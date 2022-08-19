ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KATU.com

East Portland hosts final 'Portland Parkways' event for 2022

Portland, Ore. — Today was the last day of Portland’s Sunday Parkways for 2022. It was East Portland's turn this weekend to encourage Portlanders to walk or roll through the neighborhood greenways. Neighbors say it's all about bringing people together. This was Portland Parkway's 15th year.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

SpaceX Starlink satellites shine bright in the Northwest sky

PORTLAND, Ore — Did you see them? People all over the Northwest are sharing pictures and videos of the SpaceX Starlink-55 satellites that flew over Oregon and Washington earlier this evening. We’d love to see your pictures and videos. Send them to KATU via our Chime In portal.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

TriMet High Capacity Bus Service along Division Street is coming September 18

TriMet is inviting the community to come out on Saturday, Sept. 17, to celebrate the Division Transit Project’s completion and the launch of its first FX bus line. Festivals will be held at three locations along the route, with the earliest one starting at 11 a.m. and the latest open until 5 p.m. The festivals will feature food, arts, live music, multicultural presentations, special promotions and more. Admission to the festival sites is free.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Things 2 Do: August 19-21

It's your final two days to enjoy the Clackamas County Fair in Canby. This fair is known for its livestock, but you'll also find all the classic fair fun, like carnival rides and games, live entertainment, concerts and food. It's on until 11 Friday night and from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for seniors and kids.
CANBY, OR
KATU.com

Portland Rescue Mission Safe at Last Telethon Preview

Oregon has one of the highest rates in the country of women experiencing homelessness. Portland Rescue Mission’s Mike Deckon joined us to share how we have an opportunity to help this week during the Safe at Last Telethon on Thursday, August 25th. For more information, visit PortlandRescueMission.org. This segment...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

By the numbers: Oregon's HOT and DRY summer

We are down to the last week and a half of August, also marking the end of summer on the meteorological calendar. Weather conditions over the last three months have been some of the warmest and driest, according to the record books. In Portland, we've had 20 days, so far,...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Woman dies in fall near Multnomah Falls

COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE — A woman fell to her death near Multnomah Falls on Friday, according to the Corbett Fire Department. She was hiking on Multnomah Falls-Larch Mountain Trail No. 441 with friends near Weisendanger Falls, which is upstream of Multnomah Falls, when she fell about 100 feet. She reportedly suffered a head injury.
CORBETT, OR
KATU.com

Comedian Jeff Allen

From relationships to raising kids, Comedian Jeff Allen takes the simple things in life and turns them into laughs! He performed at Portland's Helium Club on Saturday. Click here for more information about Jeff.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Safer Summer PDX plan includes community grants, $800K PBOT investment

PORTLAND, Ore. — A spending plan shared by Portland’s Community Safety Division gives the first look at how city leaders are spending tax dollars to address gun violence this summer through the Safer Summer PDX initiative. The $2.4 million plan was paired with Mayor Ted Wheeler’s recent emergency...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Linn County Sheriff's Office investigating downed aircraft

LINN COUNTY, Ore. — UPDATE: (August 21st, 9:30pm): Deputies arrived to the site of the crash just east of Scio on Richardson Gap Road. Deputies say they discovered the crash of a single-engine airplane crash. Deputies say the pilot was discovered, later identified as 78-year-old Dennis Jackson of Independence, Oregon was deceased.
LINN COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Pacific Ocean claims one life near Seaside in rip current incident

SEASIDE, Ore. — One person died in Seaside this afternoon, following a daring rescue attempt. Just after 2:30 p.m., August 20, Seaside Fire and Rescue responded to a water rescue in progress on the beach out from 6th Avenue. When emergency responders arrived, three Seaside lifeguards were in the...
SEASIDE, OR
KATU.com

Wanted prolific vandalism suspect turns himself in, Portland Police say

PORTLAND, Ore. — A prolific Portland vandalism suspect wanted on more than two dozen criminal mischief charges turned himself in on Monday morning, police officials said. Portland Police asked for the public’s help on Saturday in finding 22-year-old Emile Laurent, saying he was responsible for tens of thousands of dollars in damage.
PORTLAND, OR

