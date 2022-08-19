ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

‘It hit him pretty hard’: Seahawks coach Pete Carroll speaks out on Drew Lock’s COVID bout amid QB1 battle vs. Geno Smith

Drew Lock’s bid to be the starting quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks this coming season suffered a significant blow after the 25-year-old tested positive for COVID-19. As it turns out, it wasn’t a just simple bout against the dreaded virus for the former Missouri standout. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll recently spoke out about Lock’s […] The post ‘It hit him pretty hard’: Seahawks coach Pete Carroll speaks out on Drew Lock’s COVID bout amid QB1 battle vs. Geno Smith appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
Entertainment
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
ClutchPoints

Panthers’ QB room behind Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold takes a hit with brutal Matt Corral injury update

Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Corral reportedly suffered a potential season ending injury, per Ian Rapoport. Rapoport revealed that Corral endured a Lisfranc injury, or Lisfranc fracture, which is “likely season ending.” Corral was not projected to play anyway with Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold standing in his way. Nonetheless, this is an unfortunate injury for […] The post Panthers’ QB room behind Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold takes a hit with brutal Matt Corral injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Rob Gronkowski’s new partnership with Peyton Manning will please UFC fans

Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski has set up his next job with a legendary quarterback, but it’s not with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Hall-of-Famer Peyton Manning’s “Omaha Productions” is getting in business with Gronk. The “ManningCast” production company will create an alternate UFC feed starring none other than Gronkowski, according to ProFootballTalk.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ClutchPoints

‘And he was double teamed!’ Chiefs fans go bonkers over rookie Patrick Mahomes is going to love

It looks like Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs struck gold when they drafted George Karlaftis in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Purdue standout impressed once again for Kansas City in their showdown with the Washington Commanders, so much so that the whole Chiefs Kingdom went bonkers over him. In the second quarter of the game, Karlaftis recorded his first sack in Kansas City and second of the preseason when he brought down QB Carson Wentz.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State Football#College Football#Cbs#American Football#Nbc#The Columbus Dispatch
ClutchPoints

Colts: Top NFL Draft prospects fans must follow in 2023

The Indianapolis Colts find themselves in an interesting spot heading into the 2022 NFL season. The team is on their fifth quarterback in the last five seasons. This franchise is still feeling the effects of the retirement of superstar quarterback Andrew Luck back in 2019. In an attempt to make up for this loss, the Colts have brought in their third veteran quarterback in three seasons.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ClutchPoints

Ryan Day shares crucial updates that will hype up Ohio State fans ahead of Notre Dame season opener

After missing the College Football Playoff in 2021, the Ohio State Buckeyes are banking on a bounce back season in 2022. Ryan Day and CJ Stroud are aiming to lead the team to the playoffs and a National Championship. But the offense was not the issue last season. Instead, it was Ohio State’s questionable defense […] The post Ryan Day shares crucial updates that will hype up Ohio State fans ahead of Notre Dame season opener appeared first on ClutchPoints.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Heisman Trophy
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
ClutchPoints

‘Throw down some wings’: Georgia Tech offensive lineman speaks out on big Hooters NIL partnership

Several offensive linemen of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets have a reason to celebrate after striking NIL deals with Hooters. It is at this point that we have to point out that this is real. Laine Higgins of The Wall Street Journal also reported that Hooters has signed 48 offensive linemen to NIL deals. A quick […] The post ‘Throw down some wings’: Georgia Tech offensive lineman speaks out on big Hooters NIL partnership appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

Michigan State football’s biggest X-factor in 2022 season, and it’s not Payton Thorne

It will be fascinating to watch how Michigan State handles losing Jalen Nailor, A.J. Arcuri, and Kenneth Walker III in 2022. Recall that the Spartans defeated Pittsburgh in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl to end the 2021 campaign with an 11-2 record. In ESPN’s power rankings, Michigan State is ranked fifteenth for 2022. That means they […] The post Michigan State football’s biggest X-factor in 2022 season, and it’s not Payton Thorne appeared first on ClutchPoints.
EAST LANSING, MI
ClutchPoints

49ers add former Pro Bowler after Jimmie Ward injury

A hamstring injury has put the availability of San Francisco 49ers veteran safety Jimmie Ward in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season in jeopardy. In what appears to be a move to ensure they have the depth at the position by the time they take on the Chicago Bears on Sep. 11 on the road, the 49ers are reportedly signing safety Tashaun Gipson, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

‘That’s the rules’: Brian Daboll defends Thaddeus Moss from ‘dirty play’ criticisms after Kayvon Thibodeaux injury

New York Giants rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux endured an injury scare in their Week 2 preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Thibodeaux has the potential to become one of the top defensive players in the NFL within the next couple of years. But this injury had Giants fans holding their breath without question. Fortunately, Thibodeaux said […] The post ‘That’s the rules’: Brian Daboll defends Thaddeus Moss from ‘dirty play’ criticisms after Kayvon Thibodeaux injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

Alabama football’s Bryce Young sparks Clemson rivalry, jumping DJ Uiagalelei for Dr Pepper deal

Alabama football star and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young has secured another NIL deal. Not just any NIL deal, either. Young has taken over for Clemson football’s DJ Uiagalelei with this Dr. Pepper deal, which will feature the Crimson Tide signal-caller in this year’s installment- the fifth- of the “Fansville” campaign. Here’s what Young said after his acting debut, per Kristi Dosh of Forbes.
CLEMSON, SC
ClutchPoints

Oklahoma State Cowboys’ biggest X-factor in 2022 season, and it’s not Brennan Presley

2021 was so nearly the year for Oklahoma State football. The Cowboys finally got their Bedlam Series victory over Oklahoma and looked destined for the College Football Playoff, but mere inches kept them from finally reaching the mountaintop, as they fell to Baylor in the Big 12 Championship Game. A big part of the terrific […] The post Oklahoma State Cowboys’ biggest X-factor in 2022 season, and it’s not Brennan Presley appeared first on ClutchPoints.
STILLWATER, OK
ClutchPoints

Cardinals reunite Kyler Murray with Cody Ford in trade with Bills

The Arizona Cardinals and Buffalo Bills completed a trade on Thursday that could be extremely beneficial for starting quarterback Kyler Murray. The Cardinals have acquired offensive lineman Cody Ford in a deal with the Bills that will see a 2023 fifth-round pick head the other way, according to Bills insider Matt Parrino of syracuse.com. #Bills […] The post Cardinals reunite Kyler Murray with Cody Ford in trade with Bills appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
191K+
Followers
106K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy