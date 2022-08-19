ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Myanmar junta replaces central bank head in reshuffle

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g0yQD_0hNTJkXb00

Aug 19 (Reuters) - The head of Myanmar's central bank was replaced on Friday as part of a surprise reshuffle by the military junta which seized power in a coup last year, state media reported.

Deputy Governor Than Than Swe, who was hospitalised after being shot by unidentified attackers at her home earlier this year, will now head the bank, replacing Than Nyein.

No reason was given for the change and a junta spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Myanmar has been in crisis since the widely-condemned February 2021 coup, with the military battling ethnic armed groups and civilian protesters for control across the country.

Several regional security heads were also replaced as part of the reshuffle, which also included a handful of cabinet portfolios, including the immigration minister, state media reported.

Reporting by Reuters staff; Writing by John Geddie; Editing by Toby Chopra and Gareth Jones

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Scottish activist has her passport seized in Sri Lanka after wading into the political fall out from the country's economic crisis on social media

A Scottish woman living in Sri Lanka who been vocal in her support for activists criticising the country's economic crisis has found herself stranded after authorities seized her passport. Kayleigh Fraser, from St Andrews, Fife, said six immigration officers turned up at her door on Tuesday claiming she had violated...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Myanmar#Military Junta
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
nationalinterest.org

Not Just Taiwan: India Could Be China’s Next Target

India alone must manage to stand its ground against Chinese aggression. China’s fulminations against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan are being choreographed as military activism that won’t culminate in any full-blown conflict with the U.S.-led Western powers. But it is not just Taiwan that needs...
INDIA
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Aug 8 (Reuters) - International alarm over weekend artillery attacks on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear complex grew on Monday with Kyiv warning of the risk of a Chornobyl-style catastrophe and appealing for the area to be made a demilitarised zone. read more.
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

557K+
Followers
350K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy