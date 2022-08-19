ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
102.9 WBLM

lcnme.com

Characters of the County: Nobleboro Entrepreneur Looks to Build a ‘Legacy’

Nobleboro entrepreneur Ben Davis is seeking to grow his businesses after taking first place on Greenlight Maine’s reality TV contest, winning $25,000 for his business OpBox. Davis is the middle of growing three businesses he cofounded and operates with his sister Emily Davis. They recently created a parent company called Even Keel, to start attracting investors.
NOBLEBORO, ME
WMTW

Happy Wheels gets rolling at new location in Westbrook

WESTBROOK, Maine — A Maine classic is back in business. Happy Wheels welcomed skaters to its brand new location Saturday in Westbrook with a ribbon-cutting grand opening event. The original location in Portland closed down in late 2019, when the business was sold to a developer. The Derek Fitzgerald...
The Maine Writer

Cruise-In Nights Around Maine

Antique and classic cars, hot rods, and custom cars are unique, and you have the chance to check them out at a local cruise-in night. If you were looking for something to do this week, then plan on checking out one of these cruise-in nights this week. Have a great week!
MAINE STATE
WGME

River Jam festival brings together the community for a day of fun

Biddeford (WGME) -- The River Jam Festival returned to Biddeford this weekend. The event kicked off with music and dancing and of course plenty of activities for the kids. Several community groups set up stations while local vendors served festival goers. There were a number of unique offerings including horse...
BIDDEFORD, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

What to do about ‘blueberry pigs’

Well, THAT was the week that WAS. Fun. Games. Music. Food. rowing races. triathlon. Historical reenactments. The week-long event called Schoonerfest was a smash. Every time you turned around last week, something was happening as Wiscasset hosted a second annual Schoonerfest. Beginning Thursday, there was music on several stages each from ‘60s rock and roll by the Two Salty Dogs to “Bygone ballads of Maine”.
WISCASSET, ME
mainebiz.biz

Years in the making, a $55M cold-storage facility breaks ground in Portland

A long-delayed project to create a cold-storage warehouse on Portland's waterfront was set to break ground Monday and head toward a February 2024 completion date. The project, which was approved by the Portland Planning Board in October 2020 and did not require a City Council vote, has an estimated cost of $55 million.
PORTLAND, ME
wgan.com

Happy Wheels is back, opening Saturday at their new location

WESTBROOK (WGME) – After closing their doors three years ago, Happy Wheels opened their new space in Westbrook on Saturday. A line wrapped around the building with about a hundred people waiting patiently to lace up their skates. The new building, much like the old, has the classic skating...
WESTBROOK, ME
tornadopix.com

Take a Casco Bay Ferry boat to Pecs Island

Traveling has its advantages. Like sitting on the beach on a Saturday on Peaks Island, off Portland, Maine, eating lobster rolls, watching the sailboats, and enjoying the cool Atlantic breeze. Traveling has pain. Like Southwest which canceled your flight to Chicago on Saturday night, with no more flights available from...
PORTLAND, ME
travelawaits.com

9 Fantastic Experiences In Beautiful Kennebunk, Maine

A piece of quintessential Maine vacation includes beachy vibes, great food, antiquing, and, at the end of the day, glamping — a little luxurious camping spot to rest your head. Beautiful Kennebunk, Maine, is an enjoyable spot to relax and enjoy a quiet getaway stay. You may hear Kennebunk...
KENNEBUNK, ME
ngxchange.org

For the love of dogs

One of the things I love about the Lower Village here in New Gloucester is how many people get the opportunity to walk their dogs both on the road, and on the trail. I admit that many of those individuals may not love walking by our home where our dog, Willow, has become the best alert dog of every dog, person, car, and leaf that blows by our house. I’m certain she even knows when a speck of dust rolls by the window if things have gotten too quiet around here.
NEW GLOUCESTER, ME
Pineland Farms Corn Maze in New Gloucester, Maine, is Now Open

Pineland Farms is a 5,000-acre working farm that welcomes visitors for many of its activities and educational programs. Its mission is to "provide a productive and educational venue that enriches the community by demonstrating responsible farming techniques, offering educational opportunities, and encouraging a healthy lifestyle through recreation." One of their...
NEW GLOUCESTER, ME
NECN

PHOTOS: Pan-Asian Cuisine at Kittery Foreside's Anju Noodle Bar

Kittery Foreside, especially Wallingford Square, is one of those neighborhoods that food lovers will absolutely adore, and Anju Noodle Bar helps lead the way with its reasonably priced dishes, wide variety of beverages and friendly overall vibe. 9 photos. 1/9. 2/9. 3/9. 4/9. 5/9. 6/9. 7/9. 8/9. 9/9.
Maine Pizza Place Picked As One Of The Ten Best In The U.S.

If you are a foodie, put this pizza on your list for that next Maine road trip!. BabbleTop is the go-to source for all food lovers. They highlight Top 10 lists on all the biggest food topics, food brands, restaurants, fast food, snack foods, sodas, drinks, nostalgic brands, forgotten menu items, food shows, food tv personalities, popular chefs, and more.
PORTLAND, ME
