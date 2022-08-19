Read full article on original website
East Portland hosts final 'Portland Parkways' event for 2022
Portland, Ore. — Today was the last day of Portland’s Sunday Parkways for 2022. It was East Portland's turn this weekend to encourage Portlanders to walk or roll through the neighborhood greenways. Neighbors say it's all about bringing people together. This was Portland Parkway's 15th year.
SpaceX Starlink satellites shine bright in the Northwest sky
PORTLAND, Ore — Did you see them? People all over the Northwest are sharing pictures and videos of the SpaceX Starlink-55 satellites that flew over Oregon and Washington earlier this evening. We’d love to see your pictures and videos. Send them to KATU via our Chime In portal.
Minnesota woman identified as hiker killed in fall near Multnomah Falls
CORBETT, Ore. — Authorities identified a 62-year-old from Minnesota as the hiker who died in a fall Friday afternoon at Multnomah Falls. The Multnomah County Medical Examiner said Jessica Warejoncas, 62, of Minnesota died after she fell and suffered a head injury near Wiesendanger Falls in the Columbia River Gorge.
TriMet High Capacity Bus Service along Division Street is coming September 18
TriMet is inviting the community to come out on Saturday, Sept. 17, to celebrate the Division Transit Project’s completion and the launch of its first FX bus line. Festivals will be held at three locations along the route, with the earliest one starting at 11 a.m. and the latest open until 5 p.m. The festivals will feature food, arts, live music, multicultural presentations, special promotions and more. Admission to the festival sites is free.
Things 2 Do: August 19-21
It's your final two days to enjoy the Clackamas County Fair in Canby. This fair is known for its livestock, but you'll also find all the classic fair fun, like carnival rides and games, live entertainment, concerts and food. It's on until 11 Friday night and from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for seniors and kids.
Portland Rescue Mission Safe at Last Telethon Preview
Oregon has one of the highest rates in the country of women experiencing homelessness. Portland Rescue Mission’s Mike Deckon joined us to share how we have an opportunity to help this week during the Safe at Last Telethon on Thursday, August 25th. For more information, visit PortlandRescueMission.org. This segment...
Wildfire closes Highway 26 westbound for a short time Sunday afternoon
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Fire responded to a wildfire that closed down the westbound side of Sunset Highway for a short time Sunday afternoon. Fire officials say the fire started from a disabled vehicle on the shoulder and quickly spread up the hill in dry grass. Officials said firefighters...
By the numbers: Oregon's HOT and DRY summer
We are down to the last week and a half of August, also marking the end of summer on the meteorological calendar. Weather conditions over the last three months have been some of the warmest and driest, according to the record books. In Portland, we've had 20 days, so far,...
Woman dies in fall near Multnomah Falls
COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE — A woman fell to her death near Multnomah Falls on Friday, according to the Corbett Fire Department. She was hiking on Multnomah Falls-Larch Mountain Trail No. 441 with friends near Weisendanger Falls, which is upstream of Multnomah Falls, when she fell about 100 feet. She reportedly suffered a head injury.
Downtown business owners have mixed reaction during Portland Criterium bike race
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Criterium bike race took place around the North Park Blocks throughout Saturday afternoon. The race director tells KATU about 250 people competed, and the goal was drawing thousands more to the downtown core. "I think that events like this are necessary for a healthy,...
Comedian Jeff Allen
From relationships to raising kids, Comedian Jeff Allen takes the simple things in life and turns them into laughs! He performed at Portland's Helium Club on Saturday. Click here for more information about Jeff.
Crash in Yamhill County Saturday night claims the life of a teen, driver in custody
YAMHILL COUNTY, Ore. — Just about 11:55 p.m., Saturday, August 20, Oregon State Police say a trooper came upon a crash on Highway 18 near milepost 39. A preliminary investigation revealed that a Nissan Altima operated by Leonardo Rodriquez Perez, 28, of Portland, was eastbound and crossed the center line, crashing into a westbound Volkswagen Golf.
Safer Summer PDX plan includes community grants, $800K PBOT investment
PORTLAND, Ore. — A spending plan shared by Portland’s Community Safety Division gives the first look at how city leaders are spending tax dollars to address gun violence this summer through the Safer Summer PDX initiative. The $2.4 million plan was paired with Mayor Ted Wheeler’s recent emergency...
Attempted arson in Southeast Portland leaves one family on edge
PORTLAND, Ore — Fire officials are still looking for an attempted arsonist who tried to set an elderly couple's house on fire. The wife is at the end of her life, and their son is speaking out, saying this is the third attack in just a few weeks. He's...
Early morning dumpster fire spreads to nearby business, officials still investigating
PORTLAND, Ore. — A dumpster fire managed to spread to the front of a business early Sunday morning in Southeast Portland. Firefighters responded to the fire just after 1:15 a.m., Sunday, August 21, near Southeast 20th and Stark. Crews say when they got to the scene, the front of...
Oregon Humane gets at least 60 beagles rescued from VA mass breeding facility
Dozens of beagles rescued from a mass breeding facility that sold dogs to laboratories will be finding forever homes through the Oregon Humane Society’s Second Chance Program. OHS said Friday it would be getting 60 to 80 pups from the U.S. Humane Society’s historic operation that took 4,000 beagles...
Linn County Sheriff's Office investigating downed aircraft
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — UPDATE: (August 21st, 9:30pm): Deputies arrived to the site of the crash just east of Scio on Richardson Gap Road. Deputies say they discovered the crash of a single-engine airplane crash. Deputies say the pilot was discovered, later identified as 78-year-old Dennis Jackson of Independence, Oregon was deceased.
I-5 northbound partially blocked by semi crash, fuel spill clean-up north of Albany
A crash had part of Interstate 5 northbound closed Monday morning about seven miles north of Albany, the Oregon Department of Transportation said. Oregon State Police reported the crash involving a commercial vehicle at about 7:20 a.m. near milepost 241, which is near the Santiam River Rest Area. There were...
Pacific Ocean claims one life near Seaside in rip current incident
SEASIDE, Ore. — One person died in Seaside this afternoon, following a daring rescue attempt. Just after 2:30 p.m., August 20, Seaside Fire and Rescue responded to a water rescue in progress on the beach out from 6th Avenue. When emergency responders arrived, three Seaside lifeguards were in the...
Wanted prolific vandalism suspect turns himself in, Portland Police say
PORTLAND, Ore. — A prolific Portland vandalism suspect wanted on more than two dozen criminal mischief charges turned himself in on Monday morning, police officials said. Portland Police asked for the public’s help on Saturday in finding 22-year-old Emile Laurent, saying he was responsible for tens of thousands of dollars in damage.
