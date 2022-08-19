Read full article on original website
Six Arrested, 46 Cited at Santa Rosa Checkpoint
Santa Rosa police had a busy Saturday night and early Sunday morning at a DUI checkpoint at Stony Point Road and Stony Circle. Six people were arrested and 46 were cited for vehicle infractions. Three drivers were arrested on suspicion of being drunk behind the wheel, one passenger was arrested for allegedly having an open container of alcohol, and two more drivers were arrested on outstanding warrants. Forty-two people were cited for driving without a license, and four were cited for driving on a suspended or revoked license. More than 770 vehicles passed through the DUI checkpoint in six hours.
Petaluma Police Make Five DUI Arrests Friday Night
Five DUI arrests were made by Petaluma Police last Friday night. The most notable involved a driver on Frates Road who was driving on all four rims. A witness called it in saying the car was swerving all over the road going about 12 MPH. Officers found the car on Ely Road at Juliet Drive and contacted 21-year-old Eli Alfaro. They determined he was driving under the influence and that his car might have struck a raised curb. Officers checked the area but could not locate where Alfaro may have crashed. If anyone locates recent damage to a vehicle or road structure between Lakeville Highway and Ely Road, please contact the Petaluma Police Department. The other four DUI drivers were stopped for vehicle code violations, determined to be DUI, and also arrested.
Santa Rosa Scooter Rider Arrested for Gun and Drug Possession
A scooter rider in Santa Rosa has been arrested after being found with a handgun and cocaine. On Friday evening, an officer stopped a man who was riding a motorized scooter which failed to stop at the stop sign on West Avenue and South Avenue. While talking with the man, 27-year-old Martin Ponce Jr., the officer decided to search him for weapons. The officer found a loaded 9mm handgun (which was registered to Ponce) and several grams of cocaine. Ponce was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possessing a controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm, and carrying a loaded firearm in public.
Petaluma Traffic Stop Leads to Discovery of Ghost Gun
Petaluma Police have arrested a man for possessing a Ghost Gun. On Saturday night, an officer pulled over a vehicle for multiple code violations on the 700 block of East Washington Street. After identifying the driver, 46-year-old Mark Offerman, the officer discovered he was on probation and conducted a search of the car. An unloaded handgun with no identifying marks was found under the driver’s seat and a loaded magazine for the handgun was found near the center console. Offerman was arrested for a concealed firearm in a vehicle and possession of an unregistered firearm.
Man Arrested in Santa Rosa for Possession of a Ghost Gun
Santa Rosa police found a Ghost Gun during a traffic stop on the 2100 block of Jennings Avenue. On Saturday evening, officers pulled over Kevin Joan Florencio Heredia. The 20-year-old said he did not have a driver’s license and then admitted that he was in possession of a handgun. Officers found a 9mm un-serialized handgun which had a loaded magazine, but no round in the chamber. Florencio Heredia was arrested for possession of an unregistered loaded firearm and possession of loaded firearm in a vehicle.
Burglar Arrested at Cal West Rentals in Petaluma
A 36-year-old man was arrested after being found inside a closed business in Petaluma. On Friday night, an alarm went off at Cal West Rentals at 1300 Petaluma Boulevard North. Officers arrived on scene and located Anthony Ray Smith of Petaluma inside. Smith was arrested and booked into the Sonoma County Jail for Burglary and Violation of Probation. Police credit the alarm along with their response for Smith’s apprehension and urge business owners to use such alarm systems.
One Arrested in Deadly Stabbing in Petaluma
A 19-year-old man is behind bars on suspicion of murder following a deadly stabbing in Petaluma. Christopher Hopkins was arrested Sunday morning, after police found a man dead inside a home. The victim had been stabbed several times. Hopkins was at the home when police arrived to check on the victim. The motive is not clear, but the Petaluma Police Department doesn’t believe there are any other suspects.
Sheriff Essick: More Footage in Deputy Shooting Coming
All of the body camera footage involving a deputy killing an immigrant farmworker will be released soon. Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick told the Press Democrat that he is working to get all the footage involving the shooting death of David Pelaez-Chavez released within the next two weeks. He did warn it might take longer due to one staff member working on redactions due to budget constraints. Essick called it a “terrible situation” but defended his deputies, saying they were “doing the best they can with their limited Spanish speaking ability to communicate with Pelaez-Chavez. They were acting in a way that to me seems like they were trying to de-escalate the situation.” About a week ago, the sheriff’s office released an 11-minute, 37-second video including about six minutes of footage from the body cameras of deputies. Officials estimate that there is more than 2.5 hours of footage.
New Gas Stations Bans Could Come Soon to Santa Rosa and Windsor
Santa Rosa and Windsor are considering banning the construction of new gas stations within city limits. If the bans are passed in the next few weeks, the two cities would join Petaluma, Rohnert Park, Sebastopol and Cotati. Petaluma was the first city in Sonoma County and likely in the entire country to ban the construction of new gas stations. And, that happened just last year. There are 138 active gas stations in Sonoma County.
Santa Rosa man sentenced to 16 years after 2 friends overdose on meth
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - A Santa Rosa man who operated a drug house has been sentenced to 16 years in state prison after two men died from overdoses as a result of ingesting narcotics at his residence, the Sonoma County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday. Toby Rosa, 50, was found...
