Augusta, GA

WJBF

Events to showcase chefs, trains women entrepreneurs how to start businesses planned

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — A local organization is working to educate, elevate, and empower the community, especially those impacted by cancer and the underserved. Founder of “Servants With A Testimony, or S.W.A.T. Marquitta Rucker, joined weekend Good Morning Augusta anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk to talk about The Taste of Augusta and InfluenceHER. The Taste of Augusta […]
WJBF.com

Giving Local: Broken Outreach Ministries’ SWAG Gala

(Augusta, GA): Olivia sits down with Crystal Pearson from Broken Outreach Ministries to learn all about their upcoming SWAG Gala! This 1920s themed night will be held September 17th at Gracewood Manor. Proceeds will go toward the SWAG ministry.
WRDW-TV

After emergency, shelves are bare at local blood bank

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Due to a trauma Sunday night at a local hospital, Shepeard Community Blood Center is in urgent need of O positive and O negative blood donors. The shelves at the center are empty, and this could negatively impact patient care. All summer, the nonprofit blood bank...
wgac.com

Shepeard Blood Center Shelves are Empty

Shepeard Community Blood center has put out an urgent appeal for O positive and O negative blood donors. A trauma at one of the local hospitals last night has left shelves at the blood center empty. Shepeard Community Blood Center supplies all of the local hospitals with blood products, so...
WRDW-TV

Augusta community learns ways to bridge the gap, educate on racism

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A diverse group of people living in the CSRA gathered together at the Richmond County Municipal Building to learn how to better unite the community. Sponsored by the Augusta Jewish Museum, “Hope in Times of Hate” provided resources for the Augusta community. Today’s mission:...
Aiken Standard

Aiken Technical College reveals new logo and slogan

Aiken Technical College is starting off the new school year with a slightly new look. The school revealed its new logo on Tuesday, Aug. 16, during the annual school year kickoff event held for employees. "It is an exciting time for the college. Over the past 50 years, the college...
The Post and Courier

Weekly top residence sales for Aiken County July 22-28

This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com. According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for July 22-28. This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest. 55 Sunnyside Lane – $1,250,000. Aiken 29803. Neighborhood: AIKS7.
WRDW-TV

Are tiny homes Augusta’s answer for affordable housing?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Tiny homes as an affordable housing option have been a discussion in Augusta for years. This week, it’s a reality. Commissioners passed the ordinance, but that doesn’t mean just anybody will be able to build or even own a tiny home. The ordinance mainly...
Aiken Standard

Church celebrates anniversary, growth plans

Tabernacle Baptist Church, one of Augusta's largest congregations, had a Saturday gathering in Aiken to celebrate its 137th anniversary and its plans to expand its outreach to include an Aiken site. The church, with a reported membership of about 12,000, has bought acreage at 3960 Richland Avenue West, near Sam's...
The Post and Courier

CSRA Events: Living History Park, country music and trivia

Listen to the Augusta Broadway Singers as they celebrate the life of Richard Justice. Justice, who was a North Augusta resident, died of COVID-19 in 2020. The memorial concert will honor his impact on the CSRA arts community. The event will be held on Friday, Aug. 26 and Saturday, Aug. 27 at 7 p.m at the North Augusta Community Center. General admission tickets can be purchased online for $30 per person. To learn more, visit the Riverfront Theatre Company website.
Aiken Standard

Eight Aiken County ballots not counted in June primary

Eight Aiken County ballots that could have been counted weren't counted in the June primary. Howard Knapp, executive director of the South Carolina Election Commission, told the Aiken County legislative delegation Monday evening that an audit requested by the delegation had determined that eight provisional ballots weren't counted in the election.
WRDW-TV

Man dead after fight at Columbia County residence

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County deputies are on the scene of a death investigation at an Evans home that left one person dead. According to authorities, deputies were sent to investigate a report of a fight in progress at 2:18 p.m. Monday at 206 Evans Lake Drive. When deputies...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA

