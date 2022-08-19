Read full article on original website
Surprisingly Affordable Monmouth Home For Sale on 5 Plus Acres of Land
I was lucky enough to stumble across a real estate gem in Monmouth, Maine! The best part about this house is that it's under 200k! The current market isn't offering "affordable" houses right now. The house is listed by Rachel Davis by, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Masiello...
lcnme.com
Characters of the County: Nobleboro Entrepreneur Looks to Build a ‘Legacy’
Nobleboro entrepreneur Ben Davis is seeking to grow his businesses after taking first place on Greenlight Maine’s reality TV contest, winning $25,000 for his business OpBox. Davis is the middle of growing three businesses he cofounded and operates with his sister Emily Davis. They recently created a parent company called Even Keel, to start attracting investors.
The Best ‘Must Visit’ Apple Picking Orchards In Maine
Peak apple season runs from August to November and there are hundreds of orchards to visit across Maine. Apple picking is the perfect outdoor experience for the whole family, there is plenty of room at an apple orchard, and plenty of trees to everyone to enjoy. Maine has several orchards...
Facebook Event Incorrectly Claims Great State of Maine Airshow is Coming Next Month
Facebook users are getting excited after having seen an event page promoting the Great State of Maine Airshow in September. Unfortunately, even though the page claims to be the "official Event Page of the 2022 Air Show," it most definitely is not. The Great State of Maine Airshow has been...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMTW
Happy Wheels gets rolling at new location in Westbrook
WESTBROOK, Maine — A Maine classic is back in business. Happy Wheels welcomed skaters to its brand new location Saturday in Westbrook with a ribbon-cutting grand opening event. The original location in Portland closed down in late 2019, when the business was sold to a developer. The Derek Fitzgerald...
Cruise-In Nights Around Maine
Antique and classic cars, hot rods, and custom cars are unique, and you have the chance to check them out at a local cruise-in night. If you were looking for something to do this week, then plan on checking out one of these cruise-in nights this week. Have a great week!
WGME
River Jam festival brings together the community for a day of fun
Biddeford (WGME) -- The River Jam Festival returned to Biddeford this weekend. The event kicked off with music and dancing and of course plenty of activities for the kids. Several community groups set up stations while local vendors served festival goers. There were a number of unique offerings including horse...
Unknown Man’s Body Discovered at Lewiston’s Great Falls Over The Weekend
According to WABI TV 5, the body of an unidentified man was pulled from the Androscoggin River near Great Falls over the weekend. Lewiston Police report that that they received phone calls about a possible body floating in the river on Saturday afternoon. Police responded to the scene and were able to retrieve the body.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
What to do about ‘blueberry pigs’
Well, THAT was the week that WAS. Fun. Games. Music. Food. rowing races. triathlon. Historical reenactments. The week-long event called Schoonerfest was a smash. Every time you turned around last week, something was happening as Wiscasset hosted a second annual Schoonerfest. Beginning Thursday, there was music on several stages each from ‘60s rock and roll by the Two Salty Dogs to “Bygone ballads of Maine”.
mainebiz.biz
Years in the making, a $55M cold-storage facility breaks ground in Portland
A long-delayed project to create a cold-storage warehouse on Portland's waterfront was set to break ground Monday and head toward a February 2024 completion date. The project, which was approved by the Portland Planning Board in October 2020 and did not require a City Council vote, has an estimated cost of $55 million.
wgan.com
Happy Wheels is back, opening Saturday at their new location
WESTBROOK (WGME) – After closing their doors three years ago, Happy Wheels opened their new space in Westbrook on Saturday. A line wrapped around the building with about a hundred people waiting patiently to lace up their skates. The new building, much like the old, has the classic skating...
tornadopix.com
Take a Casco Bay Ferry boat to Pecs Island
Traveling has its advantages. Like sitting on the beach on a Saturday on Peaks Island, off Portland, Maine, eating lobster rolls, watching the sailboats, and enjoying the cool Atlantic breeze. Traveling has pain. Like Southwest which canceled your flight to Chicago on Saturday night, with no more flights available from...
travelawaits.com
9 Fantastic Experiences In Beautiful Kennebunk, Maine
A piece of quintessential Maine vacation includes beachy vibes, great food, antiquing, and, at the end of the day, glamping — a little luxurious camping spot to rest your head. Beautiful Kennebunk, Maine, is an enjoyable spot to relax and enjoy a quiet getaway stay. You may hear Kennebunk...
Watch Hot Air Balloon Make Unexpected Landing at a Gas Station in Lewiston, Maine
It was a big weekend in Lewiston with the 28th Annual Great Falls Balloon Festival in Lewiston and Auburn. Every year hundreds of people come out early in the morning to watch hot air balloons launch into the sky from Simard-Payne Memorial Park and soar over the skies of the twin cities. That is if they are able to stay in the air.
ngxchange.org
For the love of dogs
One of the things I love about the Lower Village here in New Gloucester is how many people get the opportunity to walk their dogs both on the road, and on the trail. I admit that many of those individuals may not love walking by our home where our dog, Willow, has become the best alert dog of every dog, person, car, and leaf that blows by our house. I’m certain she even knows when a speck of dust rolls by the window if things have gotten too quiet around here.
If You Love Philly Cheesesteaks, Richie Ribeye’s Coming to Westbrook This Week
How perfect, I've been craving a Philly Cheesesteak!. If you love these guys in their Biddeford and Old Orchard Beach location, well you'll love them in Westbrook. Get excited!. TUESDAY, AUGUST 23. 652 MAIN STREET WESTBROOK. This bad boy could be yours!. They have been working on some milkshakes too...
Charming Beach House for Sale in Saco, Maine, Just Steps Away From Ocean, Fully Turnkey With Private Beach
It’s a dream for many to be able to live right on the water. Luckily for many people in Maine, that dream can be a reality. Whether it’s on the coast, on one of our many lakes, or resting on a pond, our state offers plenty of opportunities to enjoy water views from the privacy of your own home.
Pineland Farms Corn Maze in New Gloucester, Maine, is Now Open
Pineland Farms is a 5,000-acre working farm that welcomes visitors for many of its activities and educational programs. Its mission is to "provide a productive and educational venue that enriches the community by demonstrating responsible farming techniques, offering educational opportunities, and encouraging a healthy lifestyle through recreation." One of their...
NECN
PHOTOS: Pan-Asian Cuisine at Kittery Foreside's Anju Noodle Bar
Kittery Foreside, especially Wallingford Square, is one of those neighborhoods that food lovers will absolutely adore, and Anju Noodle Bar helps lead the way with its reasonably priced dishes, wide variety of beverages and friendly overall vibe. 9 photos. 1/9. 2/9. 3/9. 4/9. 5/9. 6/9. 7/9. 8/9. 9/9.
Maine Pizza Place Picked As One Of The Ten Best In The U.S.
If you are a foodie, put this pizza on your list for that next Maine road trip!. BabbleTop is the go-to source for all food lovers. They highlight Top 10 lists on all the biggest food topics, food brands, restaurants, fast food, snack foods, sodas, drinks, nostalgic brands, forgotten menu items, food shows, food tv personalities, popular chefs, and more.
