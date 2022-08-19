ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Update: Courney Clenney Was Once Arrested On Suspicion Of Domestic Battery In Case Involving Christian Obumseli

Bossip
Bossip
 3 days ago

In April, Christian “Toby” Obumseli. was stabbed to death by his girlfriend Courtney Clenney inside a luxury apartment building in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood. Last week, Clenney was finally charged in Obumseli’s murder—but it turns out that before all of that, Clenney was once arrested in Las Vegas for allegedly throwing a glass at his head during an argument.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PzeU1_0hNTGYMU00
Source: In Memory & Justice for Christian Toby Obumseli GoFundMe / GoFundMe

According to KSNV 3 News, in July of last year, Clenney was booked into Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of domestic battery following a night out with Obumseli. The couple had allegedly gotten into an argument at The Cosmopolitan, where a security guard had them in custody and told the police they were holding them for “possible mutual domestic battery.”

From KSNV:

Obumseli told police the couple had come to Las Vegas to visit for a few days. He said they got into an argument and alleged Courtney threw a glass that barely missed his head.

Clenney admitted to throwing the glass and said she had thrown things at her boyfriend in the past, the report states. She told officers Obumseli did not hit her or hurt her in any way, and she was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery.

Court records indicate the Clark County District Attorney’s office dropped the case against her in August.

Regardless of the case being dropped, this is particularly interesting considering the fact that Clenney’s attorney, Frank Prieto, has repeatedly claimed that Obumseli was the abuser in this relationship and that Clenney has been the clear victim, despite friends of the couple saying the opposite is true.

It’s also worth mentioning that this news comes a week after video footage of Clenney attacking Obumseli in an elevator surfaced. The video was reportedly dated February 22.

One thing is clear in this case; to define Clenney and Obumseli’s relationship as “toxic” would be an understatement.

In fact, Aidan Nesvisky, who was the couple’s downstairs neighbor when they lived in the Berkshire Riverview apartments in Austin, Texas, told Fox 7 that volatile fights were a common occurrence in their household.

“Behind closed doors, we just started hearing some shouting, yelling. We don’t know who was starting, why we didn’t get a lot of context,” Nesvisky said. “Occasionally we would hear some glasses break and some banging on the walls. Floors, not sure you know who was doing it.”

“I just want people to know that it had been going on for a long time, and it definitely could have been stopped,” Nesvisky continued.

Nesvisky also said the police had been called to their apartment multiple times behind their loud fights, and that Obumseli’s death was avoidable.

“It is domestic violence,” he said. “I mean, if you hear something, see something, say something. You never know what’s going on behind closed doors. It’s a really sad situation and I think ultimately it could have been avoided.”

Miami state attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle agreed.

“The violent and toxic two-year relationship of Christian and Courtney clearly did not have to end in tragedy with Christian’s murder as a victim of domestic violence,” Rundle said.

Rundle also claimed the violence was getting so bad that the couple was on their way to being evicted out of their Florida apartment.

Meanwhile, Clenney’s legal team is still sticking to its “self-defense” guns.

“We are confident she will be exonerated and Courtney will be seen for what she is: a victim of domestic abuse that survived her abuser,” Clenney’s attorneys said in a statement.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HipHopWired

XXXTentacion Murder Suspect Flips, Will Testify Against Three Other Defendents As Part of Plea Deal

It's been roughly four years since XXXTentacion was fatally shot outside RIVA Motorsports in Florida on June 18, 2018. Now, it looks like justice is finally coming to his family. The post XXXTentacion Murder Suspect Flips, Will Testify Against Three Other Defendents As Part of Plea Deal appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Us Weekly

90 Day Fiance’s Yve Arellano Charged With Domestic Battery, Claims Mohamed Abdelhamed ‘Falsified’ Allegations

More 90 Day Fiancé drama. Yve Arellano was charged with domestic assault and battery amid husband Mohamed Abdelhamad's text cheating scandal, Us Weekly can confirm. The season 9 star, 48, was charged with one count of battery against a household member and one count of assault against a household member in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Austin, NV
State
Texas State
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
County
Clark County, NV
State
Florida State
Clark County, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Rolling Stone

Mystikal Arrested on Rape, False Imprisonment Charges

Click here to read the full article. The rapper Mystikal was arrested over the weekend and charged with several crimes, including rape and false imprisonment. The sheriff’s office in Ascension Parish, Louisiana, said the 52-year-old rapper, real name Michael Tyler, was arrested Sunday, July 31, and he is currently being held without bond. His charges include first-degree rape, domestic abuse battery (strangulation), false imprisonment, simple robbery, and simple criminal damage to property.  Just before midnight the night prior, on July 30, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies “responded to an area hospital in reference to a sexual assault. Detectives interviewed the...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
The Independent

Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money

A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
JACKSON, CA
Complex

Corrections Officer Allegedly Sold Male Inmates Keys to Women’s Holding Area for $1000, Facilitating Rape

Women incarcerated in Indiana were allegedly raped, assaulted, and harassed after a jailer sold access to their housing area for $1,000. The allegations have spurred multiple lawsuits, per a detailed report from Law & Crime, including one filed this week that alleges “not a single jail officer” intervened during the evening of Oct. 23 and the early hours of Oct. 24 of last year.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Murder#Guns#Violent Crime
Daily Mail

Missing Texas mom, 39, is found dead in the front passenger seat of her car at strip mall just four miles from home three weeks after doorbell cam filmed her rushing to her paralegal job without a cellphone or meds

The Texas mother-of-two who vanished three weeks ago after doorbell camera footage filmed her rushing out to work without her cellphone or medication has been found dead in the front passenger seat of her car at a strip mall four miles from her home. A security guard at a San...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Law & Crime

Man Sentenced to Prison for Beating 1-Year-Old to Death and Trying to Pin Blame on His Wheelchair-Bound Father

A 31-year-old Florida man will spend more than a decade behind bars for beating a 1-year-old child to death in 2020. Lee County Court Judge Robert J. Branning ordered Rolando Olivarez to serve a sentence of 15 years in a Florida Department of Corrections State Prison for killing the toddler, who died of blunt force trauma to the head, court documents reviewed by Law&Crime show.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Black Enterprise

Florida Sergeant Charged With Assault And Battery On Female Officer Who Tried To Stop Him From Using Excessive Force On A Suspect

BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported a Florida police officer was caught on video assaulting a female officer who interrupted him from using excessive force on a Black suspect. The officer, Christopher Pullease, has now been charged with assaulting his colleague while arresting the suspect. According to CNN, the police officer, a...
SUNRISE, FL
TheDailyBeast

Cops Fear California Teen Who Vanished From Graduation Party May Have Been Abducted

The disappearance of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, who vanished after an end-of-high-school party at a California campground early Saturday, has become an abduction investigation, officials said Tuesday.The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said they believe Kiely may have been abducted because they haven’t been able to locate her silver 2013 Honda CRV.Kiely was last seen at a massive party with about 200 to 300 kids and young adults at the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee, California, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Angela Musallam told The Daily Beast. Her mom, Lindsey Rodni Nieman, said Keily texted her at about 11:30 p.m. to say she was...
TRUCKEE, CA
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

He Confessed To Murdering His Entire Missing Family And Was Never Charged

By 1985, Carolyn and James Michael Brown had been married for ten years, as reported by the Charley Project. The couple was teachers in St Lucie, Florida, where they lived with their three children, 9-year-old Sheketah, 7-year-old Barry, and 2-year-old Brandon. In February of 1983, James was fired from his teaching job. Police reports indicate he beat Sheketah until she had welts and bruises because she spent 10 cents of her lunch money on a pencil at school. He was arrested for child abuse, pled guilty, and received 3 years of probation. His teaching license was revoked and he began working as a 4-H counselor.
TheDailyBeast

Ohio Parents Arrested for Hog-Tying 12-Year-Old Son for 10 Hours

A mother and step-father from Ohio have been arrested on child abuse felonies after police found a 12-year-old boy hog-tied in a hotel room the family was living in, according to court documents obtained by 13 ABC. Tabetha Sosnowicz and Jason Sosnowicz Sr. allegedly “had his wrists tied behind his back with white shoe strings, and his wrists were tied to his ankles,” and police found him on July 22 lying on the floor next to the bed. Police allege the boy was tied up for nearly 10 hours, from around 3 a.m. to when they found him around 12:30 p.m. The parents both told authorities they “normally” tied the child up “to keep him from accessing candy while they are asleep,” according to court documents. Two other children in the hotel room, a 14-year-old and a 6-year-old, were not tied up, court documents state. Both parents, who are expected to be in court Thursday, are being held in jail and are barred from having contact with the boy.Read it at 13 ABC
Bossip

Bossip

New York City, NY
43K+
Followers
5K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware–and completely unique.

 http://bossip.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy