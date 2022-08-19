ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloved French bulldog stolen from 13-year-old boy walking him in New Jersey

 5 days ago
Police in New Jersey are searching for four young men who stole a beloved French bulldog stolen from a 13-year-old boy who was walking him on the sidewalk in Newark.

It happened around 2:40 p.m. on Friday, August 12, as the boy and his dog, Ted "Teddy" DiBiase -- named after the former professional wrestler who went by the moniker the Million Dollar Man -- walked along South 19th Street.

Authorities say a white Jeep occupied by four males pulled up behind the victim.

The occupants exited the vehicle and snatched the dog before fleeing eastbound on South Orange Avenue.

Investigators are asking for the public's help in quickly locating the dog so that it can be returned to its family.

The suspects are each described as Black males who were wearing gloves. The driver of the vehicle also wore a ski mask.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477).

All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

SwtLuv2745
5d ago

So cruel, stealing a dog from a teenager. Praying for the dog's return , & hope they didn't use the dog as a fighting dog.

Reply
35
Ms.Nair
5d ago

WOW WOW WOW just when you think the HEATHENS & SAVAGES couldn't get any lower they do...their parents should be so proud...Smh

Reply
29
njgirl
5d ago

OMg that is heartbreaking and enormously sad. I hope when they catch them they go right to jail.

Reply
23
