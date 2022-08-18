Read full article on original website
Events to showcase chefs, trains women entrepreneurs how to start businesses planned
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — A local organization is working to educate, elevate, and empower the community, especially those impacted by cancer and the underserved. Founder of “Servants With A Testimony, or S.W.A.T. Marquitta Rucker, joined weekend Good Morning Augusta anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk to talk about The Taste of Augusta and InfluenceHER. The Taste of Augusta […]
Giving Local: Broken Outreach Ministries’ SWAG Gala
(Augusta, GA): Olivia sits down with Crystal Pearson from Broken Outreach Ministries to learn all about their upcoming SWAG Gala! This 1920s themed night will be held September 17th at Gracewood Manor. Proceeds will go toward the SWAG ministry.
Chronic Nuisance Enforcement Team addresses blighted properties in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Have you noticed any changes in your neighborhood? If so, it might be the result of targeted work against blight. One year ago, the city of Augusta passed an ordinance to crack down on it. The Richmond County Marshal's Office says work continues everyday, but there...
After emergency, shelves are bare at local blood bank
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Due to a trauma Sunday night at a local hospital, Shepeard Community Blood Center is in urgent need of O positive and O negative blood donors. The shelves at the center are empty, and this could negatively impact patient care. All summer, the nonprofit blood bank...
Shepeard Blood Center Shelves are Empty
Shepeard Community Blood center has put out an urgent appeal for O positive and O negative blood donors. A trauma at one of the local hospitals last night has left shelves at the blood center empty. Shepeard Community Blood Center supplies all of the local hospitals with blood products, so...
Augusta community learns ways to bridge the gap, educate on racism
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A diverse group of people living in the CSRA gathered together at the Richmond County Municipal Building to learn how to better unite the community. Sponsored by the Augusta Jewish Museum, “Hope in Times of Hate” provided resources for the Augusta community. Today’s mission:...
Aiken Technical College reveals new logo and slogan
Aiken Technical College is starting off the new school year with a slightly new look. The school revealed its new logo on Tuesday, Aug. 16, during the annual school year kickoff event held for employees. "It is an exciting time for the college. Over the past 50 years, the college...
City of Aiken says Project Pascalis lawsuit should be dismissed
The City of Aiken has argued that the lawsuit filed against it over Project Pascalis should be dismissed because the suit hasn't been timely filed and that the plaintiffs in the suit haven't acted ethically. Attorney Daniel Plyler filed an answer to the allegations contained in the suit and a...
Weekly top residence sales for Aiken County July 22-28
This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com. According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for July 22-28. This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest. 55 Sunnyside Lane – $1,250,000. Aiken 29803. Neighborhood: AIKS7.
Columbia County teacher let go after reported inappropriate contact with former student
Evans Middle School officials announced Monday that a teacher was relieved from duty after an investigation uncovered an "inappropriate conversation on social media with a former student."
Are tiny homes Augusta’s answer for affordable housing?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Tiny homes as an affordable housing option have been a discussion in Augusta for years. This week, it’s a reality. Commissioners passed the ordinance, but that doesn’t mean just anybody will be able to build or even own a tiny home. The ordinance mainly...
Church celebrates anniversary, growth plans
Tabernacle Baptist Church, one of Augusta's largest congregations, had a Saturday gathering in Aiken to celebrate its 137th anniversary and its plans to expand its outreach to include an Aiken site. The church, with a reported membership of about 12,000, has bought acreage at 3960 Richland Avenue West, near Sam's...
CSRA Events: Living History Park, country music and trivia
Listen to the Augusta Broadway Singers as they celebrate the life of Richard Justice. Justice, who was a North Augusta resident, died of COVID-19 in 2020. The memorial concert will honor his impact on the CSRA arts community. The event will be held on Friday, Aug. 26 and Saturday, Aug. 27 at 7 p.m at the North Augusta Community Center. General admission tickets can be purchased online for $30 per person. To learn more, visit the Riverfront Theatre Company website.
Eight Aiken County ballots not counted in June primary
Eight Aiken County ballots that could have been counted weren't counted in the June primary. Howard Knapp, executive director of the South Carolina Election Commission, told the Aiken County legislative delegation Monday evening that an audit requested by the delegation had determined that eight provisional ballots weren't counted in the election.
News 12 This Morning│ Top headlines for August 22
Two people are dead after shootings this weekend in Augusta. We have the details, plus, we’re following a major change of command on Ft. Gordon entered around cybersecurity. Here are your top headlines.
POLICE: Columbia County caregiver arrested after overpaying herself over $15 thousand
According to an incident report, 47-year-old Carol Ann Dixon, was the caregiver of a 73-year old disabled woman in Columbia County.
Man dead after fight at Columbia County residence
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County deputies are on the scene of a death investigation at an Evans home that left one person dead. According to authorities, deputies were sent to investigate a report of a fight in progress at 2:18 p.m. Monday at 206 Evans Lake Drive. When deputies...
Petition challenging Aiken's Project Pascalis could have major impact on project
The Do It Right Alliance's petition that could slow or stop the current plans for Project Pascalis has nearly 2,000 signatures. The alliance held a petition signing event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 13 at Woods Farm Market just off Silver Bluff Road. The event also featured a four-piece band and two food trucks (Lobster Dogs and Flanigan's Ice Cream).
UPDATE: Victim identified after deadly shooting at Tobacco Road convenience store
(AUGUSTA, GA) - UPDATE: The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has arrested and charged 61-year-old Donald Gross of Augusta for Murder and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime. The Sheriff's office identifies the victim as 48-year-old Samuel Jackson of Augusta. ---------- Investigators say one man has died...
Man wanted for taking stolen vehicles to scrap for money
Richmond County Sheriff's Office needs your help in locating a man who they say took stolen vehicles to Pull-A-Part and SA Recycling to sell for money.
