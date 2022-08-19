ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putin warns Macron of risk of 'catastrophe' at Ukraine nuclear plant

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
Aug 19 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin warned his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron that shelling of the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine, which he blamed on Kyiv, could result in a large-scale disaster.

Moscow and Kyiv have accused each other of shelling Europe's largest nuclear power plant, which was captured by Russia in March but is still run by Ukrainian technicians. Only two of the facility's six reactors are working. read more

"Vladimir Putin, in particular, stressed that the systematic shelling of the territory of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant by the Ukrainian military created the danger of a large-scale catastrophe that could lead to radiation contamination of vast territories," the Kremlin said in a readout of the call, which it said had been initiated by Macron.

Ukraine and Russia have accused each other of planning provocations at the plant. Kyiv said that Russian forces planned to disconnect the facility from the Ukrainian power grid and link it up to the Russian one.

The Kremlin said that Putin and Macron had stressed the importance of sending a delegation from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to the plant as soon as possible.

Putin confirmed Russia's readiness to provide IAEA inspectors with the necessary assistance, according to the Kremlin.

In the call, Putin also told Macron about continuing obstacles to supplying Russian food and fertilizer products to world markets.

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

FIXITANDMOVEON
3d ago

Maybe if Putin would quit using the nuclear reactors as shields and launch pads, the Ukraine wouldn't be shooting at anyone. Better yet, go home!

Fred Mayer
3d ago

The Ukrainian Army needs to shell that nuclear power plant to the ground the winds will carry all the Radiation into Russia. 1st get all the Ukrainian people down wind from the plant evacuated .leave Russia with a piece of useless Real estate

guest
2d ago

this could quite possibly be the " Wormwood " the bible talks about, it's not a literal star that falls from the heavens, but does reference that wormwood would burn fervently and make the waters bitter (Poisoned).....and look at the rivers in its proximity that it refers to!!!.... .

