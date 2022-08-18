ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeville, DE

WGMD Radio

Seaford Chosen for Chemical Company’s Expansion

Seaford gets the Royale treatment. The Royale Group, a collection of specialty chemicals companies, plans to expand its Delaware presence by purchasing an underutilized building, the former BASF Polymer plant on Industrial Park Boulevard, now owned by Delmarva Central Railroad. The Delaware Prosperity Partnership assisted Royale with its relocation from New Jersey to a New Castle County facility in 2020.
SEAFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

Affordable rental program closer to a vote

An amended Sussex County affordably priced rental unit program is close to being voted on by county council. At council’s Aug. 9 meeting, assistant county attorney Vince Robertson solicited input from council and presented proposed changes. He said a draft of the ordinance reflecting possible amendments would be presented to council at its Tuesday, Aug. 23 meeting followed by a vote at a future meeting.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Delaware LIVE News

The Royale Group to expand with $2 million Seaford site

Just two years after moving its operations from New Jersey to Delaware, The Royale Group has announced it will double down on the First State with a new facility in Seaford.  The $2.35 million expansion is expected to create 29 jobs in Southern Delaware. The Royale Group is a collection of specialty chemical companies that manufacture, formulate and distribute chemicals.  ... Read More
SEAFORD, DE
WGMD Radio

Here’s What’s Ahead for Sussex Co. Council

Sussex County Council returns to session this morning and this afternoon in Georgetown (Tue. Aug. 23rd). Council members begin at 10 a.m. with several departmental reports, and grant requests. Public hearings on three conditional use applications begin at 1:30 p.m.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Village Center receives preliminary approval

It's been 15 years in the works, but a preliminary site plan for Village Center has been approved by Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission. Rezoning to B-1 neighborhood business district for the shopping complex in front of the Governors subdivision at the Kings Highway-Gills Neck Road intersection just outside Lewes city limits was approved by Sussex County Council in December 2016.
LEWES, DE
The Dispatch

Expansion Approved For Inlet Restaurant

BERLIN– An iconic Inlet restaurant will expand following approval from local officials last week. The Worcester County Board of License Commissioners (BLC) last week approved a request to expand the licensed premises at Harrison’s Harbor Watch. The restaurant will be adding patio and outdoor bar space. Attorney Joe...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
WGMD Radio

Port of Salisbury Dredging Project will Move Forward

Thanks to a unique partnership between government at all levels, a dredging project at the Port of Salisbury is moving forward. Governor Hogan announced a new memorandum of understanding between Maryland Natural Resources, the Army Corps of Engineers, the City of Salisbury and Wicomico County, which will provide for 137,000 cubic yards of material dredged from the port.
SALISBURY, MD
delawarepublic.org

Longtime politician Richard Cordrey passes away

Former Delaware State Finance Director and longtime State Senator Richard Cordrey has died. Cordrey - from Millsboro - was 88-years-old. Cordrey had a long career in Delaware politics, serving First State residents for nearly three decades in Dover. He was first elected to the State House in 1970, serving one...
DELAWARE STATE
WMDT.com

Police working to identify graffiti suspect in Rehoboth Beach area

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – Police in Rehoboth Beach are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection to several graffiti incidents in the area. The suspect (pictured above) is wanted in connection to seven separate graffiti incidents that took place between July 25th and August 11th. Police have been actively investigating the incidents and have been able to obtain photos from surveillance videos taken around the time of the incidents.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

MILLSBORO, DE
WBOC

Ocean City Store Sells $250K Maryland Lottery Scratch-off Ticket

OCEAN CITY, Md. - One lucky Maryland Lottery player in Ocean City scored a $250,000 scratch-off win for the week ending Aug. 21. The $250,000 Gold Rush scratch-off ticket was sold at the ACME #0293, located at 9507 Coastal Highway in Ocean City, Maryland Lottery officials announced Monday. In all,...
OCEAN CITY, MD
WBOC

Potential Plastic Bag Ban in Easton

EASTON, Md. - Voting, at the next town council meeting, will include the possible ban of single-use plastic bags. The town of Easton is close to banning single-use plastic bags. If passed, this would apply to places like grocery stores, convenience stores, service stations, and others. This would not apply...
EASTON, MD
WMDT.com

Watermelon Contest held at Sharptown Carnival

SHARPTOWN, Md. – Check out the Watermelon Eating Contest at the Sharptown Carnival, hosted by the one and only Watermelon Queen. Congrats to Josh from Harrington on winning the contest. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
SHARPTOWN, MD
tourcounsel.com

The Curious Ocean City Beach in Maryland

Ocean City, located in Maryland, has long been known as the premier family resort on the East Coast, for its many activities and events that concern every member of the family and also because it offers accommodations of all types and budgets. In summer, we have a 7-kilometer beach right in front of the Atlantic Ocean, where we can swim, surf, kite-fly, sandcastle, jog, and many other activities typical of the best beaches.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WMDT.com

Dorchester Co. families get pressing needs met ahead of new school year

CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Monday, non-profit organizations and the Dorchester County Health Department helped families meet some of their most pressing needs ahead of the new school year. Back to School Community Partnership Event for Families. Through free school essentials like backpacks and notebooks, immunizations and COVID-19 vaccines, free haircuts...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD

