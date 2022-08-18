Read full article on original website
Related
Boy, one, drowns after falling headfirst into bucket as brothers battled to save him while mum was at market
A BABY boy has drowned after falling into a bucket headfirst while his mum was out at a market, police say. Ryan Gabriel Moreira Vieira, who was just 15 months old, was left at home with his two brothers in El Salvador, Brazil, when he tripped, according to authorities. It's...
Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money
A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
Florida college student driving with girlfriend in Alabama wilderness is killed by woman posing as stranded motorist, officials say
A Florida college student exploring the Alabama wilderness with his girlfriend was fatally wounded during a shootout with a would-be robber who appeared to be living with others in the woods, authorities said. Adam Simjee, 22, was shot to death in the Talladega National Forest near popular Cheaha State Park...
Swingers Trailer Park Opens In Louisiana: “Bring Your House, Share Your Spouse”
I feel like if you live anywhere besides the South, you always hear horror stories about the whole region. And if you are one of those people, some of the claims are very valid. I mean you’re always reading some crazy stuff about a “Florida man” in the news, and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baby Discovered Buried in Backyard of Incestuous Parents: Police
Police believe the infant was allegedly killed last Thanksgiving and have not released the age or gender.
natureworldnews.com
Kitten with Two Heads Born in Arkansas Due to Rare Genetic Mutation
A kitten with two heads was born in the city of Harrison in Arkansas, United States, according to reports on Sunday, August 21. The owner of the two-headed kitten named him Harvey, in reference to Batman's enemy Harvey Dent, a hero turned villain named Two-Face, who appeared in "The Dark Knight" move, "The Batman" franchise, and the "Detective Comics."
You may soon be asked to take a pay cut to keep working from home
Some bosses consider telework as a benefit. Many workers don't see it that way but are willing to accept a lower salary, up to a point.
'Just keep me alive for the wedding': Off-duty firefighter, nurse wife save neighbor's life
Chris Favorin was having a heart attack. His neighbors, a firefighter and an experienced ER nurse, brought him back from the dead.
RELATED PEOPLE
The first Sports & Social DraftKings to open this fall at Somerset Collection South
This fall, the Somerset Collection in Troy will be home to a new Sports & Social DraftKings venue, the two companies announced on Monday. The location announcement comes more than a year after DraftKings and Live! Hospitality & Entertainment's Sports & Social announced they'd bring the concept to metro Detroit. It's the first location in...
Who drives the Wienermobile? Inside the bun-believable lives of novelty car drivers.
Drivers of the Wienermobile, Bootmobile and NUTmobile drive across the U.S. to attend events and bring puns to as many people as possible.
CARS・
Comments / 0