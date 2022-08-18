ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Miami Valley health leaders predict COVID-19 cases are plateauing

By Caroline Morse
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1upagz_0hNTDK8v00

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Most of Ohio’s 88 counties remain in high or medium incidence levels for COVID-19 cases. Some Miami Valley health leaders believe cases will start to plateau or we could see another slight surge as kids return to school.

“It does appear that the most recent spike is plateauing or even on the way down,” said Miami Valley Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Roberto Colon.

Ohio’s on the decline for new COVID-19 cases

With three counties in the Miami Valley returning to medium community spread, local health leaders are optimistic that cases have started to trend downwards. Clark County Combined Health District Health Commissioner Charles Patterson said keeping activities outdoors has protected many Ohioans.

“Because there’s so much outdoor activity, that’s why we’ve seen a slow growth and looks like we’re about to plateau,” said Patterson. “But we haven’t seen that sharp upturn and sharp downturn especially because it happened in the summer months.”

Dr. Colon believes we may experience a slight bump in COVID-cases as students return to the classroom. But overall, he remains optimistic for the 2022 school year.

“We are likely going to see some of these pockets increase activity like schools or school systems,” said Dr. Colon. “Maybe within a classroom, multiple people being infected or a school will have a significant number of kids and teachers, but it is unlikely going to lead to a widespread community transmission that’s going to get us into serious trouble again.”

Director says CDC must ‘do better’ after review of COVID-19 response

According to the CDC, Champaign, Clark and Miami counties went from “high” last week to “medium”. Butler, Darke, Greene, Montgomery, Preble and Warren counties remained at a “high” coronavirus level.

For residents in high community spread areas, the CDC recommends masking indoors regardless of vaccination status. Public Health — Dayton & Montgomery County just recommended masking for Dayton Public Schools as well.

WDTN

“Driven By Hope” Car Show is Cruising into Miami Valley

DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – Start your engines! The “Driven By Hope” Countryside Cruise and Car Show is quickly approaching. Hosted by Jeff Schmitt Auto Group at its Chevrolet of Beavercreek location, the event is welcome to all makes and models, and even for those without fancy cars! Jay Schmitt and Michael DiGiorgio join us in the studio to share the details on this Car Show for a Cause.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Beavercreek bakery closes, moves to Centerville

RachelBakes & Co will reopen at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1. After almost five years in Beavercreek, RachelBakes & Co has closed its doors to move to the Cross Pointe Shopping Center in Centerville. According to a post on their Facebook page, the bakery will reopen at 10 a.m. Thursday,...
BEAVERCREEK, OH
