WGMD Radio
Seaford Chosen for Chemical Company’s Expansion
Seaford gets the Royale treatment. The Royale Group, a collection of specialty chemicals companies, plans to expand its Delaware presence by purchasing an underutilized building, the former BASF Polymer plant on Industrial Park Boulevard, now owned by Delmarva Central Railroad. The Delaware Prosperity Partnership assisted Royale with its relocation from New Jersey to a New Castle County facility in 2020.
Cape Gazette
Affordable rental program closer to a vote
An amended Sussex County affordably priced rental unit program is close to being voted on by county council. At council’s Aug. 9 meeting, assistant county attorney Vince Robertson solicited input from council and presented proposed changes. He said a draft of the ordinance reflecting possible amendments would be presented to council at its Tuesday, Aug. 23 meeting followed by a vote at a future meeting.
The Royale Group to expand with $2 million Seaford site
Just two years after moving its operations from New Jersey to Delaware, The Royale Group has announced it will double down on the First State with a new facility in Seaford. The $2.35 million expansion is expected to create 29 jobs in Southern Delaware. The Royale Group is a collection of specialty chemical companies that manufacture, formulate and distribute chemicals. ... Read More
WGMD Radio
Here’s What’s Ahead for Sussex Co. Council
Sussex County Council returns to session this morning and this afternoon in Georgetown (Tue. Aug. 23rd). Council members begin at 10 a.m. with several departmental reports, and grant requests. Public hearings on three conditional use applications begin at 1:30 p.m.
delawarepublic.org
Food Bank of Delaware gets ready to start construction on new $34M bldg in Milford
The Food Bank of Delaware hopes to break ground on a new $34 million building soon. The goal is to start work on a facility in Milford in late September, located on West Liberty Way, just south of the Delaware Veterans Home and not too far from their current facility on Mattlind Way.
Cape Gazette
Village Center receives preliminary approval
It's been 15 years in the works, but a preliminary site plan for Village Center has been approved by Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission. Rezoning to B-1 neighborhood business district for the shopping complex in front of the Governors subdivision at the Kings Highway-Gills Neck Road intersection just outside Lewes city limits was approved by Sussex County Council in December 2016.
The Dispatch
Expansion Approved For Inlet Restaurant
BERLIN– An iconic Inlet restaurant will expand following approval from local officials last week. The Worcester County Board of License Commissioners (BLC) last week approved a request to expand the licensed premises at Harrison’s Harbor Watch. The restaurant will be adding patio and outdoor bar space. Attorney Joe...
WGMD Radio
Port of Salisbury Dredging Project will Move Forward
Thanks to a unique partnership between government at all levels, a dredging project at the Port of Salisbury is moving forward. Governor Hogan announced a new memorandum of understanding between Maryland Natural Resources, the Army Corps of Engineers, the City of Salisbury and Wicomico County, which will provide for 137,000 cubic yards of material dredged from the port.
delawarepublic.org
Longtime politician Richard Cordrey passes away
Former Delaware State Finance Director and longtime State Senator Richard Cordrey has died. Cordrey - from Millsboro - was 88-years-old. Cordrey had a long career in Delaware politics, serving First State residents for nearly three decades in Dover. He was first elected to the State House in 1970, serving one...
delawarepublic.org
Tent encampments and schools prepare for rising child homelessness as motel program ends
As more than 200 homeless Delaware families prepare for the end of a pandemic-era program that paid for them to live in motels, schools and homeless encampments are also readying for the shift. More than 200 families relying on the motel-based shelter program have less than two weeks to work...
WMDT.com
Police working to identify graffiti suspect in Rehoboth Beach area
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – Police in Rehoboth Beach are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection to several graffiti incidents in the area. The suspect (pictured above) is wanted in connection to seven separate graffiti incidents that took place between July 25th and August 11th. Police have been actively investigating the incidents and have been able to obtain photos from surveillance videos taken around the time of the incidents.
Cape Gazette
PRICE REDUCED~26483 MOUNT JOY RD-MILLSBORO
26483 Mount Joy Road, Millsboro, DE 19966 ~ Renovated inside and out. Are you looking for a move in ready home that has had all the updates to look visually appealing, but also has all brand-new major systems? Look no further then this 4 bedroom, 2 bath home on over 1/2 acre. High ceilings, open floor plan, new windows bring in extra lighting and more. Modern kitchen boast stainless steel appliances, all new cabinets and fixtures, large island for prep, and all open to the dining room and living room for the chef to be included while entertaining. Stick built 2 car insulated garage offers its own electric service. The following are all new roof, gutters, septic, drywall, electric, plumbing, new insulation and vapor barrier in the crawl space. Home has received its class C Certification. Beautifully landscaped, 10 X 20 front porch, private back porch overlooks the tree lined back yard, and more. Schedule your appointment today to view or stop by the Open House this Saturday!
WBOC
Ocean City Store Sells $250K Maryland Lottery Scratch-off Ticket
OCEAN CITY, Md. - One lucky Maryland Lottery player in Ocean City scored a $250,000 scratch-off win for the week ending Aug. 21. The $250,000 Gold Rush scratch-off ticket was sold at the ACME #0293, located at 9507 Coastal Highway in Ocean City, Maryland Lottery officials announced Monday. In all,...
clayconews.com
Driver and Vehicle sought in Fatal Hit And Run on U.S. 13 in Wicomico County, Maryland
SALISBURY, MD (August 20, 2022) – The Maryland State Police is reporting that MSP Troopers are searching for a commercial vehicle and operator believed to be involved in a fatal hit and run crash early Tuesday morning in Wicomico County. The victim is identified as Colin Henny Lin, 29,...
WBOC
Potential Plastic Bag Ban in Easton
EASTON, Md. - Voting, at the next town council meeting, will include the possible ban of single-use plastic bags. The town of Easton is close to banning single-use plastic bags. If passed, this would apply to places like grocery stores, convenience stores, service stations, and others. This would not apply...
WMDT.com
Watermelon Contest held at Sharptown Carnival
SHARPTOWN, Md. – Check out the Watermelon Eating Contest at the Sharptown Carnival, hosted by the one and only Watermelon Queen. Congrats to Josh from Harrington on winning the contest. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
tourcounsel.com
The Curious Ocean City Beach in Maryland
Ocean City, located in Maryland, has long been known as the premier family resort on the East Coast, for its many activities and events that concern every member of the family and also because it offers accommodations of all types and budgets. In summer, we have a 7-kilometer beach right in front of the Atlantic Ocean, where we can swim, surf, kite-fly, sandcastle, jog, and many other activities typical of the best beaches.
WMDT.com
Dorchester Co. families get pressing needs met ahead of new school year
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Monday, non-profit organizations and the Dorchester County Health Department helped families meet some of their most pressing needs ahead of the new school year. Back to School Community Partnership Event for Families. Through free school essentials like backpacks and notebooks, immunizations and COVID-19 vaccines, free haircuts...
Gold Alert Issued for Missing Delaware Man
HARTLY, DE – Delaware State Police Troop 3 is issuing a Gold Alert for 28-year-old...
