Brenham, TX

kwhi.com

BURTON WOMAN CHARGED WITH CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

A Burton woman was arrested Friday on a Criminal Mischief charge. Brenham Police report that Friday evening at 6:40 Officer Morong responded to the 2200 block of South Market Street in reference to a disturbance. After investigation, Nikki Monique Andrade, 29 of Burton, was taken into custody for Criminal Mischief between $100 and $750 for damaged she caused to property at the location.
BURTON, TX
kwhi.com

THREE PEOPLE ARRESTED OVER WEEKEND

Three people were arrested over the weekend in separate incidents after traffic stops. Brenham Police report that Saturday evening at 6:35, Cpl. Jimmy Ha effected on a traffic stop in the 500 block of Highway 290 West for a license plate violation. After investigation and a consensual search of the vehicle, Eric Jay McCourt, 48 of Clifton was taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana, less than 2 oz. and transported to the Washington County Jail.
BRENHAM, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

PRECINCT 5 DEPUTIES TAKE THREE MORE INTOXICATED DRIVERS OFF THE STREETS

On August 20, 2022, A Deputy made a traffic stop at 7900 FM 1488. The female driver, identified as Shana Leann Torres, showed signs of intoxication and was arrested for DWI. The female was taken to the Montgomery County Jail. ***********************************************************************************************************************************. On August 20, 2022, A Deputy made a traffic...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
wtaw.com

Bryan Man Who Admits To Murder In Harris County Then Admits To Strangling A Former Girlfriend In Brazos County

A Bryan man originally accused of capital murder in Harris County enters a plea agreement where he admits to murder and is sentenced to 40 years. After that, 25 year old Joshua Wortham enters a plea agreement with the Brazos County district attorney’s office where he receives the maximum punishment of ten years for strangling and striking a former girlfriend in April of last year.
BRYAN, TX
Brenham, TX
kwhi.com

BRYAN MAN SENTENCED TO 10 YEARS FOR STRANGULATION

A Bryan man was sentenced last week to 10 years in prison for Assault Family Violence by Strangulation. 25-year-old Joshua Wortham received the maximum sentence for the incident in April 2021, in which he was accused of striking and strangling a woman during an argument. The offense occurred after Wortham...
BRYAN, TX
wtaw.com

Local Drivers Arrested For DWI With Prior Convictions

A College Station man is arrested for the second time this year for DWI with two prior convictions. Tuesday night, College Station police responded to a witness report of a car running a red light then crashing through the gates of an electrical substation at Harvey Mitchell and Rio Grande. According to the CSPD arrest report, the car was still running and was in drive. The officer turned off the engine, got the keys, and two other officers removed the driver. The driver told officers he intended to go inside the substation that is shared by BTU and College Station Utilities. A BTU spokeswoman says there was no damage to the electrical system and no power outages. There was significant damage to the entry gates. The driver, 32 year old Jeremy Ashton Smith, was also charged with criminal mischief. As of Friday morning, Smith remains jailed in lieu of bonds totaling $12,000 dollars. Formal charges remain pending against Smith from a DWI arrest on January 22.
kwhi.com

DIME BOX WOMAN ARRESTED FOR HINDERING APPREHENSION

A Dime Box woman has been arrested in connection with a shooting incident that left a suspect dead and put a Lee County Sheriff’s Deputy in the hospital. 51-year-old Mary Vega of Dime Box was charged with Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution. The charge stems from a case that occurred...
DIME BOX, TX
KBTX.com

Highway 6 reopens following rollover crash in Navasota

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - 9:00 P.M. UPDATE: Highway 6 has reopened following a rollover crash Sunday night in Navasota. According to the Navasota Examiner, the crash happened near the new HealthPoint building between Stacey Street and Neal Street. Multiple injuries were reported.
NAVASOTA, TX
KHOU

4 men charged with 2020 shooting deaths of Fort Bend County brothers

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Four young men were arrested and charged in the 2020 shooting deaths of two Fresno brothers, the Fort Bend County sheriff said Friday. Devin and Jonathan Massey were inside a vehicle parked in their driveway when they were gunned down a couple of weeks before Christmas. Their friend was also shot but he survived.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 8/12/2022

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 8-19-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 08-19-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

GIDDINGS ISD RESPONDS TO GUN INCIDENT ON CAMPUS THIS (FRIDAY) MORNING

Giddings ISD Superintendent Roger Dees sent out a letter to parents after a student was caught with what turned out to be a BB gun that was brought onto the Giddings Intermediate School campus this (Friday) morning. The letter from Dees, which is also posted on the Giddings ISD Facebook...
GIDDINGS, TX
kwhi.com

HOUSTON WOMAN ARRESTED AFTER TRAFFIC STOP

A Houston Woman was arrested Tuesday after a traffic stop. Brenham Police report that Tuesday evening at 6:55, Officer Tina Bruno conducted a traffic stop in the 900 block of Highway 290 West for a vehicle violation. The passenger, Jazmine Danila Malicoat, 24 of Houston, was placed under arrest for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana less than 2 Oz. Malicoat was transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.

