ksro.com
New Gas Stations Bans Could Come Soon to Santa Rosa and Windsor
Santa Rosa and Windsor are considering banning the construction of new gas stations within city limits. If the bans are passed in the next few weeks, the two cities would join Petaluma, Rohnert Park, Sebastopol and Cotati. Petaluma was the first city in Sonoma County and likely in the entire country to ban the construction of new gas stations. And, that happened just last year. There are 138 active gas stations in Sonoma County.
Fallen oak tree leaves East Bay residents trapped in their neighborhood
EL SOBRANTE -- Angry, frustrated, tired -- those were the reaction from the roughly 90 families in El Sobrante who were cut off for seven hours Sunday after a downed tree blocked the only way in and out of their community.It's called the Pinole Shores community and Rancho Road is the only access road.Contra Costa County Authorities said just after 2 p.m. Sunday, a dead oak tree snapped and landed on some power lines, blocking the street. Crews had to wait for PG&E to deactivate the lines before they could remove the tree."I'm just sad cuz I can't get home,"...
Northern California water park temporarily closed after $300,000 fire
Velocity Island Park, which bills itself as "Northern California's Premier Cable Park," is closed after a fire Saturday.
news24-680.com
Toppled Oak Isolates Rancho Road Neighborhood Sunday
More than 40 homes and their residents remain cut off and almost totally isolated after a substantial Oak tree came down Sunday, bringing a tangle of wires down with it. Rancho Road in El Sobrante remains closed off at this hour (6:15p.m.) – hours after it fell with a crack at 2:28 p.m.
Body found in lake 'more than likely' missing Tahoe teen, says Nevada County Sheriff
Volunteer diving team, Adventures With Purpose, has likely found the missing teen’s body and the car she was driving the night of her disappearance, a silver 2013 Honda CRV.
Bay Area school district rescinds mask mandate after sending 4-year-old home for not having mask on
This move comes after a four-year-old boy without a mask on was told he couldn't stay at school.
KTVU FOX 2
North Bay water agencies promote conservation during the heat spell
MARIN, Calif. - The recent hot spell that has hit the Bay Area has magnified the need for one of our most precious resources: water. Whether it’s used for keeping a lawn healthy and green, or for staying hydrated while out in the sun, water in the Bay Area is a resource that is no longer as abundant as it used to be. Drought may become a persistent problem, according to Greg Schwartz, a professor of geography and environmental studies.
ksro.com
Burglar Arrested at Cal West Rentals in Petaluma
A 36-year-old man was arrested after being found inside a closed business in Petaluma. On Friday night, an alarm went off at Cal West Rentals at 1300 Petaluma Boulevard North. Officers arrived on scene and located Anthony Ray Smith of Petaluma inside. Smith was arrested and booked into the Sonoma County Jail for Burglary and Violation of Probation. Police credit the alarm along with their response for Smith’s apprehension and urge business owners to use such alarm systems.
SFGate
Report identifies Bay Area's most segregated neighborhoods
A new report by the Bay Area Equity Atlas says 10 percent of the region's census tracts are segregated "areas of white wealth." The report, posted online July 27, analyzes all of the region's 1,572 U.S. Census tracts by race and income in order to quantify areas of high segregation.
santarosahistory.com
ROAD TO THE MALL: THE CHOSEN ONE
There were two Santa Rosas in the early 1970s but unfortunately, the Press Democrat opted to only write about one of them. The newspaper loved to showcase news about their reborn city. Ever since the 1906 earthquake, editors had touted Santa Rosa as a true (but unappreciated!) Bay Area metropolis which would someday bloom into greatness. Now work was wrapping up on the urban renewal projects directly south and east of Courthouse Square. Contractor vans and pickups still crowded parking spots but the tall office buildings with banks on the ground floor showed how much progress had been made in the 1960s. Our city hall complex, with its elaborate water feature in the courtyard and unadorned concrete walls so pure white you had to squint in bright sun, boldly said this was as modern a city as could be found anywhere. Why, if you didn’t know any better it would be easy to imagine all this wonderfulness was in Topeka or Schenectady or any of a hundred other cities.
Woman delivers baby on Bay Area freeway
A woman gave birth on a Bay Area freeway on Saturday, according to a statement from Benicia Fire Department.
‘Not one pothole!’ Repaving project in Bernal Heights leaves some neighbors baffled
Ellsworth Street in Bernal Heights is receiving a grinding and repaving project to fix a few cracks in the street – and some neighbors aren’t too happy about it, calling the project a waste of money and an example of bad governance. The roadwork project involves tearing up...
northbaystageandscreen.com
North Bay playwright inspired by Petaluma homeless encampment
For many people, when they drive past a homeless encampment or encounter a hungry person asking for spare cash, they quickly choose from a very short list of actions: looking the other way, offering help, writing letters to public officials or making a mental note to “do something” in the future.
pioneerpublishers.com
Contra Costa nonprofit Opportunity Junction opens recruitment for job training programs
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (August 20, 2022) — Nonprofit organization Opportunity Junction (OJ) is actively accepting applications for its workforce development programs’ September classes. The Administrative Careers Training (ACT) and Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) courses will be offered in person at no cost for low-income motivated job seekers...
Where to pick apples in the Bay Area and Northern California
This was the best Golden Delicious apple I have ever tasted.
marinmommies.com
The Bay Area Pignic Returns to Marin Humane August 28
Attention all guinea pig owners — the Bay Area Pignic returns to Marin Humane in Novato on Sunday, August 28! Join other guinea pigs and their pet parents for a fun-filled gathering from 10 am to 2 pm. Grab some lunch, pack up your piggies, and head to the...
Woman gives birth on I-680 freeway in Benicia
BENICIA -- A woman gave birth on a North Bay freeway on Saturday evening, the Benicia fire department announced on Sunday.Fire paramedics responded to reports of a woman in labor in a car driving northbound on Interstate 680 near Lake Herman Road.On the scene, fire officials said they found the woman "in active labor with a complicated presentation" at 6:18 p.m.First responders delivered the baby, gave post-delivery care and transported the mother and her child to a local hospital. Both appeared to be "doing well" at the hospital after arrival, the fire department said.
ksro.com
Six Arrested, 46 Cited at Santa Rosa Checkpoint
Santa Rosa police had a busy Saturday night and early Sunday morning at a DUI checkpoint at Stony Point Road and Stony Circle. Six people were arrested and 46 were cited for vehicle infractions. Three drivers were arrested on suspicion of being drunk behind the wheel, one passenger was arrested for allegedly having an open container of alcohol, and two more drivers were arrested on outstanding warrants. Forty-two people were cited for driving without a license, and four were cited for driving on a suspended or revoked license. More than 770 vehicles passed through the DUI checkpoint in six hours.
Neighbors push back against local park development
Some neighbors took issue Wednesday with official plans to convert a vacant lot in Santa Rosa's Roseland neighborhood into a local park. The meeting was held to assure every possible impact is included in an Environmental Impact Report. The city opted to shift course after threats of legal challenges to a previous assessment that said adding formal trails, signs, a play area, a restroom, parking and other amenities would not cause irreparable environmental harm. One neighbor, who declined to identify herself, told city officials she'd spent decades attending meetings and thought leaving the twenty-acre lot undeveloped was settled. "And now all of the sudden it's totally changed,” she said. “I'm kind...
Person in critical condition after being rescued at Ocean Beach
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A person is in critical condition after being rescued Monday morning by the San Francisco Fire Department, according to a tweet from SFFD. The rescue took place at the Great Highway at Wawona when surfers rescued a subject in the surf zone. SFFD rescue swimmers and paramedics provided advanced life support […]
