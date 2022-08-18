Listen to the Augusta Broadway Singers as they celebrate the life of Richard Justice. Justice, who was a North Augusta resident, died of COVID-19 in 2020. The memorial concert will honor his impact on the CSRA arts community. The event will be held on Friday, Aug. 26 and Saturday, Aug. 27 at 7 p.m at the North Augusta Community Center. General admission tickets can be purchased online for $30 per person. To learn more, visit the Riverfront Theatre Company website.

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC ・ 19 HOURS AGO