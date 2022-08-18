Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Louisiana child well-being rated second-worst in US, report says
LOUISIANA - A new report from The Annie E. Casey Foundation ranked Louisiana as the second-worst state in the country for child well-being in 2022. The AECF believes that the COVID-19 pandemic has worsened the well-being and mental health of children across the country, and Louisiana is no different. The...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Mississippi
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest deaths from COVID-19 in Mississippi using data from U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Nebraska
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest deaths from COVID-19 in Nebraska using data from U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in North Dakota
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest deaths from COVID-19 in North Dakota using data from U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KPVI Newschannel 6
Biggest sources of immigrants to Wisconsin
Stacker compiled a list of where people are moving from most to Wisconsin from the 2020 Census. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Biggest sources of immigrants to South Carolina
Stacker compiled a list of where people are moving from most to South Carolina from the 2020 Census. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Governor, first lady call on Georgians to help families in need
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp, First Lady Marty Kemp, Department of Human Services Commissioner Candice Broce, and Promise686 CEO Andy Cook are calling on Georgia residents to mobilize and engage in an online platform where generous Georgians can financially support or volunteer their time to meet the needs of vulnerable children. These children, and the families caring for them, face tangible needs such as clothing, cribs, diapers, car seats, laundry assistance and similar requests.
KPVI Newschannel 6
THC-infused products could get drivers in hot water
A month after the Minnesota Legislature legalized products containing small amounts of Delta-9 THC, the psychoactive substance found in marijuana, local law enforcement say they have not yet seen a corresponding increase in THC-intoxicated driving. As more local stores begin selling products infused with Delta-9 THC, it’s likely that local...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KPVI Newschannel 6
Top state conservation teacher to receive $1,000 Georgia Department of Natural Resources grant
SOCIAL CIRCLE — The Georgia Department of Natural Resources is offering a $1,000 grant to a kindergarten through fifth-grade public or private school teacher in the state who demonstrates exceptional energy and innovation in teaching life sciences. Science specialists covering those grade levels also can apply. The grant recipient...
KPVI Newschannel 6
4 die from COVID-19 in Northwest Indiana over past week
A three-week streak of no COVID-19 deaths in Northwest Indiana has come to an end. The Indiana Department of Health said four Lake County residents died because of the coronavirus over the past week, accounting for nearly one-seventh of the 29 COVID-19 deaths statewide. There still have been no COVID-19...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Possibility of misleading political texts raising concerns in Iowa after Kansas vote
On the eve of a contentious vote on a ballot amendment over abortion rights, anonymous text messages arrived on voters’ phones across Kansas. The message seemed clear enough, asserting: “Women in KS are losing their choice on reproductive rights. Voting YES on the amendment will give women a choice. Vote YES to protect women’s health.”
KPVI Newschannel 6
Report details threat to future Illinois taxpayers posed by excessive borrowing
(The Center Square) – A report shows the state of Illinois has one of the largest debt liabilities in the country. The American Legislative Exchange Council, or ALEC, released its annual State Bonded Obligations publication, which highlights the risks posed to taxpayers by excessive borrowing. State governments borrow for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KPVI Newschannel 6
Governor no longer needs glasses to look ahead
As Gov. Eric Holcomb nears the midpoint of his second and final term as Indiana's chief executive he's seeing everything much more clearly. The 54-year-old Republican recently underwent surgery to remove cataracts from both of his eyes and to improve his vision overall. As a result, Holcomb no longer requires...
KPVI Newschannel 6
As panhandling complaints grow, cities in St. Louis County tweak laws
DES PERES — Robert Fernandez challenged how communities across the region police panhandling when he won a lawsuit against St. Louis County last year. But he's learned firsthand this summer that many suburban St. Louis cities have opted to rethink — and not end — how they cite panhandlers.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Iowa gun rights amendment: What a ‘yes’ or ‘no’ vote could change
DES MOINES — Iowa voters on Nov. 8 will be asked to add language to the Iowa Constitution that states it is a “fundamental individual right” to keep and bear arms, and that any restraint on that right is invalid unless it meets the stringent demands of “strict scrutiny.”
KPVI Newschannel 6
Don Walton: Nebraska will take voter photo ID requirement to the ballot
Nebraskans will decide this November whether to approve a voter photo ID requirement in order to be eligible to participate in future elections. That decision will come at a time when former President Donald Trump and his closest associates and supporters continue to raise suspicions and doubts about the accuracy and veracity of 2020 presidential election results.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Counties with the most super commuters in Colorado
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most super commuters in Colorado using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KPVI Newschannel 6
PACT Act to offer resources to numerous Kansas veterans
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly recently shared resources and assistance for Kansas veterans impacted by the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act of 2022 (PACT Act), which was signed into law on Aug. 1. The PACT Act provides health care and benefits...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Cozy camping: Nine Nebraska state parks where you can find some peace and quiet
Most people want to get away from everything when they go camping, says Nebraska Game and Parks Commission's Suzanne Schmidt. Many state parks are busy, with lots to see and do. But there are plenty of quieter ones, too, that typically aren't as packed with visitors. When Schmidt was compiling...
KPVI Newschannel 6
To chase or not to chase: Idaho officers talk police chases after deadly pursuit
In February, on a Meridian road near Carl’s Jr., a silver Subaru chased by police ran a red light and collided with a black Honda, leaving the back metal of the Honda ripped open, according to police records. Both drivers survived. But six months later, Caldwell man Ruben Garcia...
Comments / 0