost a player on defense during Saturday night’s NFL preseason date with the San Francisco 49ers, as the team announced that rookie cornerback Andrew Booth has been ruled out of the game because of an ankle injury. While the extent of the injury is unknown at...
Ryan Day shares crucial updates that will hype up Ohio State fans ahead of Notre Dame season opener
After missing the College Football Playoff in 2021, the Ohio State Buckeyes are banking on a bounce back season in 2022. Ryan Day and CJ Stroud are aiming to lead the team to the playoffs and a National Championship. But the offense was not the issue last season. Instead, it was Ohio State’s questionable defense […] The post Ryan Day shares crucial updates that will hype up Ohio State fans ahead of Notre Dame season opener appeared first on ClutchPoints.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Throw down some wings’: Georgia Tech offensive lineman speaks out on big Hooters NIL partnership
Several offensive linemen of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets have a reason to celebrate after striking NIL deals with Hooters. It is at this point that we have to point out that this is real. Laine Higgins of The Wall Street Journal also reported that Hooters has signed 48 offensive linemen to NIL deals. A quick […] The post ‘Throw down some wings’: Georgia Tech offensive lineman speaks out on big Hooters NIL partnership appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Michigan State football’s biggest X-factor in 2022 season, and it’s not Payton Thorne
It will be fascinating to watch how Michigan State handles losing Jalen Nailor, A.J. Arcuri, and Kenneth Walker III in 2022. Recall that the Spartans defeated Pittsburgh in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl to end the 2021 campaign with an 11-2 record. In ESPN’s power rankings, Michigan State is ranked fifteenth for 2022. That means they […] The post Michigan State football’s biggest X-factor in 2022 season, and it’s not Payton Thorne appeared first on ClutchPoints.
49ers add former Pro Bowler after Jimmie Ward injury
A hamstring injury has put the availability of San Francisco 49ers veteran safety Jimmie Ward in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season in jeopardy. In what appears to be a move to ensure they have the depth at the position by the time they take on the Chicago Bears on Sep. 11 on the road, the 49ers are reportedly signing safety Tashaun Gipson, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.
‘That’s the rules’: Brian Daboll defends Thaddeus Moss from ‘dirty play’ criticisms after Kayvon Thibodeaux injury
New York Giants rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux endured an injury scare in their Week 2 preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Thibodeaux has the potential to become one of the top defensive players in the NFL within the next couple of years. But this injury had Giants fans holding their breath without question. Fortunately, Thibodeaux said […] The post ‘That’s the rules’: Brian Daboll defends Thaddeus Moss from ‘dirty play’ criticisms after Kayvon Thibodeaux injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Alabama football’s Bryce Young sparks Clemson rivalry, jumping DJ Uiagalelei for Dr Pepper deal
Alabama football star and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young has secured another NIL deal. Not just any NIL deal, either. Young has taken over for Clemson football’s DJ Uiagalelei with this Dr. Pepper deal, which will feature the Crimson Tide signal-caller in this year’s installment- the fifth- of the “Fansville” campaign. Here’s what Young said after his acting debut, per Kristi Dosh of Forbes.
Oregon football takes initial step toward potential move from Pac-12 to Big Ten
The Pac-12 fell victim to conference realignment back in June when it was announced that USC and UCLA would be moving to the Big Ten in 2024. But the Big Ten isn’t finished big-game hunting just yet. Commissioner Kevin Warren recently revealed big plans for the conference, one of which includes potentially expanding to 20 teams.
Oklahoma State Cowboys’ biggest X-factor in 2022 season, and it’s not Brennan Presley
2021 was so nearly the year for Oklahoma State football. The Cowboys finally got their Bedlam Series victory over Oklahoma and looked destined for the College Football Playoff, but mere inches kept them from finally reaching the mountaintop, as they fell to Baylor in the Big 12 Championship Game. A big part of the terrific […] The post Oklahoma State Cowboys’ biggest X-factor in 2022 season, and it’s not Brennan Presley appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cardinals reunite Kyler Murray with Cody Ford in trade with Bills
The Arizona Cardinals and Buffalo Bills completed a trade on Thursday that could be extremely beneficial for starting quarterback Kyler Murray. The Cardinals have acquired offensive lineman Cody Ford in a deal with the Bills that will see a 2023 fifth-round pick head the other way, according to Bills insider Matt Parrino of syracuse.com. #Bills […] The post Cardinals reunite Kyler Murray with Cody Ford in trade with Bills appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
191K+
Followers
106K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0